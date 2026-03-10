Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

Grow your TFSA balance multi-fold by owning growth stocks such as Thomson Reuters right now.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadians aged 30 to 34 hold an average TFSA fair market value of roughly $16,760, according to Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) data for the 2023 contribution year.
  • The typical 30-year-old has used only about 20% of their available TFSA contribution room, leaving enormous room to catch up.
  • Investing unused TFSA room in quality compounding stocks like Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) could meaningfully close the gap over the next decade.

Here is the bottom line upfront: if you are 30 and your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) looks underfunded, you are not alone. However, you are also sitting on one of the country’s best wealth-building opportunities.

The average Canadian in the 30-to-34 age group holds just $16,760 in their TFSA, according to CRA data for the 2023 contribution year. That sounds decent until you realize the available contribution room for most people in that bracket sits north of $80,000.

Every dollar of capital gains and dividends earned inside your TFSA stays in your pocket. Over a decade or two, that tax-free compounding can turn a modest contribution into something genuinely life-changing.

These balances should grow steadily as incomes rise and contributions become more consistent. Keep in mind these are averages, which can be skewed upward by a handful of very large accounts.

Canadian investors with a long-term horizon should consider owning blue-chip growth stocks in their TFSA to benefit from compounding. One such TSX dividend stock is Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI), a large-cap giant that is growing revenue at 7% annually while expanding the bottom line.

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen

Source: Getty Images

Thomson Reuters deserves a spot in your TFSA

Unused TFSA room is an opportunity cost problem. Cash sitting idle earns next to nothing. That is where a stock like Thomson Reuters becomes compelling.

Thomson Reuters is not a flashy growth stock. It is something more durable: a dominant information-services business with deep moats in legal research (Westlaw), tax software (UltraTax, ONESOURCE), and risk-and-compliance data.

CEO Steve Hasker recently noted on the company’s Q4 2025 earnings call that full-year organic revenue grew 7%, the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 100 basis points to 39.2%, and free cash flow came in at $2 billion, slightly ahead of expectations.

  • Down almost 50% from all-time highs, the TSX stock also offers you a dividend yield of 2.3% in 2026.
  • Further, the blue-chip dividend stock is threading AI through its entire product portfolio in a way that looks genuinely differentiated rather than cosmetic.
  • Westlaw Advantage, its agentic deep-research product launched in mid-2025, has reset expectations in legal research.
  • According to Hasker, early sales and customer feedback indicate it is “unmatched” versus competing tools on the market today.

Thomson Reuters raised its dividend by 10% in early 2026, its 33rd consecutive annual increase. That combination of steady dividend growth plus organic revenue acceleration is the definition of a compounding machine.

The snowball effect is real

Think of your TFSA like a snowball at the top of a long hill. At 30, that hill is still very long. The CRA’s data shows balances roughly doubling between the 30-to-34 bracket and 55-to-59 bracket ($16,760 versus $33,242). But that assumes most Canadians stay in low-yielding savings products.

As interest rates are expected to move lower through 2030, it makes sense to target quality growth stocks and hold them in the TFSA.

A $20,000 TFSA contribution today, compounding at even a conservative annual return, can grow meaningfully by retirement, entirely tax-free.

The average TFSA balance at 30 is not something to be ashamed of. It is a benchmark. And right now, the gap between where most Canadians are and where they could be represents one of the most straightforward wealth-building opportunities available.

The only question is whether you act on it.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Thomson Reuters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars That Still Offer a Good Price

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stars still trade at attractive prices and have the potential to consistently increase dividends.

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Dividend Stocks

My 3-Stock TFSA Game Plan for 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a simple, high‑conviction TFSA portfolio for 2026 with three Canadian stocks offering stability, income, and long‑term compounding potential.

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Companies Driving the AI Infrastructure Buildout — and Why It Matters

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) looks too good to ignore as its $100 billion spend seeks to unlock serious long-term value.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Maximum Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A mix of stocks, ETFs, and REITs in a TFSA can provide diversified exposure and help drive maximum growth.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy & Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is down 18% from its all-time high.

Read more »

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Dividend Stocks

Canadians Adding U.S. Stocks Right Now: Here’s 1 to Avoid and 1 to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Steer clear of hype-driven turnarounds in favor of steady, cash-generating businesses with pricing power.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Now in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three standout Canadian ETFs offer relative safety, along with recurring income streams for long-term TFSA investors.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Dividend Stocks

Trade Tensions Are Back. Here Are 4 TSX Stocks Built to Earn Through the Noise.

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian companies could keep earning even if global trade gets messy.

Read more »