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Passive Income Alert: 3 TSX Stocks for Monthly Cash Flow

Monthly dividends feel great, and these three TSX names offer very different ways to get paid regularly.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • VITL.UN is a healthcare real estate trust with long leases and improving cash coverage, but debt is still the big risk.
  • CHE.UN generates cash from essential industrial chemicals, and its distribution looks supported despite cyclical earnings swings.
  • Savaria pays a smaller monthly dividend, but growth from aging-population demand could help lift payouts over time.
10 stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Monthly dividends can make investing feel a little more real. Instead of waiting every quarter for income, investors get a steadier stream of cash that can help cover bills, build savings, or buy more shares. The best monthly payers still need scrutiny, though.

A high yield means little if the business can’t support it. That’s why investors may want companies with durable demand, manageable payout ratios, and clear reasons to keep cash flowing. So let’s look at some on the TSX today.

money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

VITL

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX:VITL.UN) could appeal to investors who want monthly income tied to healthcare real estate. Formerly Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT, the trust completed its name change in March 2026. It owns a global portfolio of healthcare properties, including hospitals, clinics, and medical office buildings across major markets

The real estate investment trust’s (REIT) 2025 results showed progress after a difficult stretch. In the fourth quarter, revenue from investment properties rose 4.8% to $107.6 million, while same-property net operating income (NOI) climbed 3% to $65 million. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in at $0.12 per unit, up from $0.10 a year earlier, and the payout ratio improved to 75%. 

Occupancy was 96.4%, with a weighted average lease term of 12.3 years. The monthly distribution works out to $0.36 per year, recently yielding about 6.4%. Risks remain, especially debt, tenant issues, and asset sales. Still, the long leases and healthcare focus give it a strong passive-income angle.

CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX:CHE.UN) gives investors a very different kind of monthly cash flow. It provides industrial chemicals and services used in water treatment, oil and gas, pulp and paper, semiconductors, and other essential industries. Chemtrade also operates in areas where customers need reliable supply, including sulphuric acid, water treatment chemicals, and sodium chlorate.

Its first-quarter 2026 results were mixed but still cash-flow friendly. Revenue rose 7.9% year over year to $503 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 5.5% to $113.5 million. Net earnings came in at $25.4 million, down from last year. Yet operating cash flow rose 23.3% to $42.4 million, and management kept its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance at $485 million to $525 million. 

Chemtrade also raised its monthly distribution by about 4% to $0.06 per unit, or $0.72 annually, creating a yield at 4.3% at writing. While risks include chemical price swings, currency moves, and uncertainty around its North Vancouver chlorine facility, the distribution looks well covered.

SIS

Savaria (TSX:SIS) is not the highest yielder on this list, but it may offer the best blend of income and growth. The company designs and manufactures accessibility products, including home elevators, stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, medical beds, and patient handling equipment. That gives it exposure to a powerful long-term trend: an aging population that wants to stay mobile and independent for longer.

In the first quarter of 2026, Savaria revenue rose 7% to $235.5 million. Net earnings jumped to $22.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared with $12.5 million, or $0.17 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA rose 18.4% to $48.1 million, and the margin improved to 20.4%. 

Savaria also has modest leverage, with net debt at 0.92 times adjusted EBITDA. The dividend is paid monthly, with an annual payout of about $0.56 per share and a yield around 2%. The risk is valuation, since the stock has already had a strong run. But management’s five-year target of roughly 12% annual revenue growth gives the income story some extra lift.

Bottom line

Monthly cash flow can help investors stay patient, but the stock still matters more than the payment schedule. And with these companies, even $7,000 in a dividend stock can create ample income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
VITL.UN$5.581,254$0.36$451.44Monthly$6,997.32
CHE.UN$16.96412$0.72$296.64Monthly$6,987.52
SIS$27.36255$0.56$142.80Monthly$6,976.80

Together, these three TSX stocks show that passive income doesn’t have to come from one kind of business.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Vital Infrastructure Property Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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