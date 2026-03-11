Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Holding for at Least a Decade

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Holding for at Least a Decade

These top TSX stocks still offer great dividend yields.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Investors can still get high yields from large TSX companies.
  • Enbridge has a large capital program to drive growth.
  • BCE offers an attractive yield for income investors.

Canadian retirees and other dividend investors are searching for top TSX stocks to add to a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on generating passive income and long-term total returns.

The rise of the TSX over the past year has reduced dividend yields on many stocks, but investors can still find yields that are attractive.

dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) trades near $73 per share at the time of writing. The stock is up 20% in the past 12 months, trading near its record high, but still provides investors with a solid 5.3% dividend yield.

The share price has been on an upward trend since late 2023 when market sentiment shifted from fears of additional interest rate increases to anticipation of rate cuts that eventually materialized in 2024 and 2025.

Enbridge uses debt to fund part of its growth program, which includes acquisitions and organic developments that can cost billions of dollars. The drop in borrowing expenses helps boost earnings and frees up more cash for dividends and debt reduction.

Enbridge is currently working on $39 billion in capital projects. As the new assets are completed and go into service, the company expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and distributable cash flow (DCF) to rise by about 5% annually over the next few years. This should support steady dividend increases.

Enbridge has increased the dividend in each of the past 31 years.

Canada’s plan to boost oil and natural gas sales to global buyers could lead to the construction of new pipeline infrastructure connecting producers in Alberta to the coast. If a project materializes, Enbridge would be a good candidate to participate.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) is arguably a contrarian pick right now. The stock took a beating in recent years, falling from above $70 in 2022 to below $30 in the second quarter of 2025. Since then, the share price has stabilized and now trades around $35 per share.

BCE cut its dividend to preserve cash flow as it works through a strategy shift to reduce debt while also investing for future growth. The company sold its stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) and used the funds to buy Ziply Fiber, an American internet service provider. The Ziply deal gives BCE a good growth platform in the U.S. market where there is more opportunity for expansion than there is in Canada.

BCE is also moving into the AI data space with offerings focused on providing Canadian corporate and government clients with services to help them keep their data in the country.

The dividend should now be safe and there is decent upside potential for the stock if the growth initiatives deliver as expected. Investors who buy BCE stock at the current level can get a dividend yield near 5%.

The bottom line

Enbridge and BCE are industry leaders and pay dividends with attractive yields. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA or RRSP focused on dividend income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.  

More on Dividend Stocks

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Superstars Poised to Outperform the Market in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

These three TSX superstars aren't just superstars for today and this year. I think these companies could provide consistent double-digit…

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian REITs for an Income Portfolio That Holds Up in Any Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend income feels most reliable when housing demand stays steady and the payout is clearly covered by FFO or AFFO.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at 55

| Puja Tayal

Discover the significance of turning 55 for CPP payout decisions and strategies for maximizing your TFSA in Canada.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Down 10% From Its High, Could Now Be an Opportune Time to Buy Restaurant Brands Stock?

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) might be the perfect breakout play for 2026.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,000 Shares of 1 Dividend Stock, Create $58/Month in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Its solid fundamentals, consistent monthly distributions, and a high yield make this dividend stock an attractive option.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Your Portfolio Right Now? These 3 Canadian Picks Are Built for Defence

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These investments defend a portfolio in different ways: steady healthcare rent, essential waste services, and a diversified 60/40 mix.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $20,000 of TFSA Cash in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Splitting $20,000 of TFSA cash in three TSX stocks can serve as a shield or hedge against an energy crisis…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Ready to Skyrocket in 2026 and After

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX growth stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio if you seek substantial long-term growth.

Read more »