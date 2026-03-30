Prediction: The Dip in Cineplex Stock Is a Buying Opportunity, and the Stock Will End 2026 Higher

Before the pandemic, Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock looked like a much steadier, more dependable business than it did once theatres shut down. Investors used to see it as a dominant Canadian entertainment company with a reliable theatre network, a growing loyalty program, and decent cash generation. Then 2020 hit, and the stock never fully reclaimed that older confidence. That lingering gap is exactly why some investors now see opportunity. The business is not the same fragile story it was during the shutdown era, yet the stock still trades far below where the market once valued it.

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CGX

Cineplex stock is still Canada’s leading theatre operator, but it is more than movie tickets now. It also has a growing media business, location-based entertainment through The Rec Room and Playdium, and a loyalty ecosystem that keeps people spending across the platform. That gives Cineplex more ways to make money than just hoping for one big blockbuster season.

Over the last year, the story has been about slow but real recovery. In December 2025, Cineplex announced plans to open a new Playdium in Vaughan for summer 2026, showing it is still investing in its entertainment footprint. It also reported that international films contributed 11.2% of annual box office revenue in 2025, the highest share in company history, which tells you management is finding more ways to drive attendance and spending.

There are some encouraging recent signs, too. Cineplex reported February 2026 box office revenue of $32.4 million, and first-quarter box office revenue through February was already running at 104% of the same point in 2025. That is not enough to guarantee a huge year, but it does suggest moviegoing demand is holding up better than some investors may have feared.

Into earnings

The earnings give the bull case more substance. For the full-year 2025, Cineplex generated revenue of about $1.28 billion, up slightly from 2024, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $91.6 million from $89.9 million. Net loss improved sharply to $36.9 million from $104.2 million a year earlier. That is not perfect, but it is progress, and progress is what matters for a recovery stock.

The operating details were solid as well. Box office per patron hit a record $13.29 in 2025, while concession per patron reached a record $9.72. In the fourth quarter, those numbers were even stronger at $13.87 and $9.92, respectively. In short, even if attendance is not fully back to old highs, the people showing up are spending more. That is a pretty useful trend for margins.

Valuation is where the case gets interesting. Cineplex stock recently showed a market cap of around $663 million. That is not screamingly cheap if you only look at earnings, especially with debt still part of the story. But it is still a modest value for a company with national scale, improving profitability, growing entertainment assets, and signs that 2026 box office demand is holding up. The risk, of course, is that a weak film slate or consumer slowdown could hurt results. Still, if spending per guest stays high and attendance trends keep improving, it is not hard to see why Cineplex stock could end 2026 higher than it sits today.

Bottom line

Cineplex stock is not a no-drama stock, and it probably never will be. But the dip looks more like an opening than a warning sign. The company is operating better, guests are spending more, and the market still does not seem ready to give it full credit for the recovery. That is why this looks like a buying opportunity, and why I would not be surprised to see Cineplex stock finish 2026 at a higher level.