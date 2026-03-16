Capstone Copper, VitalHub, and Electrovaya are profitable, fast-growing TSX stocks riding copper demand, healthcare tech, and the AI battery boom.

3 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million Faster Than You Think

Electrovaya is one of the only profitable lithium-ion battery makers in North America, with a new U.S. factory coming online in 2027 that qualifies for federal production tax credits.

VitalHub is closing in on $100 million in ARR with zero debt, $124 million in cash, and a proven acquisition playbook that continues to deliver margin expansion.

Capstone Copper posted a record 2025 EBITDA of $308 million in Q4, with management projecting up to $2.3 billion in EBITDA by 2027 as copper prices hover near $6 per pound.

Most investors spend years hunting for a stock that can deliver 10 times returns. The challenge isn’t finding companies with good products. It’s finding ones where the growth is real, the finances are solid, and the timing is right.

Right now, three TSX-listed companies — Capstone Copper (TSX:CS), VitalHub (TSX:VHI), and Electrovaya (TSX:ELVA) — are checking those boxes. Each is growing fast, backed by strong fundamentals, and operating in sectors that are only getting bigger.

Here’s why they deserve a serious look.

Source: Getty Images

Capstone Copper: Record production and a copper price tailwind

Copper is having a moment. Prices are sitting near US$5.7 per pound, and the long-term demand story, driven by electric vehicles, AI data centers, and power grid upgrades, isn’t going away.

Capstone Copper is one of the best-positioned companies to benefit. In 2025, it reported consolidated copper production of 225,000 tonnes, up 22% year over year (YoY).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) hit a quarterly record of US$308 million in Q4, a 79% jump from the same period a year earlier. Capstone has now posted record EBITDA for five consecutive quarters.

Chief Financial Officer Raman Randhawa laid out what’s coming next.

At copper prices between US$5.50 and US$6.50 per pound, the company expects 2026 EBITDA of US$1.2 billion to US$1.7 billion. By 2027, that number could approach US$1.7 billion to US$2.3 billion, roughly 40% higher than current levels.

The Mantoverde Optimize project, budgeted at US$176 million, is expected to add 20,000 tonnes of annual copper production at a capital intensity of around US$9,000 per ton, which is low by industry standards.

Net debt leverage has already dropped from 1.5 times EBITDA at the end of 2024 to 0.8 times by the end of 2025. The balance sheet is getting cleaner as cash flows grow.

VitalHub: A healthcare software company approaching a major milestone

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) of nearly $100 million. Eleven consecutive quarters of positive EBITDA. A net profit in fiscal 2025. These aren’t the numbers most people associate with a small-cap Canadian tech stock.

VitalHub builds software for hospitals and healthcare systems, primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its products help manage patient flow, referrals, virtual care, and clinical workflows.

Valued at a market cap of $490 million, the company reported total revenue of $32 million in Q3, up 94% YoY, and closed the quarter with $123.8 million in cash and zero debt.

CEO Dan Matlow said the company is already “knocking on the door” of $100 million in ARR. That’s a threshold that tends to attract a different class of institutional investor.

VitalHub has grown largely through acquisitions, where it purchases underperforming healthcare software businesses, cuts costs by shifting development work to its Sri Lanka team, and gradually improves margins. The playbook is repeatable.

Matlow said the company plans to reach its target EBITDA margin profile of 26% to 28% by mid- to late 2026. With $124 million in cash and no debt, it has room to keep buying.

Electrovaya: A profitable battery maker built for the AI economy

Profitable lithium-ion battery manufacturers based in North America are rare, and Electrovaya is one of them.

It reported nearly $70 million in trailing 12-month revenue, more than $10 million in adjusted EBITDA, and 11 consecutive quarters of positive EBITDA.

Electrovaya’s edge is its ceramic separator technology. Most lithium-ion batteries use polymer separators, which can shrink and fail at high temperatures, causing fires.

Electrovaya’s separator is over 90% ceramic by weight, making its batteries significantly safer, a critical factor for warehouses, data centers, and defence applications.

The company already powers 16 Fortune 100 companies through its core material handling business. It’s now expanding into robotics, airport ground equipment, defence, and energy storage for data centres.

A new factory in Jamestown, N.Y., is expected to come online in 2027, adding $150 million to $200 million in annual production capacity. The facility qualifies for federal production tax credits, which will improve margins.

CEO Raj Das Gupta said he wants the plant fully utilized as quickly as possible.