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Canada Entered a Technical Recession: Here’s What I’d Do With My TFSA

Canada’s recession headline might scare investors, but Brookfield is built to profit from stressed markets and long-term deals.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Brookfield is globally diversified across real assets and private markets, so it isn’t tied to Canada’s economy alone.
  • Recent results showed growing distributable earnings and massive fee-bearing capital, plus opportunistic share buybacks.
  • It’s not a big-yield stock, but it can compound tax-free in a TFSA, while complexity and leverage remain key risks.
9 stocks we like better than Brookfield Corporation

Canada just gave investors a wake-up call. The economy entered a technical recession after the gross domestic product (GDP) shrank for two straight quarters. It’s the kind of headline that makes investors freeze. But a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) rewards calm decisions, not panic. When the economy weakens, I’d focus less on guessing the next market move and more on owning businesses that can use stress to their advantage.

Investor reading the newspaper

Source: Getty Images

Consider BN

That’s why Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) deserves attention now. Brookfield doesn’t operate like a typical Canadian stock. It invests across infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, private equity, credit, and insurance. It owns and manages assets around the world, which gives Canadian investors exposure far beyond the domestic economy. So if Canada slows, Brookfield stock still has many ways to grow.

The recession backdrop makes Brookfield stock relevant for one simple reason. Weak economies can create better buying opportunities for patient capital. Brookfield stock specializes in patient capital. It looks for large assets, complicated deals, distressed sellers, and long-term contracts. When markets feel smooth, everyone wants quality assets. When markets wobble, fewer buyers have the money or nerve to act. Brookfield stock usually does.

Into earnings

Its latest results support that case. In the first quarter of 2026, Brookfield stock reported distributable earnings of US$1.6 billion, up 7% from last year. Over the last 12 months, distributable earnings reached US$6 billion. The company also ended the quarter with US$614 billion in fee-bearing capital, up 12% year over year. Those numbers show scale, and scale gives Brookfield stock an edge when funding gets harder for smaller players.

Brookfield stock also used market volatility to buy back shares. Management said it repurchased more than US$1 billion of Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management shares so far in 2026. Buybacks don’t guarantee returns, but can add value when a company buys at attractive prices. They also send a message: Brookfield stock sees value in its own platform during a nervous market.

Considerations

For a TFSA, I like Brookfield stock because it doesn’t rely on a big dividend to make the story work. The yield stays modest, so income investors chasing immediate cash may feel underwhelmed. But a TFSA can do more than hold dividend payers. It can shelter long-term capital gains. Brookfield stock suits that goal because its value comes from compounding capital, growing fee-related earnings, and recycling assets over time.

There’s also a timely catalyst in insurance. Brookfield’s wealth solutions business continues to grow, and the company completed its acquisition of Just Group, adding scale in the U.K. retirement market. Insurance assets can provide long-duration capital, which Brookfield stock can invest across its platform. That gives it another engine beyond traditional asset management.

Still, investors shouldn’t ignore the risks. Brookfield can look complex. It uses debt across many businesses. Higher rates can weigh on valuations and financing costs. Real estate still faces pressure in some areas. Private assets don’t reprice as quickly as public stocks, so bad news can take time to show up. A recession can create bargains, but it can also slow fundraising, deal activity, and asset sales.

Foolish takeaway

Canada’s technical recession may feel uncomfortable, but it doesn’t have to derail a TFSA plan. If I had fresh contribution room today, I’d look for resilient companies with global reach, strong capital access, and management teams that know how to invest through downturns. Brookfield checks those boxes, and it offers income even with a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BN$62.56111$0.38$42.18Quarterly$6,944.16

It may not be the simplest stock on the TSX, but for patient TFSA investors, it looks like one of the smarter ways to turn recession worry into long-term opportunity.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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