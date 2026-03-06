Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This Stock Yields 3.3% and Pays Out Each Month

This Stock Yields 3.3% and Pays Out Each Month

Given the favourable industry backdrop, ongoing growth initiatives, and its attractive valuation, Northland Power appears to be a compelling option for income-seeking investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • In a low-interest-rate environment, Northland Power offers a reliable source of passive income with a forward dividend yield of 3.3%, bolstered by long-term power purchase agreements and strong cash flows.
  • With substantial growth initiatives and a robust development pipeline, Northland Power is positioned to benefit from the clean energy transition, despite recent dividend cuts to support expansion, presenting an attractive buying opportunity at its current valuation.

Having a secondary or passive source of income is prudent in an uncertain economic environment. It can provide greater financial stability while also helping offset the impact of rising prices. In addition, passive income can help investors achieve their long-term financial goals sooner. Given the relatively low interest rate environment, investors may consider allocating capital to high-quality monthly dividend stocks to generate stable and reliable passive income.

Against this backdrop, let’s assess Northland Power (TSX:NPI), which currently offers a forward dividend yield of about 3.3% and could be an attractive option right now.

Aerial view of a wind farm

Source: Getty Images

Northland Power’s business outlook

Northland Power owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, consisting of offshore and onshore wind, solar, and natural gas facilities. In total, the company owns or has an economic interest in power-producing facilities with a gross generating capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts. Notably, around 95% of its revenue comes from long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), with a weighted-average contract duration of about 14 years, providing stable, predictable cash flows.

Meanwhile, the company recently reported solid fourth-quarter results, with revenue rising 26.4% year over year to $722.8 million, driven by strong performance from both its International and Americas segments. Supported by this revenue growth, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased 24.8% to $389.5 million.

Northland Power also generated $227.2 million in cash from operations, while free cash flow reached $121.4 million, representing a 50.5% increase from the same quarter last year. In addition, the company’s financial position remains solid, with $931 million in liquidity at the end of last year, leaving it well-positioned to fund its growth initiatives.

Now, let’s take a closer look at its growth prospects.

Northland Power’s growth prospects

The global transition toward clean energy has created significant long-term growth opportunities for Northland Power. To capitalize on this trend, the company plans to invest approximately $5.8–$6.6 billion over the next five years to expand its power-generating capacity to 7 gigawatts by the end of 2030, implying an annualized growth rate of about 16%. In addition to these expansion plans, management has launched several cost-optimization initiatives that could generate roughly $50 million in annual savings beginning in 2028.

Supported by these initiatives, management expects free cash flow per share to range between $1.55 and $1.75 over the longer term, with the midpoint implying an annualized growth rate of about 2.5%.

For 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion, with the midpoint representing a 23.8% increase from the previous year. However, management anticipates free cash flow per share to decline from $1.46 in 2025 to a range of $1.05–$1.25, driven by several one-time factors.

Moreover, Northland Power maintains a strong development pipeline, with 2.2 gigawatts of projects under construction, 400 megawatts in late-stage development, 2.3 gigawatts in mid-stage development, and 6.5 gigawatts in early-stage development. Therefore, I believe Northland Power’s growth prospects look healthy.

Investors’ takeaway

After reporting its third-quarter results in November, Northland Power reduced its monthly dividend by 40% to $0.06 per share to help fund growth projects and maintain its balance sheet strength. At the same time, the company reported a widening net loss – from $191 million to $456 million – which triggered a sell-off and pushed the stock lower.

Since then, the shares have staged a strong recovery, rising more than 34% from the November lows. However, the stock still trades at about a 17.7% discount to its 52-week high. Its valuation also appears reasonable, with NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples of 2.2 and 10.9, respectively. While the dividend yield is now relatively modest, investors could benefit from potential capital appreciation, making the energy stock an attractive buy at current levels.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock is Down 48% and Still Worth Every Dollar

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Down 48% from its highs, goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock offers a 5.2% yield. The lender is ripe for bargain hunting before…

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Dividend Stocks

A TFSA Dividend Stock Yielding 4.7% With Consistent Cash Flow

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is an ideal stock for your TFSA due to its strong cash flow producing infrastructure assets.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Your TFSA Should Be Your Income Engine, Not Your RRSP

| Chris MacDonald

Here's a compelling argument as to why a TFSA may actually be the better investing vehicle for long-term dividend compounding…

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

Got $21,000? A Dividend Stock Worth Buying in a TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its resilient underlying business, visible growth prospects, and long track record of consistent dividend increases, Fortis would be an…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Dividend Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX dividend grower is trading incredibly cheap, while its strong revenue and earnings base will likely support payouts.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Consider Owning

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) and another blue chip that pays fat and growing dividends.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Turn a TFSA Into $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Robin Brown

Do you need some extra monthly income? Here are four stocks that can help you earn $300 per month of…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Dividend Stocks I Think Every Investor Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have sustainable payout ratios and are well-positioned to keep rewarding investors with higher dividend.

Read more »