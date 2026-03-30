This Canadian Stock Is 23% Cheaper Today, But It’s a “Forever” Hold

This beaten-down Canadian stock could be a rare chance to buy a long-term winner at a discount.

Telus (TSX:T) is trading well below its recent high, giving long-term investors a chance to buy a proven business at a discount.

Market dips make you feel even more unsettled when you watch your portfolio turn red. But for long-term investors, these dips aren’t setbacks – they’re opportunities to buy great companies at lower prices. It’s about shifting your mindset from short-term movements to long-term wealth-building habits. Markets will always move up and down, but strong businesses tend to keep growing and rewarding patient investors over time.

Right now, one Canadian stock, Telus (TSX:T), looks particularly interesting. It’s a stock many Canadians know well, and its recent dip could be an opportunity worth considering. The stock currently trades at $17.73 per share with a market cap of $27.7 billion. That’s about 23.5% below its 52-week high. While that decline may worry some investors, long-term Foolish Investors may see it as a chance to buy a quality business at a discount.

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A close look at Telus stock

Telus is a communications technology company offering a wide range of services, including mobile, internet, TV, and home security. These essential services help it keep consumers and businesses connected.

But the company is expanding beyond telecom. Through Telus Health, it provides digital healthcare solutions and serves more than 161 million lives globally. It also operates Telus Digital, which focuses on digital customer experience and AI-powered solutions.

This diversification into high-growth areas strengthens its long-term outlook. At the same time, Telus stock offers an amazingly high 9.3% dividend yield, paid quarterly, making it attractive for income-focused investors.

A look at its recent performance and financial health

Over the past year, Telus stock has declined nearly 13%. However, its recent trends suggest some stability, with the stock recently bouncing back from its 52-week low despite the broader market weakness.

In its latest results for the fourth quarter of 2025, Telus posted solid operational performance. It added 377,000 net customers, driven by strong demand for bundled services. While its mobile ARPU (average revenue per user) declined, growth in other areas helped offset the impact. For 2025, the company reported 9% YoY (year-over-year) growth in earnings per share and a 12% increase in net profit.

It also generated a record $2.2 billion in free cash flow, up 11% YoY. Similarly, the company’s TTech segment posted 4% YoY EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) growth, along with margin expansion.

Telus is also improving its balance sheet, reducing its net debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio to 3.4 times, with plans for further improvement.

Looking ahead: Why Telus could be a long-term hold

Telus continues to invest heavily in future growth. Its 5G network now covers 90% of the Canadian population, supporting rising data demand. The company is also expanding globally through partnerships, including a collaboration with M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming another key focus area. Telus aims to generate $2 billion in AI-related revenue by 2028. In addition, the privatization of Telus Digital is expected to unlock $150 million to $200 million in annual synergies.

For 2026, the company expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow by 2% to 4%, with free cash flow projected at $2.45 billion.

While Telus stock may have faced short-term pressure, its long-term fundamentals remain strong. With a diversified business model, solid cash flow, and a focus on innovation, it continues to position itself for future growth.