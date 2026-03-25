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Got $10,000? This Dividend Stock Could Deliver $57.60 a Month in Passive Income

This monthly dividend stock can help generate approximately $57.60 in passive income per month from a $10,000 investment.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Investing in Canadian dividend stocks with attractive yields and reliable payouts can help you build a worry-free passive income stream. Even with an initial investment of $10,000, investors can begin building a portfolio of fundamentally strong Canadian companies with solid dividends. Over time, reinvesting dividends can significantly enhance your portfolio’s income potential.

An effective approach within this strategy is to focus on Canadian stocks that pay monthly dividends. These distributions can provide a predictable income stream, similar to a regular paycheque, which may be used to support ongoing expenses or reinvested to accelerate portfolio growth.

It is important, however, to approach high-yield investments with caution. Dividend payments are not guaranteed, and unusually elevated yields may signal underlying risks. In some cases, a high yield results from a declining share price, which can reflect operational challenges and lead to an unsustainable payout ratio.

Against this backdrop, here is a monthly dividend stock that can help generate approximately $57 in passive income per month from a $10,000 investment. The Canadian company has a track record of consistent monthly distributions and currently offers an attractive yield, making it a compelling stock for starting a passive income portfolio.

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres REIT: A stable monthly passive income opportunity

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) is a reliable passive-income stock that offers a sustainable yield and monthly payouts. The company currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.154 per unit, yielding over 6.9% annually. Its high yield and steady payout make the real estate investment trust (REIT) appealing to income-focused investors.

SmartCentres’ distributions are sustainable, supported by a high-quality real estate portfolio that continues to generate solid net operating income (NOI). As most of its properties are located in prime retail locations, it helps the company to maintain strong leasing demand and high renewal rates. These factors contribute to increased rental income and stronger cash flows.

Operational performance remains robust, supported by strong customer traffic across its retail centres. This has also facilitated strategic diversification within the portfolio, as the REIT expands into complementary asset classes. Its premium outlet locations, in particular, continue to attract substantial footfall, boosting tenant performance and overall asset value.

SmartCentres ended 2025 with an occupancy rate of 98.6%, highlighting continued strong demand for its properties. Same-property NOI rose 3.7% during the year, driven largely by leasing and renewal activity in retail assets, alongside stable occupancy levels in self-storage and residential rental assets.

Leasing momentum remained strong throughout 2025, with continued demand for newly developed retail space. Lease renewals generated rental rate growth of 8.4%, excluding anchor tenants, while rent collection exceeded 99% of total revenue. These metrics highlight the reliability of the tenant base and consistency of the REIT’s income stream.

Looking forward, SmartCentres is focused on broadening its revenue base through a mixed-use development pipeline. This strategy is supported by substantial land holdings and a solid balance sheet, positioning the REIT to deliver steady growth while consistently distributing dividends.

Earn about $57.60 per month in monthly income

SmartCentres is a compelling passive income stock. At current market levels, an investment of $10,000 in the REIT can generate approximately $57.60 in monthly dividend income. On an annual basis, this translates to over $691 in dividend returns, highlighting the stock’s income-generating potential for long-term investors.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
SmartCentres REIT$26.69374$0.154$57.6Monthly
Price as of 03/24/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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