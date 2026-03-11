Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Top Oil Stock to Buy and Hold Through the End of the Decade

1 Top Oil Stock to Buy and Hold Through the End of the Decade

Tourmaline Oil is a top TSX stock that is well-poised to deliver outsized returns to shareholders through 2030.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Tourmaline posted record Q4 2025 production and set yet another new record in January 2026, underscoring the power of its asset base.
  • The company has aggressively slashed costs while growing 2P reserves to more than six billion barrels of oil equivalent.
  • A $765 million asset sale, a $400 million capital budget cut, and a long-term debt target of $1.75 billion signal a disciplined management team focused on shareholder returns.

If you’re hunting for a Canadian energy stock built to last through 2030 and beyond, Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) deserves a serious look. The company checks every box long-term investors care about: a massive reserve base, falling costs, rising production, and a management team that actually does what it says.

Here’s why I think this TSX dividend stock is a good buy right now.

oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

An enormous reserve base

Tourmaline is Canada’s largest natural gas producer, and its scale is enviable.

At year-end 2025, the company’s 2P (proved plus probable) reserves surpassed six billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), a 15% year-over-year increase. Total proved reserves hit 3.26 billion BOEs, up 20% over 2024, according to the company’s earnings call.

Management says the company has only booked about 15% of its estimated drilling inventory of 26,500 gross locations. That means Tourmaline is sitting on decades’ worth of future production that isn’t even on the balance sheet yet.

Reserve replacement came in at 356% in 2025. To put that simply: for every barrel of Tourmaline produced last year, it found more than three new ones to replace it.

One of the most compelling parts of Tourmaline’s story right now is the cost trajectory.

  • Operating expenses fell to $4.66 per BOE in Q4, down more than 9% from the first half of the year.
  • The recent sale of the higher-cost Peace River High asset will shave another 7% off go-forward operating costs, bringing 2026 guidance to $4.50 per BOE.
  • Tourmaline has now set an updated cost-reduction target of $1.50 per BOE by 2031, compared with its first-half 2025 cost structure. Notably, roughly $0.70 per BOE of that has already been achieved.
  • By 2031, management expects up to $500 million in annual structural cost savings, regardless of commodity prices.

This should drive future free cash flow and dividends higher.

A strong balance sheet

Natural gas prices in Western Canada have been weak. AECO (Alberta Energy Company) spot prices dipped below $2 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) earlier this year, and Pacific Northwest hub prices hit unusual lows.

In response, management cut the 2026 capital budget by $400 million to $2.55 billion. It also sold the Peace River High complex for $765 million, using $500 million of those proceeds to permanently reduce debt. Net debt fell from $2.3 billion in Q3 to $1.5 billion by year-end.

The company’s long-term net debt target is $1.75 billion. At current strip pricing, management projects 2026 free cash flow of more than $700 million.

The silver lining here: every $0.10 per Mcf increase in AECO pricing adds roughly $45 million to annual cash flow. If prices normalize toward $2.25 per Mcf, free cash flow crosses $1 billion. That’s significant upside that isn’t baked into today’s stock price.

Why the long-term thesis holds

Tourmaline’s Northeast British Columbia Montney complex is one of the lowest-breakeven gas plays in North America, at roughly $1.40 per Mcf. New plants at Aitken (expected in late 2026) and Groundbirch Manias will add low-cost capacity and further improve margins.

The natural gas leader has growing exposure to international LNG (liquified natural gas) pricing through more than 200 million cubic feet per day of capacity, with sensitivity of $50 million in 2026 free cash flow for every $1 move in global benchmarks like Japan Korea Marker (JKM) and Title Transfer Facility (TTF).

Add in a growing natural gas storage position, and Tourmaline has built a genuinely integrated natural gas business that can manage price volatility better than almost anyone else in the basin.

For patient investors, the combination of a world-class reserve base, rapidly falling costs, and a disciplined capital return framework makes Tourmaline Oil a compelling hold through the end of the decade.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

chef cooks healthy vegetables on hot stove with steam
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Contribution Season Is Here. These 3 Canadian Energy Stocks Are Worth Considering.

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tuck these three Canadian energy stocks into a TFSA and let tax-free dividends and cash flow do the heavy lifting.

Read more »

woman looks ahead of her over water
Dividend Stocks

Want Growth and Dividends From the Same Portfolio? These 2 Canadian Stocks Deliver Both

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Under-the-radar Canadian companies offer big yields, but they rely on very different cash-flow engines.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Growth in 2026

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the growth opportunities in this energy stock as Suncor Energy optimizes operations and reduces breakeven costs for success.

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Your TFSA Can Make $90 in Monthly, Tax-Free Income

| Puja Tayal

Learn how the TFSA offers tax-free savings as a safe haven for investors amid volatile markets and fluctuating oil stocks.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

To Build a Steady Income Portfolio, These 3 Canadian Utility Stocks Belong on Your Radar

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks pair regulated earnings with dividends that can hold up in rough markets.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Capital Power You Should Own to Get $1,000 in Dividends

| Puja Tayal

Discover the potential of Capital Power as a leading dividend stock on the TSX for reliable returns and future growth.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: Don’t Chase Yield — Do This Instead

| Andrew Button

Chasing yield with stocks like Enbridge (TSX:ENB) comes with certain risks.

Read more »

upside down girl playing on swing over the sea,
Dividend Stocks

Feeling Uneasy About Markets? These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Built for Times Like These

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In choppy markets, dividends can steady your nerves by turning volatility into cash you can reinvest.

Read more »