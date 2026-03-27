The Fabulous March TFSA Stock With a 4.9% Monthly Payout

Given its solid growth outlook, reasonable valuation, and attractive yield, Whitecap appears to be a compelling addition to your TFSA at current levels.

With strong growth prospects supported by geopolitical dynamics and strategic hedging, coupled with an attractive dividend yield of 4.88%, Whitecap emerges as a promising choice for TFSA investors seeking both income and long-term growth.

Whitecap Resources' robust fourth-quarter performance, highlighted by substantial revenue growth and a successful merger, positions it well for continued expansion despite recent challenges in crude and natural gas price realizations.

Having a secondary income is increasingly important in today’s uncertain economic environment. While active side hustles can supplement earnings, passive income streams – particularly from dividend stocks and REITs – offer a more convenient and scalable way to build long-term wealth. In a relatively low-interest-rate environment, high-quality dividend-paying companies stand out as attractive options for generating steady cash flow. Additionally, holding these investments in a tax-advantaged account, such as a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), can further enhance overall returns.

Against this backdrop, let’s evaluate Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) by analyzing its recent performance, dividend profile, valuation, and growth prospects to determine whether it could be a strong addition to your TFSA. To start, here’s a look at its latest fourth-quarter results.

Source: Getty Images

Whitecap’s fourth-quarter performance

Last month, Whitecap reported strong fourth-quarter performance, with revenue rising 79.9% year over year to $1.7 billion. The merger with Veren, completed in May 2025, significantly boosted total production by 114.8% to 379,606 boe/d (barrels of oil equivalent per day). Additionally, solid base production, new facility additions, and efficient execution enabled the company to exceed its quarterly production guidance. However, revenue per share declined by 16.2% due to weaker realized prices for crude oil and natural gas liquids.

The company is also making steady progress on integration efforts, achieving $300 million in annualized savings – 43% above initial expectations. Supported by strong revenue growth and cost synergies, funds flow surged 113.7% to $882.1 million, while on a per-share basis, it rose modestly by 2.9% to $0.72. Free cash flow came in at $186 million, up 22.9% year over year.

Whitecap’s balance sheet remains solid, with $1.5 billion in liquidity and a net debt-to-funds-flow ratio below 1 at the end of the quarter. With a strong financial position in place, let’s now examine its growth prospects.

Whitecap’s growth prospects

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, have pushed oil and natural gas prices higher, creating a supportive backdrop for producers like Whitecap. Analysts expect commodity prices to remain relatively elevated in the near term. At the same time, despite the ongoing shift toward cleaner energy, oil and natural gas are expected to remain essential components of the global energy mix for the foreseeable future. These favourable dynamics position Whitecap well for both near- and long-term growth.

The company also boasts a strong resource base, with 2.2 billion boe of proved and probable reserves, representing a reserve life index of over 16 years. To further strengthen its production capacity, Whitecap has outlined a capital investment program of $2–$2.1 billion for the year. As a result, management expects 2026 average production to reach 370,000–375,000 boe/d, with the midpoint implying a 21.2% year-over-year increase at the midpoint. If commodity prices remain firm, this higher production could meaningfully boost its financial performance, supporting both share price appreciation and dividend growth.

Additionally, Whitecap has hedged approximately 25% of its oil production and 29% of its natural gas output for the year. This hedging strategy helps mitigate the impact of commodity price volatility, providing greater earnings stability and reinforcing the company’s overall financial resilience.

Investors’ takeaway

Over the past 12 months, Whitecap has delivered an impressive 69% return, reflecting strong operational performance, the Veren merger, and favourable commodity pricing. Despite this sharp run-up, its valuation remains attractive, with NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples of 2.8 and 12.8, respectively.

In addition, the company pays a monthly dividend of $0.0608 per share, yielding 4.9% and making it appealing to income-focused investors. Given its solid growth outlook, reasonable valuation, and attractive yield, Whitecap appears to be a compelling addition to your TFSA at current levels.