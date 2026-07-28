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3 Dividend Stocks Yielding +4% Canadians Can Own Even When Growth Falls Out of Favour

These three dividend stocks are worth considering for passive income and long-term growth, particularly on market dips.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • When growth stocks lose favour, Canadians can consider Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN), and Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN), each yielding >4% (BAM about 4.2%, BEP 4.9%, BIP 4.5%) and offering global real‑asset exposure.
  • All three benefit from the Brookfield ecosystem — BAM’s scale, fee-bearing capital, operating expertise, and balance‑sheet support enable large renewable and infrastructure investments and off‑market acquisitions.
  • These payouts have growth potential (BAM about 15% annual dividend growth since its spinoff; BEP/BIP target ≥5% yearly) and trade at reasonable valuations, with BAM about 15% below its average price target.

When growth stocks lose their shine, dividend investing tends to come back into focus. That’s especially true when market sentiment shifts away from expensive technology names and investors start looking for businesses with resilient cash flows and dependable income.

Fortunately, Canadian investors don’t have to choose between income and long-term growth. Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP.UN), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN) all offer dividend yields above 4%, while giving investors exposure to global businesses with decades of growth opportunities. Better yet, each company benefits from being part of the broader Brookfield ecosystem, creating competitive advantages that are difficult for rivals to replicate.

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Brookfield’s ecosystem creates a powerful competitive edge

Brookfield Asset Management sits at the centre of the ecosystem. As one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers, it generates recurring fee income by managing capital across infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, private equity, and credit. As more institutional investors allocate money to alternative assets, BAM’s fee-bearing capital has room to keep growing.

Its global platform is another key advantage. With operations spanning more than 50 countries and billions of dollars of real assets, Brookfield has access to valuable operational and economic data that helps identify investment opportunities before many competitors. The company can also partner with its listed affiliates to pursue multi-billion-dollar acquisitions that would be difficult for standalone asset managers to execute.

Renewable energy and infrastructure remain long-term growth themes

Brookfield Renewable Partners is well-positioned to benefit from the global transition toward cleaner energy. Thanks to Brookfield’s extensive fundraising capabilities and institutional relationships, it can finance large renewable energy projects while also sourcing attractive off-market acquisitions in hydro, wind, solar, and energy storage.

Meanwhile, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners owns essential infrastructure assets that generate stable, inflation-linked cash flows. From utilities and transport networks to midstream operations and digital infrastructure, its diversified portfolio provides resilience across economic cycles. The partnership also benefits from Brookfield’s operating expertise and balance sheet, allowing it to improve asset performance while maintaining access to attractive financing through varying market conditions.

These dividends look built to grow

Income investors should appreciate that these are not simply high-yield stocks – they also have a history of growing their payouts.

Since its spinoff, BAM has increased its dividend at an annual rate of roughly 15%. Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Infrastructure both continue targeting annual distribution growth of at least 5%, supported by expanding asset bases and disciplined capital allocation.

Today, BAM yields about 4.2%, while BEP and BIP offer yields of approximately 4.9% and 4.5%, respectively. These yields provide investors with meaningful passive income while they wait for long-term capital appreciation.

Analyst consensus also suggests the trio trades at reasonable valuations, with BAM appearing to offer the largest upside, trading at roughly a 15% discount to its average price target.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Market leadership inevitably changes. When growth stocks fall out of favour, high-quality dividend stocks with durable competitive advantages often gain more attention. Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners combine above-average yields with proven distribution growth, global diversification, and the financial strength of the Brookfield ecosystem. For Canadians looking to build wealth through a mix of growing passive income and long-term capital appreciation, these three Brookfield companies deserve a closer look, especially during periods of market weakness.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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