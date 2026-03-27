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A 5.9% Dividend Stock Paying Out Monthly Cash

Boston Pizza’s royalty fund turns restaurant sales into monthly cash, offering a simpler income model than owning a full restaurant operator.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Franchise sales hit a record in 2025, supporting a higher monthly distribution and even a one-time special payout.
  • Cash flow and distributable cash both rose in 2025, suggesting the distribution is backed by real operating performance.
  • The biggest risk is a consumer slowdown that hits restaurant traffic and sales, which would pressure future payouts.

Monthly dividend stocks can make investing feel a little more rewarding. Instead of waiting every three months, investors get a steadier stream of cash that can be reinvested faster or used to help cover regular expenses. That may not automatically make a monthly payer better than a quarterly one, but it can make income planning a lot easier. For investors who like consistency, that rhythm can be a real plus. If you’re a Canadian income investor looking for a monthly payer with a recognizable brand behind it, here’s one worth considering on the TSX today.

three friends eat pizza

Source: Getty Images

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund: Monthly Cash From Canada’s Biggest Casual Chain

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX: BPF.UN) is not a restaurant operator in the usual sense. It’s a royalty fund tied to Boston Pizza restaurant sales in its royalty pool — in simple terms, it collects a slice of top-line franchise revenue rather than trying to run every kitchen itself. That gives it a fairly clean income model. Investors are really betting on the health of the Boston Pizza brand and the sales flowing through its 372-restaurant network.

Over the last year, the story has been better than many casual investors might expect. Boston Pizza reported record franchise sales of $976.3 million for 2025, up 4.8% from 2024, while same-restaurant sales rose 4.7%. Management pointed to continued strength in takeout and delivery, effective promotions, and a boost from major sporting events. It’s a reminder that this is still a brand with a loyal customer base, even in a choppy consumer environment.

There were a few shareholder-friendly developments as well. The fund raised its monthly distribution to $0.12 starting with the July 2025 payout, declared a special cash distribution of $0.11 in December 2025, and announced no changes to the royalty pool for January 1, 2026 — no restaurants were added or removed during 2025. That last point is not thrilling, but it does suggest stability, which is not a bad thing when you are buying an income stock.

Earnings: Steady Progress, Not Fireworks

The earnings side looks solid. For 2025, the fund generated $39.7 million in cash flows from operating activities, up 4.1% year over year, and distributable cash rose to $31.6 million, also up 4.1%. Net and comprehensive income came in at $42.2 million, up from $31.9 million in 2024. Those are the kinds of numbers income investors want to see: not explosive growth, but steady progress in the cash that supports distributions.

There is one wrinkle worth noting. The reported payout ratio for 2025 was 71%, which looks a little tight at first glance. But that figure included the special cash distribution — strip that out, and the regular payout looks well-covered. This does not look like a reckless payout story. It looks more like a fund that stretched a bit to share an extra reward after a strong year.

Valuation looks reasonable for an income vehicle with a recognizable consumer brand behind it. At recent prices around $24.45, the fund carries a market cap of roughly $519 million and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of about 18.9 — not a bargain-bin number, but not unreasonable for a royalty structure with improving sales and a near-6% monthly yield. The main risk is simple: if consumer spending weakens, restaurant sales can soften. Still, for investors who want monthly cash and a business model that is easy to understand, this one fits quite well. In fact, even $7,000 can bring in quite a bit.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000ANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
BPF.UN$23.88285$1.42$416.06Monthly

Bottom line

If you’re after a dividend stock that pays monthly cash, Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund makes a good case for itself. It offers a near-6% yield, a familiar brand, and 2025 results that show the business still has real momentum — record franchise sales, growing distributable cash, and a distribution increase. It’s not a no-risk pick, because restaurant spending can always cool off. But for a Canadian investor who wants regular income with a little flavour, this one is worth a closer look.

The royalty model is also worth appreciating on its own terms. Unlike a restaurant operator exposed to labour costs, food inflation, and lease risk, BPF.UN sits above all of that — it just collects its percentage of sales. That’s a more durable income structure than most people realize, and it’s one of the cleaner monthly income stories on the TSX right now.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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