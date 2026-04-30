Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Dangerous Reason Why Chasing High Dividend Yields Can Backfire

The Dangerous Reason Why Chasing High Dividend Yields Can Backfire

Although high-yield dividend stocks can look attractive on the surface, here’s why focusing too much on yield can get you into trouble.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Chasing the highest dividend yields can backfire because elevated yields often reflect falling share prices and underlying business or dividend risks rather than a safe income stream.
  • Some high yields are justified by business structure — South Bow (TSX:SOBO) yields ~6.1% largely because it’s a newer standalone company with higher debt and no dividend growth yet, but about 90% of its cash flow comes from long‑term take‑or‑pay contracts.
  • Focus on payout coverage and debt trajectory: South Bow pays roughly 75% of distributable cash flow and, as it reduces leverage, could transition to dividend growth, so assess sustainability rather than yield alone.
10 stocks we like better than South Bow

When it comes to building passive income, it’s easy to focus too much on yield and start favouring high-yield dividend stocks over simply owning high-quality businesses.

That’s understandable. After all, the higher the yield, the more income you’re generating right away. So naturally, a lot of investors get caught up trying to find the stocks that will pay them the most upfront.

However, the problem is that the highest yields are often where the biggest risks are hiding.

That doesn’t mean you should avoid high-yield dividend stocks altogether. But it does mean you need to understand why the yield is high in the first place, because not all high yields are created equal.

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone

Source: Getty Images

Why chasing high yields can backfire

One of the most important things to understand about dividend investing is that yields don’t just rise on their own. They usually increase for a reason, and more often than not, that reason is that the stock price has fallen.

Now, of course, sometimes that sell-off in the stock is simply due to short-term volatility. However, in many cases, stocks see sustained sell-offs because something isn’t going right with the business.

That could be growth slowing down, or debt levels are becoming a concern. Or maybe there’s an increasing risk that the dividend itself isn’t sustainable. And that’s where chasing the yield can become dangerous.

Because if you’re only looking at the income, you can end up buying into a situation where the business is weakening, and the dividend is at risk.

That’s why a lot of high-yield stocks should be approached with caution. Sometimes the yield is simply that high because the stock continues to fall out of favour.

With that said, though, not every high yield is a red flag. In some cases, the yield is elevated simply because of how the business is structured.

For example, certain companies pay out a large portion of their earnings to shareholders, which naturally results in a higher yield.

So, while the income may look similar on the surface, the reason behind that yield can be completely different. That’s why it’s so important to understand the business behind the yield, and how safe the dividend actually is.

When a high-yield dividend stock actually makes sense

High-yield dividend stocks can still play an important role in your portfolio, which is why you don’t need to avoid high-yield stocks entirely. You just need to recognize what’s behind the yield and whether the income is actually supported by the business.

For example, South Bow (TSX:SOBO) is a pipeline stock that operates energy infrastructure assets that generate steady, fee-based cash flow, which already puts it in a similar category as other reliable pipeline and infrastructure businesses.

However, the reason its current dividend yield of 6.1% is higher than many of its peers isn’t that the business is broken.

It’s because it has a shorter track record as a standalone company; it carries more debt than more established names, and it hasn’t started growing its dividend yet.

That’s crucial to recognize because those factors naturally make investors more cautious, which keeps the stock price lower and the yield higher.

But at the same time, the underlying business still generates billions in stable cash flow, with roughly 90% coming from long-term, take-or-pay contracts with investment-grade customers, which helps support the dividend.

So, while there are risks, and every stock has them, they’re very different from the situations you see in certain stocks that actually threaten the dividend.

And that’s why understanding the business and why a yield is where it is is paramount.  Rather than just chasing the highest yield you can find, you determine whether that yield is supported by a durable business model or whether it’s simply a reflection of underlying problems.

In South Bow’s case, the stock only pays out roughly 75% of its distributable cash flow, and as it continues to reduce debt, analysts believe it could transition into a dividend growth stock as early as next year.

That’s why the yield is elevated today. It’s not that the income is at risk, but that the market is still pricing in some uncertainty.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

The Dividend Stocks I’d Consider the Smartest Use of $5,000 Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) could be a great bet for value investors seeking income and appreciation this year.

Read more »

woman gazes forward out window to future
Energy Stocks

1 Dividend Stock I’d Feel Confident Buying and Holding for a Decade

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this dividend stock, which returns 75% of its free cash flow to investors, is one of the best…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Energy Stocks

A Standout TFSA Stock With a 6 % Monthly Payout Worth Knowing About

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) stock: A low-risk, light asset, clean model paying a 6% monthly TFSA yield!

Read more »

customer fills up car with gasoline
Dividend Stocks

Oil Above $110 and Rates on Hold: 3 Canadian Energy Stocks Built for Both

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When commodity prices spike and rate cuts stall, not every energy company handles the pressure.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Here’s the TFSA Strategy I’d Be Following Heading Into the Rest of 2026

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) could be a great dividend and value buy for 2026.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Energy Stocks

A TSX Dividend Stock Yielding 5% That I Plan to Hold for Decades

| Demetris Afxentiou

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that offers investors a 5% yield, decades of increases, strong growth potential, and a…

Read more »

pumpjack on prairie in alberta canada
Energy Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three TSX energy names stand out for passive-income investors who want sustainable payouts, not just high yield.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

Suncor, Enbridge, or Canadian Natural — Which Oil Stock Fits Your Portfolio Best?

| Robin Brown

Suncor, Enbridge and Canadian Natural are top Canadian oil stocks. But which stock deserves a spot in your portfolio today?

Read more »