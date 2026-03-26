Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

If you have $1,000 sitting on the sidelines, the current volatility in the TSX is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to buy Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and another great stock at a discount.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Market dips create long-term buys: Volatility in the TSX offers a rare chance to snag high-quality names like Dollarama and Shopify stock at discounts.
  • Dollarama's defensive powerhouse: A post-earnings dip masks steady sales growth, margin expansion, and 15 years of dividend hikes.
  • Shopify's AI-fueled comeback: The e-commerce leader is accelerating revenue past 25% annually while onboarding major brands. SHOP stock trades at a 26% discount discount today.

The TSX has been a bit of a rollercoaster this March. With geopolitical jitters in the Middle East and intermittent sell-offs cooling down some of last year’s hot performers, this could be the clearance event for long-term-oriented investors to get in on high-quality stocks to buy in 2026, at a discount.

If you are focused on building long-term wealth, you don’t need to time the bottom of the market. You just need to buy exceptional companies when they go on sale. With $1,000 ready to deploy, you have the chance to secure positions in Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock while short-term fear obscures their long-term value. Let’s break down why these TSX titans are screaming buys right now — and why waiting for the “all-clear” signal could mean missing the boat entirely

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax

Source: Getty Images

Top stock to Buy: Dollarama stock in rare 9% flash sale

A surprise 9.8% drop in Dollarama stock after earnings on March 24 gives long-term investors a good entry point on the defensive stock right now. The flash sale happened despite a 13.1% annual sales growth rate and a 13.7% surge in earnings per share (EPS) during the past 12 months, because traders focused on a deceleration in comparable store sales.

Dollarama is one of the best defensive stocks to buy with $1,000 right now. The market overreacted to adverse weather events that slowed foot traffic last quarter, and the “slow” four-year build-up and transformation in Australia operating efficiency as the value retailer establishes itself in the new market, yet the fundamental thesis for holding DOL stock hasn’t changed.

Revenue growth is combining with earnings efficiency to drive DOL stock’s market value higher. Dollarama’s operating margins have expanded to 26.7% over the past three years, gross margins hold above 45%, and the company is expanding its business footprint, targeting 2,200 stores by 2034, up from 1,691 recently.

A growth-oriented Dollarama remains Canada’s undisputed discount king, providing a critical safety net for consumers in tough economic environments and good times alike. With a 13.4% dividend hike just announced — marking 15 years of consecutive dividend growth — this recent dip is a prime entry point at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28 for defensive-minded investors.

Shopify stock: The Canadian tech king

E-commerce platform vendor Shopify has had a volatile start to 2026, dropping nearly 26% year to date as investors balked at its “pricey” valuation in a turbulent market. But you still have to pay up for high-quality growth.

Shopify is championing agentic commerce as artificial intelligence (AI) rejuvenates its already robust offerings to merchants of all sizes, accelerating its revenue growth rate beyond 30% in 2025 while operating margins expanded to 12.7% during the past 12 months. Over the past decade, operating income growth has overtaken revenue growth since 2024. The company is making more profits per dollar of revenue than it used to a few years back. This makes SHOP stock more valuable.

SHOP Revenue (TTM) Chart

SHOP Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Double-digit growth rates may linger as Shopify successfully onboards massive enterprise brands. More importantly, Shopify is becoming the infrastructure layer for AI-driven commerce, integrating checkout experiences directly into tools like ChatGPT and Gemini.

New investors can scoop up Shopify stock as a 26% discount to its late 2025 prices. At a forward P/E of 71.2, shares remain pricey, but justifiably so as SHOP’s revenue growth rates look set to sustain above 20% annually into the foreseeable future.

Investor takeaway

A $1,000 investment today won’t just buy you a few shares of these industry leaders — it buys you a stake in the future of Canadian commerce.

Buying Dollarama stock secures a defensive fortress with a widening economic moat and growing dividends. By investing in Shopify stock, you capture the undisputed king of Canadian tech, currently trading at a 26% discount to its recent highs as it pivots to dominate the AI-driven commerce revolution.

In a decade, you likely won’t remember the geopolitical jitters of March 2026. What you will remember is the decision to act while others hesitated. The market rewards patience, but it rewards courage, backed by research, even more.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These three top Canadian stocks could double your investment in the years to come with their strong fundamentals, reliable dividends,…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Investing

Your 2026 TFSA Game Plan: How to Turn the Contribution Room Into Monthly Cash

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy helps reduce risk while providing a decent yield.

Read more »

Workers use a microscope to do medical research in a modern laboratory.
Investing

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Room for 2026 and Why Now Is the Best Time to Use It

| Aditya Raghunath

The CRA confirmed $7,000 in TFSA room for 2026. Here's why AbCellera Biologics could be one of the smartest growth…

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Is Down 50% and Built to Last a Lifetime

| Aditya Raghunath

Pet Valu is down 50% from its peak, but this TSX dividend stock just raised its payout 8% and is…

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and another fast grower that might be worth holding for decades.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

My 5 Favourite Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These five stocks all generate stable cash flow and offer attractive dividend yields, making them five of the best to…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks Primed to Surge in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

These two top blue-chip Canadian stocks look well-positioned for a big move higher in 2026 and over the long-term, for…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $1,000 investment split between two reasonably cheap stocks offers capital growth and reliable income in the current market environment.

Read more »