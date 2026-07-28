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5 CRA Red Flags to Watch in Retirement Tax Returns

A few common retirement-return mistakes can trigger CRA follow-up, and most are avoidable with a quick pre-filing checklist.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Missing slips are the easiest red flag, so reconcile Auto‑fill data with every T4A(P), T4A(OAS), T4RIF, T5, and T3 you receive.
  • Pension splitting and pension credits get misapplied often, especially confusing CPP/OAS with eligible pension income and mismatching T1032 amounts.
  • RRIF withdrawals and foreign income can create reporting gaps, since withholding isn’t final tax and foreign amounts still must be reported in CAD.

Retirement may end the commute, but it doesn’t necessarily simplify a tax return. Employment income can be replaced by the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), workplace pensions, Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawals, investment income, and perhaps a foreign pension for good measure. Apparently, free time can easily be occupied with a paperwork hobby.

That said, a “red flag” doesn’t automatically mean an audit or wrongdoing. It means an inconsistency, unsupported claim, or missing amount that could prompt the Canada Revenue Agency to reassess a return or request documents.

Tax planning should therefore be part of a broader Canadian retirement plan, not an unpleasant surprise every April. These five areas deserve an extra look before filing.

woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

Missing income slips

The CRA commonly receives copies of T4A(P), T4A(OAS), T4RIF, T4A, T5, and T3 slips directly from issuers. Leaving one off a return creates an easy mismatch for its matching program to find.

Auto-fill My Return helps, but isn’t infallible. A late slip, processing delay, or incorrect Social Insurance Number can keep information from appearing. Compare downloaded data with statements from every pension administrator, bank, and brokerage. Filing early is less impressive when an amended return follows shortly afterward.

Mismatched pension splitting

Couples may allocate up to 50% of eligible pension income using Form T1032. The election must be made annually, and the transferred amount must match on both returns. Related tax withheld also has to be allocated in the same proportion.

CPP and OAS are not eligible for this tax-return election. CPP pension sharing is a separate Service Canada process. Treating every retirement payment as splittable can create mismatched income and credits across two returns. Twice the paperwork, none of the fun.

Claiming the wrong pension credit

The federal pension income amount can provide a non-refundable credit on up to $2,000 of eligible income. Eligibility depends on the income source and, in some cases, the taxpayer’s age.

CPP and OAS payments do not qualify. Certain workplace pension, annuity, and RRIF income may qualify, particularly after 65. Tax software can perform the calculation, yet it cannot rescue an incorrectly categorized slip. Confirm what the payment actually is before admiring the refund.

RRIF withholding

An RRIF’s annual minimum withdrawal generally has no tax withheld, while amounts above the minimum are normally subject to withholding. Either way, the entire taxable withdrawal must be reported.

Withholding is only a prepayment, not the final tax bill. A large withdrawal combined with pension and investment income could produce tax owing or increase the OAS recovery tax. Retirees should estimate total annual income rather than assuming the institution deducted exactly enough.

Foreign income gaps

Foreign pensions and investment income generally must be reported in Canadian dollars. A treaty may permit a deduction, and foreign tax paid may support a credit, but neither makes the original income disappear from the return.

Form T1135 may also be required when the total cost of specified foreign property exceeded $100,000 at any point during the year. A foreign pension does not automatically trigger the form, so the underlying property rules matter. Cross-border income is one area where professional advice can cost considerably less than enthusiastic improvisation.

Earning more

Careful filing protects retirement income, and investing can help expand it. Emera (TSX:EMA) is one Canadian dividend stock retirees could consider. Regulated utilities generate about 95% of its adjusted net income, supporting relatively predictable cash flow and 19 consecutive years of dividend increases.

At a recent share price around $76.50, Emera’s $2.93 annual dividend yields approximately 3.8%. Its $20 billion capital plan targets 7% to 8% annual rate-base growth through 2030, while management targets 5% to 7% adjusted earnings growth and 1% to 2% dividend growth.

The stock trades around 23 times trailing earnings, so gradual purchases make more sense than chasing it. Debt, regulatory decisions, and project costs remain risks.

Bottom line

Emera will not make a tax return simpler, sadly. That said, its growing income could make paying the resulting bill less offensive.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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