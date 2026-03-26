The Only 3 Stocks I’d Consider Buying in March 2026

Lundin Gold offers a hedge against geopolitical tensions with its low production costs and ability to benefit from rising gold prices, while Aecon Group stands to gain from Canada's infrastructure investments, offering potential long-term growth tempered by project volatility.

Micron Technology is a key AI stock to consider, with its strategic position in the high bandwidth memory (HBM) chip market making it poised for continued growth amidst ongoing AI data center demand and supply constraints.

The year 2026 started on a mixed note. On one side, hyperscalers have committed US$700 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) spending in 2026. On the other hand, the U.S. President is escalating tensions in oil-rich countries to secure more oil supplies in US dollars while threatening the renewal of the United States‑Mexico‑Canada Agreement on July 1. Meanwhile, Canada is pushing investments in energy, logistics, and housing infrastructure projects.

Amid these global shifts, investors can find opportunities. Here are the only three stocks to buy in March 2026.

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The AI stock to buy in March 2026: Micron Technology

Most AI stocks have surged to high valuations on the back of massive AI spending. NVIDIA, Broadcom, and other chip stocks saw a rapid surge in their revenue and profits driven by demand from AI data centres. But one stock picked up momentum last year. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock surged fourfold in a year.

Data centres need high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, manufactured by only three companies: Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix. Once the graphics processing cards (GPUs) were in place, the need for memory chips arose, which created a supply shortage. Micron’s revenue tripled in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 as the average selling price for its chips surged by 60–79%.

Although Micron has invested US$25 billion in new manufacturing plants, that capacity will take at least three years to come online. Until then, the existing capacity will run at full capacity, and all three companies will enjoy windfall gains. The stock could see two more growth rallies, like Nvidia.

Micron remains one of the best stocks to buy in March 2026 as AI demand is secular, not cyclical. While the revenue growth rate will normalize to 25–50% in two to three years, Micron could sustain its high stock price given the high margins of HBM.

The stock to hedge against geopolitical tensions

Rising trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty make gold a safe haven. Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) is a strong hedge stock for March 2026. Many central banks are accumulating gold, driving demand for gold. This is helping gold mining companies benefit from windfall gains.

Among Canadian gold stocks, I am bullish on Lundin Gold because it has one of the lowest costs of $1,015 per oz sold. It expects this cost to increase to up to $1,170 in 2026. Considering that the gold spot price is close to $4,600 after the March dip, Lundin stock could give good dividends and stock price growth.

Investing in this stock now can help you hedge your portfolio against rising geopolitical tensions, as the gold price will rise and so will Lundin Gold’s cash flows.

The stock to benefit from Canada’s infrastructure push

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) has come into the limelight amidst Canada’s infrastructure push. For a long time, project approvals were tedious, lengthy, and led to expensive delays, making construction a loss-making venture. However, changes in the system and the establishment of the Major Project Office aim to accelerate approvals.

Aecon Group will benefit from government investment in infrastructure projects and the fast-tracking of projects. The stock price will jump on every new order win. However, infrastructure projects have a long gestation period, and a lot can go wrong. Thus, the stock could be volatile.

Aecon stock is trading at an all-time high on the back of new order wins, and the company is using this opportunity to raise more equity capital. The stock could see a correction as new shares come on the exchange. That would be a good entry point.

Investor takeaway

March 2026 presents unique opportunities across AI, gold, and infrastructure. Micron Technology offers secular AI growth, Lundin Gold hedges against geopolitical risk, and Aecon Group benefits from Canada’s infrastructure boom. Together, these three stocks in March 2026 can help investors balance growth, safety, and diversification.