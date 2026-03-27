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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 27

The TSX pulled back sharply after a three-day rally, but a rebound in commodities could help stabilize sentiment at the open today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • The TSX fell 1.5% as uncertainties in the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict led to declines in metals, technology, and healthcare stocks, trimming the week's gains to 1.8%.
  • Celestica and Americas Gold and Silver dropped over 8%, while BRP rose 4% due to strong earnings, despite recording impairment charges in its electric vehicle segment.
  • Rising WTI oil and precious metal prices might boost the TSX at the open today, but geopolitical issues and consumer sentiment data remain key areas of focus.

After rallying by more than 3% over the last three sessions, the Canadian stock market turned negative again on Thursday as uncertainty around the trajectory of the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict and mixed signals from ongoing negotiations dampened investor sentiment. As a result, the S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 495 points, or 1.5%, to close at 31,888 — trimming the market benchmark’s week-to-date gains to 1.8%.

Sharp intraday declines in gold and silver prices led to a selloff in TSX metals and mining stocks. At the same time, shares of technology, financials, and healthcare companies also trended lower with investors rotating back toward safer assets amid rising volatility in global markets.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Celestica, Americas Gold and Silver, AbraSilver Resource, and Cogeco Communications were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by over 8%.

Despite the broader market weakness, BRP (TSX:DOO) jumped 4% to $93.08 per share, making it the day’s top-performing TSX stock. This rally in BRP stock came after the Valcourt-headquartered powersports products maker posted strong January quarter results, with its revenue rising 16% year over year to $2.46 billion due mainly to higher shipments and a favourable product mix.

BRP’s profitability also improved sharply, with its net profit climbing over 190%. The company saw solid retail momentum, with North American sales up 12% and market share gains in key segments like off-road vehicles and snowmobiles. While BRP recorded impairment charges tied to its electric vehicle business, investors appeared to focus on its strong core performance and upbeat fiscal 2027 guidance. On a year-to-date basis, however, DOO stock is still down around 4%.

Thomson Reuters, Strathcona Resources, and Bird Construction were also among the session’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they inched up by at least 2.7% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, Cenovus Energy, Barrick Mining, and Whitecap Resources stood out as the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After falling sharply from their multi-year highs earlier this week, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices continued to recover in early morning Friday trading, with precious metals also showcasing strength. These gains in commodities could lift the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

Although no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will keep an eye on the latest consumer sentiment figures this morning.

However, ongoing geopolitical developments are likely to keep investor sentiment fragile. While recent updates point to continued diplomatic engagement between the U.S. and Iran, the lack of a clear resolution and shifting signals from both sides suggest that uncertainty could persist in the near term.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Celestica. The Motley Fool recommends Brp, Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Cogeco Communications, Thomson Reuters, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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