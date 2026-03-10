Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A Canadian Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy & Hold Forever

A Canadian Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy & Hold Forever

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is down 18% from its all-time high.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Stocks that are beaten down often perform very well in the recovery, delivering superior returns.
  • One example of a stock that is beaten down, while having good potential, is CN Railway, which is down 18% from its all-time high.
  • CN Railway appears to have been beaten down due to cyclical weakness rather than any structural, long term problem.

Are you looking for quality stocks to buy while they’re down?

If so, you’ve picked a good market to go fishing in.

Stocks that have been badly beaten down often rise dramatically when they recover. This is doubly the case when they are down due to cyclical factors. Stocks in this category often deliver excellent returns when bought at the lows of a cycle. In this article, I will explore one stock down 18% from its all-time high that appears to have been beaten down due to cyclical factors rather than long-term problems.

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

CN Railway

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), better known as CN Railway, is Canada’s second-largest railway by market capitalization. Shipping $250 billion worth of goods per year, it is a vital component of North America’s economy.

A rough three years

When you look at a Canadian stock down 18% from an all-time high set early in 2024, your natural instinct is to wonder what’s wrong. The last two years have been very good ones for Canadian stocks, and there has been no shortage of economic activity.

What appears to have happened in the case of CN Railway was related to cyclicality. In this case, “cyclicality” refers to volume cycles for specific products, not the overall economy (which was in a growth phase in the last two years).

In 2024 and 2025, the supply of manufactured products and demand for coal were both low across North America. This led to lower shipments in these categories – both of which are among rail companies’ bread and butter. Likewise, there was cyclical strength in other categories of goods, which are costs for railroads. For example, labour and materials both became considerably more expensive over the last two years than at any time before. This fact weighed on railroad earnings nationwide, and CN Railway was no exception: over the last three years, the company’s earnings compounded at just 0.58% CAGR.

Signs of recovery

Despite broad weakness observed in the last three years, CN Railway has been showing signs of recovery in recent months. These include:

  • A well-received fourth quarter earnings release, which beat expectations on revenue, adjusted earnings, and GAAP earnings.
  • Revenue and earnings growth accelerating from the prior period.
  • Consistent dividend growth, despite a low payout ratio.

These factors argue that CNR’s recent 18% dip is the result of a cyclical downturn rather than structural weakness.

Foolish takeaway on CN Railway

CN Railway stock appears to have lost its lustre in the last three years. In the prior two decades, the company grew at a steady clip, while rising by leaps and bounds in the market. The performance from 2023 to the first quarter of 2026 was not quite as good, to put it mildly.

Still, the company has a lot to recommend it. It is economically indispensable. It has a wide economic moat. And its performance is enjoying an uptick lately. Overall, I would be very comfortable holding CN Railway stock over the long term. CNR has a lot to recommend it.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars That Still Offer a Good Price

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stars still trade at attractive prices and have the potential to consistently increase dividends.

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Dividend Stocks

My 3-Stock TFSA Game Plan for 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a simple, high‑conviction TFSA portfolio for 2026 with three Canadian stocks offering stability, income, and long‑term compounding potential.

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Companies Driving the AI Infrastructure Buildout — and Why It Matters

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) looks too good to ignore as its $100 billion spend seeks to unlock serious long-term value.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

| Aditya Raghunath

Grow your TFSA balance multi-fold by owning growth stocks such as Thomson Reuters right now.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Maximum Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A mix of stocks, ETFs, and REITs in a TFSA can provide diversified exposure and help drive maximum growth.

Read more »

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Dividend Stocks

Canadians Adding U.S. Stocks Right Now: Here’s 1 to Avoid and 1 to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Steer clear of hype-driven turnarounds in favor of steady, cash-generating businesses with pricing power.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Now in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three standout Canadian ETFs offer relative safety, along with recurring income streams for long-term TFSA investors.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Dividend Stocks

Trade Tensions Are Back. Here Are 4 TSX Stocks Built to Earn Through the Noise.

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian companies could keep earning even if global trade gets messy.

Read more »