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A Standout TFSA Stock With a 6 % Monthly Payout Worth Knowing About

Discover Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) stock: A low-risk, light asset, clean model paying a 6% monthly TFSA yield!

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) earns royalty cash from global crude oil giants, without assuming capex and operating risks!
  • FRU's 6% dividend, paid out monthly, remains supported even if oil falls to US$50.
  • Insiders have been buying the Canadian dividend stock heavily
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Many Canadian income investors who want energy sector exposure think they have to buy a crude oil producer that drills wells, manages rigs, and wrestles with inflationary operating costs. Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) offers a cleaner way to earn recurring monthly passive income and capital gains on a TSX energy stock. The energy stock owns the land from which oil is produced, and simply collects royalty cheques from the industry giants that do the heavy lifting. That asset‑light business model is a big reason this stock deserves a close look for any Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

Freehold Royalties’s standout income model: How the royalty machine works

Freehold Royalties doesn’t spend a dollar drilling for oil and gas. Instead, it holds roughly 6.1 million gross acres in Canada and about 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States, concentrated in the Permian, Eagle Ford, and other premier basins. When high‑quality operators such as ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, Canadian Natural Resources, and Tourmaline produce oil and gas on its land, Freehold banks a royalty. That means no capital expenditures and no operational headaches, just a stream of cash flow flowing straight to the bottom line (almost).

FRU stock’s royalty cash flow translates directly into monthly dividends to investors. Freehold Royalties pays investors $0.09 per share in dividends every month, good for an annual yield of roughly 6%.

The monthly dividend is well covered by cash flow. FRU stock’s 2025 total dividend was only 75% of funds from operations (FFO) per share.

Most noteworthy, the monthly payout remains comfortably covered at oil prices as low as US$50 per barrel West Texas Intermediate (WTI), giving passive income investors a meaningful margin of safety.

A Permian Basin tailwind that costs nothing

One of the most compelling parts of Freehold Royalties’s investment case is the “free ride” it’s getting in West Texas. Approximately 40% of ExxonMobil’s core Midland acreage overlaps with Freehold’s lands, and Exxon plans to double its Permian production by 2030 from 2024 levels. Because Freehold owns the royalty on that crude‑rich territory, every new well that Exxon drills directly benefits FRU shareholders without the company spending a penny. The same cube‑development techniques that are driving higher intensity per acre for Exxon are also lifting Freehold Royalties’s royalty and distributable income.

Freehold Royalties’s U.S. portfolio already punches above its weight. While U.S properties contributed about 45% of production in 2025, they delivered nearly 53% of revenue because their product mix is weighted toward higher‑value oil and natural‑gas liquids that benefit from premium Gulf Coast pricing.

Insiders at Freehold Royalties voting with their wallets

One investment signal that often matters is what senior officers within the company are doing with their own money. In recent months, insiders have been active buyers of FRU stock on the public market, and none have sold. When the people running the business are forking out their own money and steadily adding to their personal stakes, it suggests they believe the market is undervaluing the stock given its potential upside.

Why you may need this clean energy exposure in a TFSA

Freehold doesn’t operate oil wells, it sidesteps the messy operational risks, avoids potential cost overruns, and environmental liabilities that can plague traditional energy companies. In a TFSA, the lean-and-light business model is one of the most transparent ways to earn a growing monthly income from the North American energy sector. No rig counts, no maintenance shutdowns, just a royalty‑based cash‑flow machine that has been quietly rewarding shareholders for years.

While FRU’s dividends are eligible for dividend tax credits in Canada to reduce income taxes, within a TFSA, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) won’t have any small cut. The whole 6% yield is yours to keep, completely tax-free.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Freehold Royalties, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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