Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Down 10% From Its High, Could Now Be an Opportune Time to Buy Restaurant Brands Stock?

Down 10% From Its High, Could Now Be an Opportune Time to Buy Restaurant Brands Stock?

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) might be the perfect breakout play for 2026.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • QSR is up ~5% YTD but still ~10% below its 2024 high, and management thinks brand investments (Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes) can drive a long-awaited growth breakout.
  • Modernization, menu refreshes, and loyalty initiatives—plus Tim Hortons’ U.S. expansion—are key levers, and the 3.55% dividend pays you to wait.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) have been making progress so far this year, gaining close to 5% year to date, outpacing the S&P, but still trading close to 10% below the all-time highs hit at the start of 2024. Undoubtedly, the fast food industry has been in a rather challenging spot in recent years due to higher costs and food inflation. For the most part, though, Restaurant Brands has done a relatively decent job of managing through such costs to provide more value for its customers.

As the company looks to invest in its brands, most notably Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, I think the right pieces are in place for a breakout. Now, the fast-food industry is fiercely competitive, but with a careful plan and a more recent track record of execution, I think the company has what it takes to scale and take share internationally in an industry climate that might be harsher for rivals.

At the firm’s latest Investor Day, there were a number of moves outlined by management as potential levers to power that “growth algorithm.” If you’re in the wait-and-see camp, though, you’re definitely not alone. Restaurant Brands has had a number of years to get on the high-growth track. And the lack of results has made for a rather unrewarding stock. Either way, I don’t think now is a good time to give up on QSR stock, especially after a decent quarter and signs that the firm can actually change for the better in an environment that might be getting less rocky.

man looks worried about something on his phone

Source: Getty Images

Restaurant Brands has a plan to grow, and it’s working

Whether we’re talking about the next phase of the plan to bring out the best in Burger King (the Reclaim the Flame initiative) or the plan over at Tim Hortons, it’s apparent that modernization, menu refresh, and driving loyalty are key to growth. Personally, I think modernization efforts, while expensive, could be key to fuelling next-level growth. Also, menu innovation and refreshes, I think, are an easy way to draw rather large crowds.

Who doesn’t want to try a new burger before anyone else, especially if it’s only going to be around for a limited time?

That sense of FOMO can really apply in the fast-food world, especially given the tasty experiments that the broad fast-food scene has been more open with in recent years to get customers coming back despite the higher prices. Perhaps the biggest driver over at Burger King, I think, lies in its new-and-improved Whopper.

It has a new bun, better mayo, and new packaging, among other changes that seem to have been well-received by customers. Undoubtedly, Burger King seems to be on the right track as it looks to up the quality factor and reinvent the biggest item on its menu. In any case, Restaurant Brands seems to have gotten the message that a better in-store experience and improved food are key to growth.

The bottom line

As the firm expands its footprint, I think the drivers are there for a breakout in the stock. Add the Tim Hortons U.S. expansion into the equation, as well as food items meant for the afternoon crowd, and I must say I’m a huge fan of where the Canadian icon is headed and the value to be had on shares at under $100. With a 3.6% dividend yield, QSR investors will be paid quite well to wait for the much-anticipated breakout moment.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Holding for at Least a Decade

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks still offer great dividend yields.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Superstars Poised to Outperform the Market in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

These three TSX superstars aren't just superstars for today and this year. I think these companies could provide consistent double-digit…

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian REITs for an Income Portfolio That Holds Up in Any Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend income feels most reliable when housing demand stays steady and the payout is clearly covered by FFO or AFFO.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at 55

| Puja Tayal

Discover the significance of turning 55 for CPP payout decisions and strategies for maximizing your TFSA in Canada.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,000 Shares of 1 Dividend Stock, Create $58/Month in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Its solid fundamentals, consistent monthly distributions, and a high yield make this dividend stock an attractive option.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Your Portfolio Right Now? These 3 Canadian Picks Are Built for Defence

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These investments defend a portfolio in different ways: steady healthcare rent, essential waste services, and a diversified 60/40 mix.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $20,000 of TFSA Cash in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Splitting $20,000 of TFSA cash in three TSX stocks can serve as a shield or hedge against an energy crisis…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Ready to Skyrocket in 2026 and After

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX growth stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio if you seek substantial long-term growth.

Read more »