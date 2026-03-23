This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Each and Every Month

Canadian retail centres titan SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) pays monthly distributions yielding 7% supported by industry-leading occupancy. Could this be your passive-income play for 2026?

Tough negotiations are ongoing with a key portfolio development partner, owned by the REIT's founder and CEO. Investors should watch out for an April 16, 2026 deadline which may impact it’s recently confirmed a stable FFO per unit.

Units trade at a significant discount to their Net Asset Value (NAV) of $35.93, offering a deep 26% margin of safety.

Canadian income-focused investors may naturally feel a distinct comfort in seeing a Walmart sign. It represents resilience, high foot traffic, and, most importantly, consistent rental income to landlords — the real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns the retail centres. SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) has built its $12.1 billion real estate empire on this premise, and its monthly distribution, which yields 7% annually, has helped investors pay bills and cover living expenses for 24 years now.

But dividend yields of 7% and above usually signal some reliability risks. SmartCentres has remained a pillar of monthly passive-income consistency for two decades, sometimes raising payouts when trustees see fit. However, as tough contract negotiations with a key related party drag on, should investors bank on this monthly paying dividend stock sustaining passive-income payouts at current levels?

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The Walmart anchor and SmartCentres REIT’s strong 98.6% occupancy rate

SmartCenter’s strong occupancy rates, supported by anchor tenant Walmart’s human-traffic pooling prowess, fortify the REIT’s rental earnings and stabilize its cash flow.

Walmart comprises 23% of the trust’s rental revenue. A staggering 98.6% of the REIT’s leasable space is occupied and committed. By anchoring its centres with essential services like groceries, pharmacies, and discount department stores, SmartCentres ensures its locations remain vital infrastructure for the communities they serve.

In addition, the REIT’s development strategies to intensify land use in these increasingly smart mixed-use shopping centres into robust city centres make the trust’s rental income one of the most reliable cash flows in the Canadian equity REIT asset class.

Is the 7% yield safe?

Historically, SmartCentres REIT’s monthly payout for 2025 appeared fully covered by distributable cash flow from its recession-resistant real estate portfolio. When analyzing a high-yield REIT, the AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) payout ratio is the most critical metric. It tells us how much distributable cash flow is left after all property maintenance is paid. The REIT’s AFFO payout rate was 94.8% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

But a 94.8% AFFO could be too tight. It means the trust is returning nearly all its generated free cash to unitholders. While this might raise a yellow flag for some, the stability of SmartCentres’s tenant base provides a qualified level of confidence, which can be boosted by rent escalations, mixed-use developments and townhouse units’ sales. Organic rent growth was strong in 2025, with an 8.4% increase on non-anchor renewals.

Management has maintained or grown this distribution for over 20 years, even through the 2008 global financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic.

Watch out as the REIT renegotiates key terms

SmartCentres REIT is currently locked in complex contract negotiations covering development services and fees, including executive compensation, with the Penguin Group, a development partner controlled by the REIT’s founder, CEO and Executive Chairman Mitchell Goldhar. Parties haven’t reached consensus on several high-stakes structural issues. The trust has extended these arrangements twice in the last month, recently extending the deadline to April 16.

The bear case includes leadership risk and cost pressure. If a deal flops, the CEO may leave, causing significant short term volatility in SRU.UN unit price. If new agreements result in higher fees paid to Penguin, they may eat into the REIT’s AFFO, potentially tightening the already high 97% payout ratio.

The bull case includes sentiments that the independent negotiating team, comprised entirely of independent trustees, is standing up for minority unit holders and avoiding rubber-stamping a deal for the CEO. Meanwhile, all current development projects and strategic partnerships remain on track under existing terms until negotiations are finalized.

Should you buy SmartCentres REIT for the 7% yield?

SmartCentres REIT’s monthly payouts may significantly improve income and liquidity for a retirement-focused portfolio. According to the Rule of 72, the yield alone may double one’s capital in just over 10 years.

The other compelling reason to look at SmartCentres in 2026 is the disconnect between its unit price and its net real estate value. SRU.UN units currently trade at a 26% discount to the trust’s most recent net asset value of $35.93.

This valuation gap represents the “intensification” potential of SmartCentres’s land. The REIT is rezoning its robust 3,500-acre land bank, much of which is in underutilized parking lots at major metropolitan intersections. As these lots morph into high-density residential towers, senior housing, and self-storage, the underlying value of each unit should gravitate toward, or surpass that $35 mark.