Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Millionaire-Maker Technology Stocks

2 Millionaire-Maker Technology Stocks

Add these two TSX tech stocks to your self-directed portfolio to leverage capital appreciation for significant long-term wealth growth.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Despite geopolitical volatility, long-term investors should look beyond the noise to buy quality growth tech stocks.
  • Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is favored for AI‑driven ecommerce expansion and Celestica (TSX:CLS) for rising AI infrastructure demand.
  • With a well‑balanced portfolio and higher risk tolerance, these two TSX tech names could deliver significant long‑term upside.

Investors looking to outperform the market over the next few years should focus on looking what is beyond all the noise in global markets these days. I am not saying you should ignore the impact that the geopolitical crises can have on your investments. However, it does not mean you should stop considering what comes after the dust settles.

Savvier investors with a greater risk tolerance and well-balanced investment portfolios have no shortage of stocks to consider buying amid the current climate. Making successful investments in this risky and volatile market requires identifying stocks with solid growth prospects, expanding margins, and a clearer view of the growth runway.

I will discuss two TSX tech stocks that can turn you into a millionaire investor over time.

person enjoys shower of confetti outside

Source: Getty Images

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has been consistently proving why it’s one of the best growth stocks to own in Canada. The $216.72 billion market-cap TSX tech stock has established itself as a strong player in the ecommerce space worldwide. It allows merchants of all sizes to build an online presence, effectively making ecommerce far more accessible to smaller and larger businesses alike.

Over time, it has improved its offerings to offer greater value to merchants using its platform and end consumers using it to purchase products. In particular, its integration of artificial intelligence (AI) has been a massive tailwind for the stock. Its aggressive AI integration lines up perfectly with the growing trend of AI-powered search orders.

As of this writing, Shopify stock trades for $166.18. While it might trade for a premium valuation, Shopify stock could grow significantly in the next few years. It might be a good time to add its shares to your portfolio.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is another TSX tech stock that has been taking advantage of the AI revolution. The $45.28 billion market-cap company provides data centre infrastructure and advanced technology solutions. It has been riding the wave of robust AI-driven demand for the networking equipment it provides.

In its recent quarter, Celestica reported strong Q4 growth. Analysts anticipate that the company will leverage rising volumes to accelerate revenue. The demand for AI infrastructure will only grow over time, and Celestica’s pipeline of opportunities makes it arguably the ideal stock to own to capitalize on growing AI demand.

As of this writing, Celestica stock trades for $393.81 per share. Down by around 18% from its all-time high, it can be a good addition to your portfolio to inject long-term growth.

Foolish takeaway

Both companies are exposed to strong long-term trends that can drive their stocks higher. Shopify is leading the charge for AI-fueled commerce, and Celestica is perfectly positioned to benefit from a sustained demand for AI infrastructure spending.

If you have a well-balanced portfolio and want to take on some risk for high-reward potential, these two might be good investments to consider. While not immune to losses due to short-term market volatility, these two seem the likeliest long-term winners to consider adding to your self-directed investment portfolio.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

AI Spending Is Poised to Hit $700 Billion in 2026: 2 Top Stocks to Buy to Capitalize on This Massive Number

| Puja Tayal

Find out how AI spending by top hyperscalers is transforming industries. Follow the capital flow to see where the money…

Read more »

woman gazes forward out window to future
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Stocks Built to Reward Patient Investors in 2026 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In a headline-driven 2026, buy-and-hold can win by sticking with businesses that customers and the economy need no matter what.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Sylogist stock is down 79% from its all-time high. But this Canadian SaaS company's transformation is nearly complete, and the…

Read more »

running robot changes direction
Tech Stocks

What Are 2 Great Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now?

| Robin Brown

If you don't mind investing against the market, these two high quality Canadian tech stocks could be an incredible bargain…

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

The Only Stocks You Need to Capitalize on AI Spending

| Joey Frenette

Invesco Nasdaq 100 Index ETF (TSX:QQC) and the Mag Seven seem like wise bets to win while the AI trade…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Tech Stocks

The TFSA’s Hidden Fine Print When It Comes to Global Investments

| Puja Tayal

Explore the benefits of a TFSA and how it can help you invest in global markets while avoiding unnecessary taxes.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

2 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Kay Ng

Here are two high-growth stock candidates for long-term investors with a high-risk tolerance.

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Dropping Tesla Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Demetris Afxentiou

Billionaires are trimming Tesla and rotating into a TSX stock. Shopify is the TSX tech giant that is attracting massive…

Read more »