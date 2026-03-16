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Looking for Real Income Without the Risk? These 3 TSX Stocks Yield Over 5% and Can Back It Up

A 5% yield is appealing when it’s backed by real cash flow.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Rogers Sugar offers a defensive staples-style dividend, with earnings improving while it funds its LEAP expansion.
  • Whitecap pairs a 5%+ monthly dividend with strong funds flow, but payouts will always swing with commodity prices.
  • Gamehost throws off high-margin cash from Alberta gaming and supports a steady monthly dividend, yet it’s tied to local spending.

If you have been searching for TSX stocks that pay meaningful income without the yield-trap risk, there are a few companies in the 5% zone worth a closer look.

When a yield climbs into double digits, it often signals a payout that might not last. When it sits closer to 5%, you can sometimes get the best of both worlds: a meaningful cash return today and enough financial flexibility for the business to keep investing and protecting the dividend. The trick is to look for coverage, not just the headline yield, and to go for companies that can keep generating cash even when the economy’s acting moody. Here are three to consider.

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.

Source: Getty Images

RSI

Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) looks like a quiet income name as it sells the kind of product that ends up in kitchens and factories no matter what the market is doing. It runs a Sugar segment and a Maple segment, and it has been investing for growth through its LEAP Project, which should add roughly 100,000 metric tonnes of incremental refined sugar capacity with an expected in-service date in the first half of 2027.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, consolidated adjusted net earnings came in at $24.8 million, up from $19.5 million a year earlier, while consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to $46.9 million from $39.6 million. It paid $0.09 per share in quarterly dividends during the quarter and kept the payout steady at that level. It now trades at 11 times earnings, with a 5.5% yield. The outlook hinges on steady performance in both segments while it funds LEAP without letting financing costs get out of hand.

For income investors who want a 5%+ yield from a business that sells something people buy in every economy, Rogers Sugar’s improving earnings, 11x valuation, and LEAP capacity growth give the dividend a durable foundation.

WCP

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) brings a very different kind of dividend story, but it can still be a buy-and-hold candidate if you accept commodity volatility as part of the deal. This Canadian oil and gas producer has been focused on operational execution, integration benefits, and returning cash to shareholders. Over the last year, Whitecap leaned into efficiency and scale, and it also highlighted strong well performance that has improved confidence in its inventory depth across multiple commodity environments.

For the full year, petroleum and natural gas revenues reached $5.6338 billion, net income was $984.6 million, and funds flow totalled $2.94 billion, with free funds flow of $888.5 million after capital spending. For 2026, it reaffirmed guidance of 370,000 to 375,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) on capital investment of $2 billion to $2.1 billion. It continues to pay a monthly dividend of $0.0608 per share, which annualizes to about $0.73, and the shares trade around 11 times earnings with a yield at 5.1%. The outlook looks constructive if it keeps execution tight and uses free cash to support dividends and balance sheet strength.

Whitecap is the commodity company on this list, which means the yield is real but the ride isn’t smooth. However, if you can accept oil price swings in exchange for $888 million in annual free funds flow backing the dividend payout, it earns a spot in a diversified income portfolio.

GH

Gamehost (TSX:GH) is a smaller, more under-the-radar dividend payer. However, it has a surprisingly steady feel as it throws off cash from Alberta-based gaming and hospitality assets. It operates casinos and related hotel properties in Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, and Calgary.

In its third quarter of 2025, operating revenue came in at $20.2138 million, EBITDA was $8.1475 million, and earnings per share were $0.25. That EBITDA margin sat around 40%, which tells you the business can generate real cash from its footprint. It also maintained its regular monthly dividend at $0.05 per share, or $0.60 annualized, yielding 5% and trading at 11.6 times earnings. The outlook depends on Alberta’s economic momentum and continued strength in gaming volumes, while the main risks include weaker discretionary spending, normal volatility in gaming “hold,” and the always-present regulatory factor that comes with the industry.

Gamehost is the under-the-radar pick of the three — an Alberta gaming assets company that most TSX income investors have never looked at. For a small position in a diversified income portfolio, it punches above its profile.

Bottom line

These three opportunities show that a 5% yield can absolutely be a buy-and-hold opportunity when it comes from real cash flow, not a falling share price.

Even investing just $7,000 in each can bring in solid income, with the potential for future returns as well.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000ANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT ON A $7,000 INVESTMENTPAYOUT
FREQUENCY
WCP$13.37523$0.73$381.79Monthly
RSI$6.621,057$0.36$380.52Monthly
GH$11.75595$0.60$357.00Monthly

If you want income that still has room to compound, these three options fit nicely together: a consumer staple, an energy producer, and a gaming operator, each paying over 5% that’s backed by real cash flow. That kind of diversified thinking is common at Stock Advisor Canada.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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