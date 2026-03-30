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Rate Cuts Aren’t Here Yet. These 3 TSX Stocks Don’t Need Them.

Canadian income stocks that earn through a BoC rate hold can gain more when cuts arrive.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Boardwalk can rerate quickly as debt gets cheaper, but its low yield means you’re betting on growth.
  • Chartwell’s occupancy and FFO are improving, and lower rates can further support valuations and distributions.
  • BMO can benefit if cuts reduce borrower stress and revive loan growth, as long as credit stays contained.

The Bank of Canada held its overnight rate at 2.25% in March — the second consecutive hold of 2026 — and the message was clear: the central bank is watching, not moving. Weak near-term growth, a softening labour market, and rising energy prices from Middle East conflict have created a crossroads where cuts remain possible but aren’t guaranteed.

For Canadian income investors, that kind of uncertainty doesn’t mean stepping back. It means owning businesses with real operating momentum that don’t need a cut to keep delivering — but that will benefit meaningfully when one eventually arrives.

staying calm in uncertain times and volatility

Source: Getty Images

Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT (TSX:BEI.UN) owns apartments in markets where rental demand stays sturdy, and it earns by keeping occupancy high, pushing rent growth, and managing expenses with discipline. The sector tends to rerate quickly when rates fall — lower financing costs ease refinancing cycles and make the income stream more attractive relative to cash alternatives. But the more important point is that Boardwalk doesn’t need a cut to keep performing. Affordability pressures across its core markets have kept rental demand firm, and its balance sheet conservatism means it’s positioned to refinance advantageously whenever conditions do shift.

The stock recently carried a market cap near $3.5 billion, trading at around 17 times earnings with a distribution yield near 2.5% — lower than many REITs, but reflecting investor confidence in its growth profile rather than a lack of income. The upside comes from a lower cost of capital when it arrives, continued rent growth, and potential value creation through capital recycling. The risks include rent regulation pressure, cost inflation, and the possibility that a weaker economy slows rent growth before the rate tailwind fully materializes.

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) runs seniors housing across Canada, earning by improving occupancy, optimizing suite rents, and managing labour and operating costs through post-pandemic normalization. Its investment case doesn’t hinge on what the BoC does next — it hinges on a demographic reality that keeps demand for seniors housing growing regardless of the rate environment. What a cut would add is a valuation tailwind on top of operational momentum that’s already showing up in the numbers.

In Q4 2025, Chartwell reported FFO of $81.2 million, or $0.26 per unit, up from $57.7 million, or $0.21 per unit, a year earlier. For full-year 2025, FFO reached $278.0 million, or $0.95 per unit, compared to $197.5 million, or $0.76 per unit, in 2024. The monthly distribution has started moving higher — a signal of genuine confidence in cash generation. The stock recently carried a market cap around $6.5 billion and a distribution yield near 2.9%. The risks include labour cost pressure, slower move-ins if consumers get cautious, and the possibility that strong operational momentum cools if execution slips.

Bank of Montreal

Banks are rate-sensitive in both directions, and a prolonged hold creates its own set of dynamics — borrowing costs stay elevated, credit stress lingers longer, and loan growth takes more time to recover. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) has been navigating exactly that environment over the past year, and its most recent results suggest it’s doing so with discipline. In fiscal Q1 2026, it reported adjusted net income of $2.55 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.48, up from $3.04 a year earlier, with provisions for credit losses of $746 million versus $1.01 billion the prior year — a meaningful improvement that reflects better credit conditions and careful underwriting.

The stock recently carried a market cap around $140 billion, traded around 16.5 times trailing earnings, and offered a dividend yield near 3.4%. The hold keeps the pressure on for now, but the improving credit trend is the signal that matters. When cuts do arrive — and the April 29 decision is the next opportunity — BMO is positioned to benefit from reduced borrower stress and recovering loan growth. The risks include a sharper slowdown that reverses the provision improvement, or margin pressure if deposit competition intensifies.

Bottom line

For Canadian income investors, the BoC’s pause isn’t a reason to wait on the sidelines — it’s a reason to own businesses that are already earning through the uncertainty. Boardwalk, Chartwell, and BMO each offer real operating momentum, income that’s moving in the right direction, and meaningful upside when the rate environment eventually shifts.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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