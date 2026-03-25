Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Growth Stocks I Expect to Skyrocket in the Next Year

2 Canadian Growth Stocks I Expect to Skyrocket in the Next Year

These two Canadian growth stocks could have the sort of upside potential (with downside protection) investors are looking for in this environment.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:

With volatility on the rise, investors have plenty of uncertainty to price into their potential future gains. As such, many investors are rightly rotating into more defensive names, to take the sting off of what could be a prolonged sell-off. That is, if these geopolitical conflicts continue to raise the price of oil and, in turn, push inflationary pressures higher around the world.

That said, investors searching for market-beating growth still have a number of excellent options to pursue right now, in my view. Here are two of the best growth stocks Canada has to offer, and what these names could do for a portfolio over the long term.

Rocket lift off through the clouds

Source: Getty Images

Celestica

One of my top AI-related growth darlings in Canada, Celestica (TSX:CLS) has been on a tear in recent years, as the chart below shows.

That’s due in part to the fact that Celestica is quickly transforming from a sleepy contract manufacturer into a core picks-and-shovels play on the AI data-centre boom. In its most recent quarter, the company delivered 28% year-over-year revenue growth. What’s perhaps more impressive is that this top-line growth actually led to an eye-popping 58% earnings-per-share increase, handily beating expectations and showcasing serious operating leverage.

What that means to me is that Celestica is seeing not only margin expansion (key to the investment thesis behind most major growth stocks), but it’s also seeing robust organic growth. Indeed, this isn’t just cyclical froth we’re talking about here. This growth is anchored in long-term programs with blue-chip customers building out AI and cloud infrastructure.

If Celestica can sustain even mid-teens top-line expansion while keeping EPS growth well ahead of revenue, multiple expansion alone could drive significant upside over the next year. For growth investors seeking both momentum and fundamentals, this is a name I’d keep at the top of my buy list right now.

Enerflex

One company I don’t talk about enough (but probably should in this environment) is Enerflex (TSX:EFX).

That’s because this is a company offering everything I like in a growth story. There’s visible, contracted cash flows riding a powerful secular theme (rising global natural gas demand). That provides attractive upside if Enerflex’s management executes. The company benefits from higher North American gas volumes, long-term infrastructure contracts, and a growing base of high-margin recurring service revenue that can steadily expand earnings and de-risk the story.

Fundamentally, Enerflex is set up for operating leverage as it works through its project backlog and leans into more capital-light service and infrastructure income. That mix shift supports improving margins, stronger free cash flow generation, and balance-sheet flexibility. This creates room for debt reduction and, over time, potential capital returns to shareholders.

With structural tailwinds from global electrification and gas-fired power, the market may still be underestimating Enerflex’s medium-term growth runway. If earnings and free cash flow surprise to the upside as projects ramp and service revenue scales, I wouldn’t be shocked to see this stock re-rate sharply higher over the next 12 months.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica and Enerflex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

gold prices rise and fall
Tech Stocks

This Aggressive Savings Strategy Can Help Make Up for Lost Time

| Puja Tayal

Maximize your wealth with an aggressive savings strategy. Learn how to invest effectively and recover lost time in the market.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 7 Years

| Andrew Walker

These stocks currently offer high dividend yields.

Read more »

Quality Control Inspectors at Waste Management Facility
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Right Now With $200

| Adam Othman

Add this unlikely TSX growth stock to your self-directed investment portfolio if you seek high-quality long-term holdings for significant wealth…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double That Annual $7,000 Contribution

| Adam Othman

Add this beaten-down blue-chip TSX stock to your self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio to capture the potential to double…

Read more »

person enjoys shower of confetti outside
Tech Stocks

2 Millionaire-Maker Technology Stocks

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX tech stocks to your self-directed portfolio to leverage capital appreciation for significant long-term wealth growth.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Where I See Telus Stock 3 Years From Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TELUS stock looks undervalued today. Here's where I see the TSX stock trading in three years and why the bull…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Investing

Don’t Overthink It: The Best TFSA Approach to Start 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

With the war in Iran continuing to create significant uncertainty, here's the best approach for TFSA investors to help avoid…

Read more »

crisis concept, falling stairs
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Get Better Every Time the Bank of Canada Cuts Rates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Falling rates can revive “rate-sensitive” stocks by easing refinancing pressure and lifting what investors will pay for cash flows.

Read more »