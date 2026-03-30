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Prediction: The Dip in Cineplex Stock Is a Buying Opportunity, and the Stock Will End 2026 Higher

Cineplex still isn’t back to its pre-pandemic reputation, but improving results and higher guest spending suggest the recovery has legs.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Cineplex is more than theatres now, with Playdium/Rec Room growth and a loyalty ecosystem that drives repeat spending.
  • Financial performance is steadily improving, with higher EBITDA, a much smaller net loss, and record spending per guest.
  • The stock remains depressed versus history, so upside hinges on the film slate, consumers, and managing debt.

Before the pandemic, Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock looked like a much steadier, more dependable business than it did once theatres shut down. Investors used to see it as a dominant Canadian entertainment company with a reliable theatre network, a growing loyalty program, and decent cash generation. Then 2020 hit, and the stock never fully reclaimed that older confidence. That lingering gap is exactly why some investors now see opportunity. The business is not the same fragile story it was during the shutdown era, yet the stock still trades far below where the market once valued it.

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater

Source: Getty Images

CGX

Cineplex stock is still Canada’s leading theatre operator, but it is more than movie tickets now. It also has a growing media business, location-based entertainment through The Rec Room and Playdium, and a loyalty ecosystem that keeps people spending across the platform. That gives Cineplex more ways to make money than just hoping for one big blockbuster season.

Over the last year, the story has been about slow but real recovery. In December 2025, Cineplex announced plans to open a new Playdium in Vaughan for summer 2026, showing it is still investing in its entertainment footprint. It also reported that international films contributed 11.2% of annual box office revenue in 2025, the highest share in company history, which tells you management is finding more ways to drive attendance and spending.

There are some encouraging recent signs, too. Cineplex reported February 2026 box office revenue of $32.4 million, and first-quarter box office revenue through February was already running at 104% of the same point in 2025. That is not enough to guarantee a huge year, but it does suggest moviegoing demand is holding up better than some investors may have feared.

Into earnings

The earnings give the bull case more substance. For the full-year 2025, Cineplex generated revenue of about $1.28 billion, up slightly from 2024, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $91.6 million from $89.9 million. Net loss improved sharply to $36.9 million from $104.2 million a year earlier. That is not perfect, but it is progress, and progress is what matters for a recovery stock.

The operating details were solid as well. Box office per patron hit a record $13.29 in 2025, while concession per patron reached a record $9.72. In the fourth quarter, those numbers were even stronger at $13.87 and $9.92, respectively. In short, even if attendance is not fully back to old highs, the people showing up are spending more. That is a pretty useful trend for margins.

Valuation is where the case gets interesting. Cineplex stock recently showed a market cap of around $663 million. That is not screamingly cheap if you only look at earnings, especially with debt still part of the story. But it is still a modest value for a company with national scale, improving profitability, growing entertainment assets, and signs that 2026 box office demand is holding up. The risk, of course, is that a weak film slate or consumer slowdown could hurt results. Still, if spending per guest stays high and attendance trends keep improving, it is not hard to see why Cineplex stock could end 2026 higher than it sits today.

Bottom line

Cineplex stock is not a no-drama stock, and it probably never will be. But the dip looks more like an opening than a warning sign. The company is operating better, guests are spending more, and the market still does not seem ready to give it full credit for the recovery. That is why this looks like a buying opportunity, and why I would not be surprised to see Cineplex stock finish 2026 at a higher level.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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