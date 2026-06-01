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The Economy Just Contracted: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Before the Crowd Reacts

As Canada slips into a technical recession, Metro and Intact look like “essentials” stocks that can keep compounding while other businesses slow.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Metro holds up because people still buy groceries and prescriptions, and it’s growing earnings with buybacks.
  • Intact is defensive because insurance stays mandatory, and disciplined underwriting plus higher investment income support profits.
  • Neither is dirt-cheap, but both are built to perform when consumers and companies get cautious.
10 stocks we like better than Intact Financial

Canada’s economy just blinked. When gross domestic product (GDP) contracts, investors often rush toward safety. The trick is moving before that rush becomes obvious. Canada’s economy slipped into a technical recession after real GDP fell at a 0.1% annualized pace in the first quarter of 2026, following a revised 1% decline in the fourth quarter of 2025. That doesn’t mean panic, but it does mean investors may want businesses that keep earning when households and companies get cautious.

Metro (TSX:MRU) and Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) fit that setup. In a contraction, boring can become beautiful, especially when the business still grows, pays dividends, and serves needs Canadians can’t easily skip.

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Source: Getty Images

MRU

Consumers can delay a vacation, a new couch, or a car upgrade. They can’t delay food, prescriptions, or basic household items for long. Metro stock operates grocery banners such as Metro and Food Basics, along with Jean Coutu and Brunet pharmacies. That gives it a defensive mix across food and health.

The latest quarter showed steady execution. Metro stock reported fiscal second-quarter 2026 sales of $5.1 billion, up 4.1% from last year. Food same-store sales rose 1.8%, while pharmacy same-store sales climbed 5.1%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 8.8% to $1.11.

Those aren’t explosive growth numbers, but in a weaker economy, investors don’t always need explosive; they need dependable. Metro stock also returned $222.5 million to shareholders through share buybacks in the quarter and declared a $0.41 quarterly dividend. That combination of modest growth, dividends, and buybacks can compound for years.

The risk is valuation. Defensive stocks can get expensive when investors crowd into safety. Labour pressure, theft, food inflation, and margin pressure can also bite. Metro stock won’t likely double overnight, but if the crowd starts looking for recession-resistant stocks, this one could move from dull to desirable fast.

IFC

Intact Financial brings another kind of defence. It’s Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer, covering auto, home, commercial, and specialty insurance. People still need insurance when the economy slows. In some cases, premiums can rise as repair costs, weather damage, and replacement values climb.

That makes Intact a strong choice before investors fully react to economic weakness. It doesn’t depend on consumers buying more stuff every week, but on pricing risk well, collecting premiums, investing float, and controlling claims.

Its first-quarter 2026 results looked strong. Net operating income (NOI) per share rose 8% to $4.33. The combined ratio came in at 91.3%, which means the company still earned an underwriting profit. Book value per share rose 13% year over year to $108.78. Those are the kind of numbers that show discipline, not just growth.

Intact also benefits from higher investment income. Insurers invest premiums before paying claims, so a solid rate environment can help earnings. Over time, that creates another lever beyond premium growth.

There are risks. Severe weather can hammer claims, auto insurance remains politically sensitive, competition can pressure pricing, and after a strong run, Intact doesn’t look like a bargain-basement stock. Still, quality rarely trades at a clearance price when everyone wants insurance protection.

Bottom line

Together, Metro stock and Intact offer two simple ways to prepare for a choppier Canadian economy. Metro sells essentials, Intact protects essentials, and both generate cash, pay dividends, and have proven they can grow without needing perfect conditions. In fact, here’s what just $7,000 can bring in right now.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MRU$88.3779$1.63$128.77Quarterly$6,981.23
IFC$267.6926$5.88$152.88Quarterly$6,959.94

That’s the balance investors want before sentiment turns. Metro stock can hold up when shoppers trade down. Intact can benefit when premiums and investment income support profits. And both give practically any portfolio a steadier core when headlines start shaking confidence. For long-term investors, that sturdiness can prove extremely valuable over time.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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