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1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Right Now With $200

Add this unlikely TSX growth stock to your self-directed investment portfolio if you seek high-quality long-term holdings for significant wealth growth.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
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Key Points
  • The S&P/TSX is volatile and down about 7.69% (Mar 2–Mar 24, 2026), but some stocks are bucking the trend.
  • SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) — a ~$4.8B waste‑management growth stock trading near $22.14 — is outperforming, up ~26.8% YTD thanks to infrastructure‑backed assets and energy‑sector exposure.
  • With ~480% five‑year gains, strong recurring cash flows, long‑duration project pipeline, and disciplined capital allocation, SES is positioned as a compelling long‑term growth pick.

The stock market is incredibly volatile right now, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index down by 7.7% between March 2 and March 24, 2026. The downturn in the benchmark index for the Canadian stock market reflects the recent overall performance of the TSX. In this environment, it might feel difficult to consider investing in growth stocks.

Investors with a long investment horizon know better than to consider only the current market condition when deciding on investments. Growth stocks are the top investments to become wealthy over time. These companies expand faster than the rest of the market. However, these stocks also have the potential to exhibit losses at a greater scale than the broader market.

Characterized by heightened volatility, the share prices can rise or decline sharply in response to the market sentiment.

Quality Control Inspectors at Waste Management Facility

Source: Getty Images

Choosing the right growth stocks

The TSX has no shortage of excellent growth stocks that you can consider adding to your self-directed investment portfolio. However, not all growth stocks are made the same. To be successful in the long run on your hunt for growth stocks, you must seek companies with solid underlying fundamentals, a defensive and durable business model, and the potential to be profitable for years.

Recent years have seen tech stocks become virtually synonymous with growth stocks. While most tech stocks are growth stocks, not all growth stocks are from that industry. Today, we will take a look at an incredible growth stock from a very unlikely sector of the economy: Waste management.

SECURE Waste Infrastructure

SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. (TSX:SES) is not your average growth stock. The $4.8 billion market-cap company might be one of the most compelling growth stocks to buy and hold for the next decade and beyond. The company operates across the waste management industry, particularly serving the energy sector. It has a portfolio of infrastructure-backed assets. To give it stability across market cycles, it also has a high proportion of industrial- and production-linked volumes.

The geopolitical situation has not been kind to the stock market, but SES stock has had a better time performing on the stock market. As of this writing, SES stock trades for $22.14 per share, and it is up by 26.8% year-to-date. In the same period, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is at the same level as it was at the start of the year.

That said, the tariff-related pressures have weighed on SES stock, but the headwinds appear to be temporary. The company’s performance in its core waste management and infrastructure operations is solid. It comes as no surprise that the stock is doing well on the stock market in an environment that is seeing most stocks pull back.

Foolish takeaway

Over a five-year period, SES stock is up by over 480%, outperforming the rest of the market by a massive margin. The company looks well-positioned to sustain this growth trajectory. It has a strong pipeline of long-duration infrastructure projects ready to come online.

SES stock has strong recurring cash flows, a solid pipeline for growth, and disciplined capital allocation that can make it an excellent growth stock to add to your self-directed investment portfolio.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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