Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

These blue-chip dividend stocks are reliable dividend payers across all market conditions and are likely to sustain their payouts.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Enbridge, Fortis, and Bank of Montreal are dependable Canadian blue-chip dividend-paying stocks with strong payout histories.
  • Enbridge and Fortis generate stable cash flow through regulated and diversified operations, supporting steady dividend growth and future expansion projects.
  • Bank of Montreal has a long-standing dividend record with diversified banking revenue and technology investments aimed at driving future earnings growth.
10 stocks we like better than Enbridge

Blue-chip dividend stocks are reliable dividend payers, making them an attractive investment for Canadian investors seeking relatively stress-free income. Notably, blue-chip stocks are usually large-cap companies with established business models and the financial resilience to withstand changing economic conditions. Their scale, diversified revenue, consistent cash flow generation, and disciplined capital allocation enable them to maintain payouts across market conditions.

That said, dividend investing is not without risk. Dividend payments are never guaranteed, and even established companies can face operational or economic challenges that affect payouts. For that reason, diversification remains essential. Spreading investments across multiple dividend-paying companies and sectors can help reduce portfolio risk while creating a more resilient and sustainable income stream.

Against this backdrop, here are three blue-chip dividend stocks for Canadian investors.

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up

Source: Getty Images

Blue-chip dividend stock #1: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is a leading blue-chip dividend stock known for dependable payouts in all market conditions. The company operates a vast network of oil and natural gas pipelines, along with gas utilities, storage, and renewable energy assets that generate stable cash flow.

Enbridge has paid dividends for over seven decades and has increased them consistently since 1995, making it attractive to Canadian investors seeking regular income. Its earnings are largely backed by regulated businesses and long-term contracts, helping shield revenue from swings in energy prices.

Enbridge targets paying 60%–70% of distributable cash flow (DCF) as dividends, leaving room to fund growth projects and maintain financial flexibility.

Looking ahead, Enbridge’s $39 billion secured project backlog, diversified revenue base, sustainable payout ratio, and a growing energy demand position it well to keep growing its earnings and DCF per share at a mid-single-digit rate, supporting higher dividend payments.

Blue-chip dividend stock #2: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of Canada’s most dependable blue-chip dividend stocks. The utility company has steadily increased its dividend for decades, reflecting the resilience of its business model, ability to grow earnings, and sustainable payouts.

Fortis’s sustainable payouts are supported by a defensive business model focused on regulated electricity and gas networks. These regulated operations generate predictable revenue, helping Fortis avoid major impacts from commodity price swings or economic slowdowns. As a result, the company produces consistent cash flow and has increased its dividend for 52 straight years.

Fortis also has solid growth prospects. The utility company plans to invest about $28.8 billion in capital projects over the next five years, which should expand its regulated asset base and support earnings growth. Management expects its rate base to grow by 7% annually and projects dividend increases of 4% to 6% annually.

Further, Fortis will likely benefit from a surge in electricity demand, positioning it well to generate solid earnings and supporting its payouts.

Blue-chip dividend stock #3: Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a dependable blue-chip dividend stock with a remarkable track record of payouts. The bank has paid dividends for 197 straight years, the longest streak of any Canadian company. This highlights its stable business model, growing earnings base, and commitment to reward shareholders.

BMO recently increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $1.67 per share. Moreover, it raised its dividend by about 5.7% annually over the past 15 years.

The bank’s diversified revenue base, growing loans and deposit base, increasing fee-based income, focus on improving efficiency, and strong balance sheet augur well for long-term earnings growth. In addition, its investment in technology and AI to modernize operations, improve customer experience, and lower costs should strengthen earnings and support future dividend growth.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

What’s Going On With BCE’s Dividend?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) looks like a buy for the dividend and value.

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Top TSX Stocks

Some of the Smartest Canadian Investors Are Piling Into This TSX Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

The smartest Canadian investors are piling into this top TSX stock offering long-term growth and defensive appeal from a global…

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stock Down 36% to Buy and Hold

| Jitendra Parashar

This beaten-down Canadian dividend stock is still delivering strong growth while offering investors a 4.4% yield.

Read more »

Abstract technology background image with standing businessman
Dividend Stocks

How to Create Your Own Pension With Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

Safety of principal and ability to raise dividends should take priority above high yield.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Telus: A High-Yield Stock Perfect for Income Lovers

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Telus may offer a yield of nearly 10% today, this high-yield stock that's perfect for dividend investors has far…

Read more »

woman gazes forward out window to future
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A monthly dividend stock with assured demand and business growth fits a 10-year investment horizon.

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 4.1% Yield With Constant Paycheques

| Jitendra Parashar

This TFSA-friendly utility stock offers reliable dividends, stable growth, and the consistency that long-term investors love.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

CAD Warning: 3 TSX Stocks That Can Hedge Currency Risk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When the loonie slides, these TSX stocks can add cross-border income and global earnings power without making a pure currency…

Read more »