Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The $109,000 TFSA Milestone: How Do You Stack Up?

The $109,000 TFSA Milestone: How Do You Stack Up?

Most investors hit the $109,000 TFSA milestone with consistent contributions, not one big deposit.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The TFSA win is investing steadily and letting time compound, not trying to max it out overnight.
  • Aritzia brings growth potential, TELUS adds big dividend income, and RBC offers steady long-term stability.
  • Putting those three together can turn TFSA room into a balanced portfolio that builds wealth over time.

The $109,000 TFSA milestone is the maximum cumulative contribution room available in 2026 for someone who has been eligible since the TFSA began in 2009 and has never contributed. Reaching it usually does not happen through one heroic deposit. It comes from steady annual contributions, avoiding unnecessary withdrawals, and putting the money to work in quality stocks instead of letting cash sit idle. The good news is that you do not need to hit $109,000 overnight to be doing well. The real win is getting as much of that room invested as you reasonably can and letting time do the heavy lifting.

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.

Source: Getty Images

Aritzia: The Growth Engine That Keeps Earning Its Premium

Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) is a Canadian fashion retailer with a strong brand, a loyal customer base, and growing reach in the United States. Over the last year, the story has been all about momentum — opening and repositioning boutiques, pushing further into digital, and continuing to ride strong demand for its Everyday Luxury positioning. That has helped it feel less like a niche retailer and more like a serious North American growth story.

The earnings back that up. In fiscal Q3 2026, Aritzia reported record net revenue of $1.04 billion, up 43%, with comparable sales up 34%. U.S. revenue jumped 54%, showing the expansion story is still very much alive. The stock has had a remarkable run, with approximately 113% one-year performance, though it is worth noting the stock hit an all-time high of $139.59 in January and has since pulled back 20% to 25%. Market cap sits around $10 billion to $13 billion depending on the day, with a trailing P/E reflecting a premium growth valuation. Aritzia’s not cheap today, but growth rarely is. For a TFSA, it can be a higher-octane investment that can help push a portfolio closer to that long-term milestone.

TELUS: A Near-9% Yield With an Important Caveat

TELUS (TSX: T) is a communications company that has moved well beyond just selling phone plans — it now has meaningful exposure to healthcare technology and digital services. Over the last year, the company kept building those newer businesses while also focusing on deleveraging and cash flow.

TELUS reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating revenue of $5.23 billion, adjusted EBITDA of about $1.84 billion, and free cash flow growth of 7% to $574 million. For 2026, management targets 2% to 4% growth in both service revenue and adjusted EBITDA, with free cash flow around $2.45 billion. The most recent quarterly dividend is $0.4184 per share, or approximately $1.67 annualized, putting the yield near 9.3% at current prices.

However, there’s one development about the dividend that every investor should know before buying. In December, TELUS said it was pausing its dividend growth program until the share price better reflects its growth prospects. The dividend itself has not been cut, but the growth commitment has been suspended. That changes the income calculus for investors who were counting on continued increases. The yield is still substantial, but the payout ratio is high and the dividend is not growing for now. For TFSA investors, the payouts can make the waiting easier — but go in with eyes open.

Royal Bank of Canada: The Dependable Compounder at the Core

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) is Canada’s largest bank, with businesses spanning personal banking, wealth management, capital markets, and insurance. Over the last year, it kept growing earnings, raising dividends, and making itself harder to ignore. In Q1 2026, RY reported adjusted net income of $5.9 billion and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.08, up 13% year over year. The quarterly common dividend of $1.64 per share was also confirmed for the next payment cycle.

One fresh development worth noting: RBC recently acquired Pinch Financial, a Toronto-based fintech offering mortgage qualification technology. It was a quiet but strategically relevant move into faster digital mortgage experiences. At a recent price near $219.85, the stock trades at roughly 15 times earnings and yields close to 3%. That looks fair for a business with this kind of scale and consistency. In a TFSA, RY fits as the dependable compounder that builds wealth without much drama.

Bottom line

That $109,000 TFSA milestone is a great benchmark, but it is not really about the number alone — it is about what you do with the room. Aritzia offers growth. TELUS offers yield. RBC offers stability. Put those three together and you have the bones of a TFSA that is not just keeping up, but actually giving you a fair shot at stacking up well over time.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy for a “Pay Me First” Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A “pay me first” portfolio focuses on dividends that are supported by real cash flow, not headline yields.

Read more »

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem
Dividend Stocks

The Bank of Canada Speaks Up Again: Here’s What to Buy for a TFSA Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With rates steady, a balanced TFSA can blend dependable income, a discounted yield opportunity, and long-run growth.

Read more »

three friends eat pizza
Dividend Stocks

A 5.9% Dividend Stock Paying Out Monthly Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Boston Pizza’s royalty fund turns restaurant sales into monthly cash, offering a simpler income model than owning a full restaurant…

Read more »

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Dividend Stocks

$50K TFSA: How to Structure for Constant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $50,000 TFSA can produce “always-on” income by layering a high-yield booster between two steadier stocks.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Here’s the TFSA Amount You Need to Retire, Plus 3 Stocks to Get There

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You'll want to use a sustainable withdrawal rate to figure out your goal.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Here’s the Only Time Using a Taxable Account Is a Better Choice

| Andrew Button

Surprisingly, it can make sense to hold Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock in a taxable account.

Read more »

moving into apartment
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.7% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northview Residential REIT offers monthly TFSA income with an improving operating story, while still trading below book value.

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Dividend Stocks

This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is Off 55% and Still Worth Owning

| Aditya Raghunath

OpenText stock is down 55% but this Canadian tech giant is quietly building one of the best AI infrastructure plays…

Read more »