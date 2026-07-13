Enbridge Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in Summer 2026?

Enbridge is a “boring on purpose” dividend payer, and in summer 2026 it still looks like a hold, or a buy on pullbacks.

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The biggest risks are rates, debt, and regulatory pressure, so it’s not for investors avoiding fossil-fuel exposure.

Dividend investors do not always need the stock-market equivalent of fireworks. Sometimes they need a company that moves energy from one place to another, collects cash, raises the dividend, and lets everyone else argue about the exciting stuff. Riveting? Not exactly. Useful? Absolutely.

That’s especially true in 2026. Investors are still dealing with rate uncertainty, energy demand shifts, inflation scars, and a market that can change moods faster than a toddler denied a granola bar.

The bigger picture still supports energy infrastructure. The Canada Energy Regulator’s 2026 outlook shows Canadian end-use energy demand growing moderately under current policies through 2050, while electricity demand rises across every scenario. It also notes data centre load growth as one factor that could push electricity needs higher.

That creates a practical question. Should investors buy, sell, or hold Enbridge (TSX:ENB) in summer 2026?

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About ENB

First, let’s get into the business. Enbridge stock operates across liquids pipelines, natural gas pipelines, gas utilities, and renewable power. That mix gives it cash flow from several corners of the energy system. It’s not just an oil pipeline company, even if that’s still the mental shortcut many investors use.

The stock looks built for income investors more than thrill seekers. Enbridge stock has paid dividends for more than 70 years, and its 2026 dividend increased to $0.97 per quarter, or $3.88 annually yielding about 5% at writing. The company also says its dividend has grown at an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% over the last 30 years.

That dividend history is the main reason many Canadians own the stock. It turns Enbridge stock into a pay-me-while-I-wait investment. Delightfully unglamorous. Very on brand.

So, what about earnings?

The latest company guidance supports the hold case. Enbridge stock reaffirmed 2026 distributable cash flow per share guidance of $5.70 to $6.10 and expects roughly 5% average annual growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), distributable cash flow per share, and earnings per share (EPS) after 2026.

Distributable cash flow is the number investors should watch. It helps show whether Enbridge stock can fund dividends, capital spending, and debt obligations without making shareholders sweat through their stock jackets.

There is also a growth angle. Enbridge stock’s 2026 guidance reflected new projects entering service, and the company expects stronger core profit from robust energy demand and new infrastructure, including projects tied to rising U.S. power needs from data centres.

Buy, hold, or sell?

So should investors buy? For income-focused investors, yes, Enbridge stock still looks like a buy on pullbacks. The yield remains attractive, the dividend record is hard to ignore, and management has a clear near-term cash flow outlook.

For investors who already own it, the answer is hold. This is not a stock that needs constant trading. If the goal is passive income, Enbridge stock keeps doing the job.

The sell case is narrower. Investors who need fast growth, a clean balance sheet story, or low exposure to fossil-fuel infrastructure may want to look elsewhere. Enbridge stock carries debt, faces regulatory scrutiny, and still depends on major energy assets that could face pressure from the energy transition.

The main risk here is interest rates. Higher borrowing costs can pressure utilities and pipelines, especially when they fund large capital programs. Project delays or political pushback can also slow growth. Still, Enbridge stock does not need to be perfect to deserve a spot in an income portfolio. It needs to keep generating cash, funding its dividend, and growing slowly without causing unnecessary drama.

Bottom line

In summer 2026, Enbridge stock looks like a hold for current investors and a selective buy for income seekers on any pullback. A sell only makes sense for investors who no longer want pipeline exposure at all. For everyone else, Enbridge stock remains the kind of boring, bill-paying stock that can keep doing its job while the market chases shinier toys.



