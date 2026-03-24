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What Are 2 Great Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now?

If you don’t mind investing against the market, these two high quality Canadian tech stocks could be an incredible bargain right now!

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • Tech/software stocks have plunged on AI fears, but incumbents with entrenched customers and scale could actually benefit from AI-driven margin and product gains, creating buying opportunities.
  • Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) — owner of 1,000+ niche verticals with low churn and an acquisitive model, down ~46% and trading at roughly an 8% free‑cash‑flow yield.
  • Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) — logistics‑backed software with a proprietary network of 170,000+ parties across 140 countries, cash‑rich, down ~30% and at its cheapest valuation in a decade, positioned to use AI and M&A to accelerate growth.

The past two years have been a very challenging time to invest in tech stocks. Software stocks have experienced an apocalyptic sell-off. Even though most defensive tech stocks have pulled back by more than 30% in the past year or two.

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Source: Getty Images

AI could be an opportunity for the smartest tech stocks

Certainly, any major drawdown can make an investor question their investment thesis. Yet, sometimes broad narrative fears just don’t play out the way the market initially thinks. Even though artificial intelligence (AI) is a major disruptive force, many incumbent software providers could be major beneficiaries.

They already have the established customer base. AI is improving software maintenance and development costs. This could help improve overall margins.

Likewise, software providers can implement new AI solutions for customers and efficiently add new service modules. If incumbents are smart, they will use AI applications to further enhance their competitive market position.

Constellation Software: A top tech stock at an attractive price

One tech stock that appears to be well-positioned is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). It operates over 1,000 niche vertical market software businesses across the world. These businesses cater to very specific markets, are heavily entrenched with customers, and generally have very low churn.

Constellation operates a very decentralized, competitive company. The best returning businesses get the most capital to invest, as do the highest returning acquisition opportunities. Constellation is likely to be very thoughtful about how it deploys capital in this new AI-world.

If AI provides better opportunities to focus on organic growth opportunities, it is likely to do so. However, acquisitions will likely continue to be its major growth engine.

With public tech stocks declining to more reasonable valuations, private tech companies are also likely to see a similar valuation correction. Already, private equity is starting to vacate the software space. This could mean potentially better valuations (and higher returns) for Constellation.

With its stock down 46% in the past year, Constellation’s valuation looks attractive. At an 8% free cash flow yield, it looks interesting given that it is likely to grow at double that rate this year.

Descartes Systems: A global network that is tough to disrupt

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) is another top tech stock that could benefit from AI. Along with a full suite of transportation, logistics, and e-commerce software, Descartes operates a proprietary global logistics network.

It connects over 170,000 parties across 140 countries with a substantial amount of global trade operating through the platform. This is not something AI can easily displace, especially when the data is held by Descartes.

If anything, Descartes can use AI to help add solution modules. The company is only getting started using AI to unlock new customer solutions. This could help fuel strong organic growth ahead. The company has already been taking market share over the past year. With so much trade disruption, Descartes tends to win more customers when the shipping environment is more volatile.

Descartes has everything to like in a quality tech stock: a cash-rich balance sheet, opportunities to consolidate other smaller software vendors, strong profitability/cash flows, and a large market to win. Its stock is down 30% in the past year. It trades at its cheapest valuation in 10 years.

The Foolish takeaway

While the market is pricing major disruptions against Constellation Software and Descartes Systems, the market isn’t always right. In fact, AI could be a major opportunity for these high-quality tech stocks. If you don’t mind investing against the flow, these bargains are ripe for the picking today.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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