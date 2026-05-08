3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy for Stability and Growth

The best dividend stocks for the next wobble can keep collecting rent or sales, while still growing payouts.

The next market wobble will not send investors a calendar invite. That’s why stability-and-growth dividend stocks still deserve attention now. The best picks usually combine essential demand, manageable debt, steady cash flow, and room to grow the payout over time. The goal is simple: own businesses that can keep collecting revenue, paying investors, and reinvesting through tougher conditions.

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BEI

Boardwalk REIT (TSX:BEI.UN) owns and operates rental apartments across Canada, with a heavy focus on affordable multifamily housing. That makes it relevant now because housing demand remains tight, while many Canadians still rent by necessity. Over the last year, Boardwalk leaned into capital recycling, asset sales, and unit buybacks. In the first quarter of 2026, it also reported strong operating momentum, with occupancy at 97.1% as of early May and average occupied rent of $1,601. That mix gives it a useful blend of defensive demand and organic growth.

The numbers look sturdy. Boardwalk reported first-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $1.15 per unit, up 8.5% year over year, while net operating income (NOI) rose 10% to $106.2 million. Its annualized distribution sits at $1.80 per unit, and the payout ratio was only 36.4% of first-quarter FFO. That leaves room for reinvestment. The valuation also looks interesting, with management noting the units traded near $65, compared with a net asset value of $95.93 per unit. The risk? Higher refinancing costs and apartment supply pressure could pinch growth. Still, this dividend stock fits stability and growth well.

DBM

Doman Building Materials (TSX:DBM) gives investors a very different kind of dividend stock. It supplies building materials across Canada and the United States, including lumber, treated wood, and related products. DBM looks relevant now because housing and renovation markets remain choppy, yet long-term demand for construction materials has not disappeared. Over the last year, Doman continued to benefit from acquisitions, including Doman Tucker Lumber, while lower construction materials pricing weighed on parts of the business.

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Its 2025 results showed both strength and some caution. Revenue rose 17.1% to $3.1 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to $256.4 million from $192.2 million. Net earnings rose to $80.3 million from $54.2 million. In the fourth quarter, revenue fell to $644.2 million from $707.8 million, mainly due to weaker pricing, but net earnings still rose to $11 million. DBM declared $0.56 per share in dividends for 2025, and recent dividend data puts the yield around 5.5%, with a payout ratio near 61%. That looks reasonable, though investors should watch lumber prices, housing starts, and debt costs closely.

TNT

True North Commercial REIT (TSX:TNT.UN) brings the highest-risk name on this list, but also a clear income angle. The dividend stock owns office properties across urban Canadian markets. Office real estate still makes many investors nervous, and for good reason. Hybrid work changed demand, and financing costs remain a challenge. Yet that fear also creates valuation opportunities when a real estate investment trust (REIT) can keep tenants, cover its payout, and improve leasing.

True North’s fourth-quarter 2025 results looked stronger on the surface as termination income boosted the period. Revenue rose 27.3% to $40.3 million, while NOI jumped 63.3%. Adjusted FFO per unit rose to $1.34 from $0.62 a year earlier, and the REIT’s 2025 AFFO payout ratio was only 20%. Core portfolio occupancy sat around 90%, with a weighted average lease term of 4.3 years. That provides some visibility. Still, investors should treat the dividend stock carefully. Same-property NOI slipped when excluding unusual items, and office demand remains uneven. For income investors with patience, though, the monthly distribution and beaten-down office valuation could make it worth watching.

Bottom line

Stability and growth rarely come in a perfect package. Boardwalk offers the cleanest defensive growth story, Doman adds a higher-yield cyclical recovery angle, and True North brings more risk, but also a potentially overlooked income setup. Yet all three dividend stocks can bring in ample income even from $7,000.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BEI.UN $65.47 106 $1.71 $181.26 Monthly $6,939.82 TNT.UN $8.35 838 $0.69 $578.22 Monthly $6,997.30 DBM $10.33 677 $0.56 $379.12 Quarterly $6,992.41

Together, these three show how dividend investors can balance comfort, cash flow, and upside before the market gets moody again.