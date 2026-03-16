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Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $2,000

These top Canadian stocks have a proven business model and are likely to benefit from steady demand for their offerings.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • The escalating tensions in the Middle East and aggressive U.S. tariff policies will likely keep the volatility elevated in the equity market.
  • Loblaw operates a defensive retail business, supported by value pricing, loyalty-driven retention, store expansion, and automation investments.
  • Aritzia has posted strong multi-year growth powered by exclusive brands, fast-growing e-commerce, and expanding boutiques.

Investing in stocks can be exceptionally tricky right now, as escalating tensions in the Middle East and aggressive U.S. tariff policies are likely to keep volatility elevated. However, a few fundamentally strong Canadian companies remain well-positioned to grow and deliver steady returns despite challenges. These TSX stocks have a proven business model and are likely to benefit from steady demand for their offerings.

Against this background, here are the top Canadian stocks to buy right now with $2,000.

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Loblaw stock

Loblaw (TSX:L) is a top Canadian stock to buy right now for stability and growth. This Canadian food and pharmacy retailer has a defensive business model that performs well across economic conditions. Moreover, its steady growth supports its stock price, helping the retailer deliver notable capital gains.

For instance, Loblaw stock has gained over 312% in the past five years. Loblaw’s above-average returns reflect strong same-store sales growth. Its value-focused pricing strategy has resonated with consumers. At the same time, its well-established loyalty ecosystem and expanding digital engagement have strengthened customer retention and spending.

Loblaw is investing in its future growth. It continues to expand its retail footprint, opening 77 new stores across its various banners in 2025. Beyond physical expansion, the retailer is focusing on improving operational efficiency through automation at its distribution centres. These technological upgrades are designed to streamline logistics, reduce costs, and support stronger profit margins over time.

Looking ahead, Loblaw’s focus on value-driven retail formats augurs well for growth. The expansion of hard discount stores, a broader product assortment, and the growing mix of private-label brands are helping the company attract shoppers while expanding margins.

It is also streamlining its business and divesting non-core operations. Further, its loyalty program is supporting the growth of high-value financial services customers. Additionally, newer segments such as logistics-as-a-service, retail media, and the Lifemark Health Group business are showing strong margin-accretive growth, creating additional avenues for expansion.

Overall, Loblaw’s defensive business model, focus on value, diversified revenue streams, and ongoing investments in technology and logistics position it well to continue outperforming the broader market and deliver attractive returns.

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a top Canadian stock to buy right now for its ability to significantly outperform the benchmark index. This fashion retailer witnesses strong demand for its exclusive brands. Moreover, the expansion of its boutiques and strength in the e-commerce channel support its growth.

Since fiscal 2020, Aritzia’s revenue and earnings have grown at a double-digit rate. At the same time, online sales have surged, growing at an annualized rate of about 33% since 2020. Thanks to its solid operating performance, Aritzia stock generated total capital gains of 256.6% in the last five years.

Supporting Aritzia’s growth is its loyal customer base and ability to scale profitably. While tariffs and higher logistics costs may put short-term pressure on margins, the company’s tight inventory management and strong full-price sell-through rates help mitigate that pressure.

Aritzia is steadily expanding both its boutique footprint and its digital ecosystem. Over the past year, the company expanded its boutique network by roughly 25% across Canada and the United States. The growth could further accelerate as Aritzia rolls out additional U.S. boutiques and invests in digital initiatives such as an upgraded international platform and enhanced mobile shopping app.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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