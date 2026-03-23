The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Add these two TSX stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio if you have $1,000 that you want to get the most out of to secure your financial freedom.

What do you suppose you would do if you just received $1,000 to do with it whatever you please? Many people might use it to buy something nice. Others might add it to their savings under the mattress. Some might even set it aside in a high-interest savings account to earn interest income, which will make as much of a difference as putting it under a mattress would.

Investing the money in the stock market, particularly into high-quality blue-chip stocks , and letting it stay invested can deliver far more returns. Investing with a long-term strategy, especially buying during periods of market volatility, can be more rewarding for investors.

Today, we will discuss two TSX stocks that you can consider investing in to get compelling long-term returns in your self-directed investment portfolio.

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Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) is a $99.8 billion market-cap integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary. The company’s integrated business model means it has a stake in several stages of the energy industry, from extracting oil from oil sands and offshore facilities, to refining fossil fuel products and retailing it to end consumers.

Amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions, energy prices have gone up. As of this writing, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude has climbed to US$92.96 per barrel from US$67 per barrel. Supply disruptions might continue for longer, leading to even higher energy prices. Suncor’s business model allows the company to make the most of it.

With reduced operating costs, a stronger balance sheet, and the ability to return capital through dividends , it can be an excellent holding to consider.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR) is a pillar of stability for stock market investors with a low risk tolerance. The $85.4 billion market-cap giant owns and operates a railway network that connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the US Midwest and Gulf Coast. It is responsible for transporting over 300 million tons of goods, resources, and products each year.

If stability and returns are priorities for an investor, CNR stock definitely deserves attention. It might not offer much in terms of rapid capital gains, even when the market is soaring. However, it also doesn’t follow the rest of the market at the same rate during downturns. The same quality that might make it boring for some investors makes it a foundational holding for others.

CNR stock has also increased its payouts consistently. As of this writing, CNR stock trades for $139.75 per share and pays investors $0.915 per share each quarter, translating to a 2.6% dividend yield. While the returns might not seem too high, they keep growing each year and are consistent enough to warrant a long-term buy-and-hold approach with CNR stock.

Foolish takeaway

Even $1,000 can go a long way when you invest it in the right assets. Suncor offers you exposure to the volatile yet lucrative energy market, which can offer substantial capital appreciation. Canadian National Railway offers the stability and defensive qualities to offset potential losses of energy stocks during market volatility .

For long-term investors who can stomach short-term volatility for greater rewards later, these two TSX stocks can be excellent starter investments to consider.