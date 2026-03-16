Rates on Hold — Here’s Exactly What I’d Do With My TFSA

Let’s dive into what investors may want to think about when re-jigging their TFSAs for a rate-hold environment right now.

With interest rates now on hold from the Bank of Canada and competing concerns around the health of the labour market (and offsetting inflationary headwinds being priced in), central bankers all over the world are between a rock and a hard place.

On the one hand, supporting the jobs market (which has grown increasingly weak in Canada) would likely require interest rate cuts. On the other hand, inflationary policies tied to the geopolitical and trade backdrops make this a very difficult time for forecasters to pencil in future inflation rates.

As such, with interest rates on hold, let’s dive into what investors should do with their tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) right now.

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A rate hold may not signal future moves

After a year of aggressive tightening, Governor Tiff Macklem and his team are walking a fine line – that is, balancing cooling inflation with a still‑resilient economy. For Canadian investors, this pause is a signal to reassess risk, return, and long‑term positioning, especially inside your Tax‑Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Let’s be clear – a rate hold doesn’t mean the work is done. Inflation has eased, but it remains sticky in areas like shelter and services. Meanwhile, economic momentum is beginning to sag under the weight of higher borrowing costs. This “holding pattern” gives investors a unique window to rethink how their TFSA is allocated, neither panicking out of equities nor blindly chasing today’s higher‑yield savings products.

What to do in a TFSA?

Let’s be clear – a rate hold doesn’t mean the work is done. Inflation has eased, but it remains sticky in areas like shelter and services. Meanwhile, economic momentum is beginning to sag under the weight of higher borrowing costs. This “holding pattern” gives investors a unique window to rethink how their TFSA is allocated. I think that means that investors should neither panic for the exits in the equity markets, nor blindly chase today’s higher‑yield savings products.

Rather, I’m of the view that this is the kind of moment where balance really matters. I think focusing on dividend stocks (particularly ones that can show their ability to grow their distributions over very long periods of time) may make sense. That’s mostly because such firms tend to have rock-solid balance sheets and plenty of cash flow growth visibility. Indeed, they wouldn’t be growing their dividends if that weren’t the case.

Additionally, I think those with a higher risk tolerance may want to consider nibbling at top-tier blue-chip growth stocks in this environment. That’s because these companies can provide capital appreciation upside that beats the market over long periods of time. And given the nature of TFSAs in shielding investors from long-term capital gains, this is the retirement portfolio suitable for most investors.

Thus, there are different avenues for investors to pursue, depending on their individual risk profiles. These are just a few ideas for investors to consider right now, but are two strategies I’m implementing in my TFSA right now.