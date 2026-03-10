What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

Grow your TFSA balance multi-fold by owning growth stocks such as Thomson Reuters right now.

Investing unused TFSA room in quality compounding stocks like Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) could meaningfully close the gap over the next decade.

The typical 30-year-old has used only about 20% of their available TFSA contribution room, leaving enormous room to catch up.

Canadians aged 30 to 34 hold an average TFSA fair market value of roughly $16,760, according to Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) data for the 2023 contribution year.

Here is the bottom line upfront: if you are 30 and your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) looks underfunded, you are not alone. However, you are also sitting on one of the country’s best wealth-building opportunities.

The average Canadian in the 30-to-34 age group holds just $16,760 in their TFSA, according to CRA data for the 2023 contribution year. That sounds decent until you realize the available contribution room for most people in that bracket sits north of $80,000.

Every dollar of capital gains and dividends earned inside your TFSA stays in your pocket. Over a decade or two, that tax-free compounding can turn a modest contribution into something genuinely life-changing.

These balances should grow steadily as incomes rise and contributions become more consistent. Keep in mind these are averages, which can be skewed upward by a handful of very large accounts.

Canadian investors with a long-term horizon should consider owning blue-chip growth stocks in their TFSA to benefit from compounding. One such TSX dividend stock is Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI), a large-cap giant that is growing revenue at 7% annually while expanding the bottom line.

Thomson Reuters deserves a spot in your TFSA

Unused TFSA room is an opportunity cost problem. Cash sitting idle earns next to nothing. That is where a stock like Thomson Reuters becomes compelling.

Thomson Reuters is not a flashy growth stock. It is something more durable: a dominant information-services business with deep moats in legal research (Westlaw), tax software (UltraTax, ONESOURCE), and risk-and-compliance data.

CEO Steve Hasker recently noted on the company’s Q4 2025 earnings call that full-year organic revenue grew 7%, the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 100 basis points to 39.2%, and free cash flow came in at $2 billion, slightly ahead of expectations.

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, the TSX stock also offers you a dividend yield of 2.3% in 2026.

Further, the blue-chip dividend stock is threading AI through its entire product portfolio in a way that looks genuinely differentiated rather than cosmetic.

Westlaw Advantage, its agentic deep-research product launched in mid-2025, has reset expectations in legal research.

According to Hasker, early sales and customer feedback indicate it is “unmatched” versus competing tools on the market today.

Thomson Reuters raised its dividend by 10% in early 2026, its 33rd consecutive annual increase. That combination of steady dividend growth plus organic revenue acceleration is the definition of a compounding machine.

The snowball effect is real

Think of your TFSA like a snowball at the top of a long hill. At 30, that hill is still very long. The CRA’s data shows balances roughly doubling between the 30-to-34 bracket and 55-to-59 bracket ($16,760 versus $33,242). But that assumes most Canadians stay in low-yielding savings products.

As interest rates are expected to move lower through 2030, it makes sense to target quality growth stocks and hold them in the TFSA.

A $20,000 TFSA contribution today, compounding at even a conservative annual return, can grow meaningfully by retirement, entirely tax-free.

The average TFSA balance at 30 is not something to be ashamed of. It is a benchmark. And right now, the gap between where most Canadians are and where they could be represents one of the most straightforward wealth-building opportunities available.

The only question is whether you act on it.