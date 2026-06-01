Canada Entered a Technical Recession: Here’s What I’d Do With My TFSA

It’s not a big-yield stock, but it can compound tax-free in a TFSA, while complexity and leverage remain key risks.

Brookfield is globally diversified across real assets and private markets, so it isn’t tied to Canada’s economy alone.

Canada just gave investors a wake-up call. The economy entered a technical recession after the gross domestic product (GDP) shrank for two straight quarters. It’s the kind of headline that makes investors freeze. But a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) rewards calm decisions, not panic. When the economy weakens, I’d focus less on guessing the next market move and more on owning businesses that can use stress to their advantage.

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Consider BN

That’s why Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) deserves attention now. Brookfield doesn’t operate like a typical Canadian stock. It invests across infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, private equity, credit, and insurance. It owns and manages assets around the world, which gives Canadian investors exposure far beyond the domestic economy. So if Canada slows, Brookfield stock still has many ways to grow.

The recession backdrop makes Brookfield stock relevant for one simple reason. Weak economies can create better buying opportunities for patient capital. Brookfield stock specializes in patient capital. It looks for large assets, complicated deals, distressed sellers, and long-term contracts. When markets feel smooth, everyone wants quality assets. When markets wobble, fewer buyers have the money or nerve to act. Brookfield stock usually does.

Into earnings

Its latest results support that case. In the first quarter of 2026, Brookfield stock reported distributable earnings of US$1.6 billion, up 7% from last year. Over the last 12 months, distributable earnings reached US$6 billion. The company also ended the quarter with US$614 billion in fee-bearing capital, up 12% year over year. Those numbers show scale, and scale gives Brookfield stock an edge when funding gets harder for smaller players.

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Brookfield stock also used market volatility to buy back shares. Management said it repurchased more than US$1 billion of Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management shares so far in 2026. Buybacks don’t guarantee returns, but can add value when a company buys at attractive prices. They also send a message: Brookfield stock sees value in its own platform during a nervous market.

Considerations

For a TFSA, I like Brookfield stock because it doesn’t rely on a big dividend to make the story work. The yield stays modest, so income investors chasing immediate cash may feel underwhelmed. But a TFSA can do more than hold dividend payers. It can shelter long-term capital gains. Brookfield stock suits that goal because its value comes from compounding capital, growing fee-related earnings, and recycling assets over time.

There’s also a timely catalyst in insurance. Brookfield’s wealth solutions business continues to grow, and the company completed its acquisition of Just Group, adding scale in the U.K. retirement market. Insurance assets can provide long-duration capital, which Brookfield stock can invest across its platform. That gives it another engine beyond traditional asset management.

Still, investors shouldn’t ignore the risks. Brookfield can look complex. It uses debt across many businesses. Higher rates can weigh on valuations and financing costs. Real estate still faces pressure in some areas. Private assets don’t reprice as quickly as public stocks, so bad news can take time to show up. A recession can create bargains, but it can also slow fundraising, deal activity, and asset sales.

Foolish takeaway

Canada’s technical recession may feel uncomfortable, but it doesn’t have to derail a TFSA plan. If I had fresh contribution room today, I’d look for resilient companies with global reach, strong capital access, and management teams that know how to invest through downturns. Brookfield checks those boxes, and it offers income even with a $7,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BN $62.56 111 $0.38 $42.18 Quarterly $6,944.16

It may not be the simplest stock on the TSX, but for patient TFSA investors, it looks like one of the smarter ways to turn recession worry into long-term opportunity.