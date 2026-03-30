Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A 4% Dividend Stock That’s Quietly Becoming a Top Pick for 2026

A 4% Dividend Stock That’s Quietly Becoming a Top Pick for 2026

Sun Life offers a 4%+ dividend backed by strong earnings, making it a quieter 2026 income pick.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Sun Life earns money from insurance and wealth management across Canada, the U.S., and Asia.
  • Earnings and return on equity were strong in 2025, showing the business is still growing profitably.
  • The dividend looks covered, but results can swing with markets and U.S. healthcare costs.

Less obvious dividend stocks can be great buys because they often give investors the best of both worlds: dependable income and less crowding. Everyone notices the flashiest high-yield names, but quieter dividend stocks can sometimes offer stronger balance sheets, steadier earnings, and better long-term growth without all the drama. That is usually where the smarter long-term money likes to hide, and why today we’re considering this finance stock instead.

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch

Source: Getty Images

SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) is a good example of that quieter appeal. It is one of Canada’s largest financial services companies, with insurance, wealth management, and asset management operations across Canada, the United States, and Asia. That mix matters because it gives the company several growth engines instead of relying on one market or one product line. For a dividend investor, that is a nice place to start.

Over the last year, the story around Sun Life stock has been about steady execution rather than flashy headlines. It kept leaning on its mix of wealth, insurance, and asset management, while its Asia business remained an important long-term growth piece. The stock has not usually been the loudest name on the TSX, but that is part of the charm. Businesses that keep doing the work quietly can make very strong 2026 picks.

There was one bump along the way. In August 2025 Sun Life stock warned it would miss a 2025 U.S. medical loss ratio target because of Medicaid uncertainty, which knocked the shares lower at the time. But by the full-year 2025 report, the company was still pointing to strong underlying profitability and a healthy capital position. That is a useful reminder that good dividend stocks do not need a perfectly smooth year to remain attractive.

Into earnings

The earnings were strong. For the fourth quarter of 2025, Sun Life stock reported underlying net income of $1.1 billion, while full-year reported net income rose 14% to $3.4 billion. Underlying earnings per share (EPS) in the quarter increased 17% year over year, and the company posted an underlying return on equity of 19.1% in the quarter. Those are very solid numbers for a financial stock that many investors still treat like a plain old insurer.

The dividend still looks attractive too. It recently showed a trailing annual dividend yield of about 4.1% and a payout ratio near 57%, which suggests the payout is supported rather than stretched. That is the kind of yield that can appeal to passive-income investors without looking so high that it raises alarms. Safe, steady, and still meaningful is often the better recipe.

Valuation is another part of the case as Sun Life stock holds a market cap of about $48 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio around 14.2. That is not dirt cheap, but it is still reasonable for a business with this kind of scale, profitability, and international reach. The main risk is that results can still wobble if healthcare costs, markets, or claims trends turn unfriendly. But for 2026, Sun Life stock still looks like a stock that offers a strong balance of income and long-term quality. Even with $7,000, here’s what that could bring from dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SLF$87.5679$3.60$284.40Quarterly$6,917.24

Bottom line

Put it all together, and Sun Life stock looks like the kind of dividend stock that could quietly become a top pick for 2026. It has a healthy yield, solid earnings growth, a manageable payout ratio, and a business model that reaches well beyond Canada. It may not be the most exciting stock on the board, but for investors who want dependable income with room to grow, that is often exactly the point.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Is 23% Cheaper Today, But It’s a “Forever” Hold

| Jitendra Parashar

This beaten-down Canadian stock could be a rare chance to buy a long-term winner at a discount.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

The First 2 Stocks I’m Buying if the Market Crashes

| Jitendra Parashar

If the market crashes, these two reliable dividend stocks are at the top of my buying list for steady income…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock Pays 7.1% and Never Misses a Month

| Daniel Da Costa

This unique Canadian stock isn't just a top high-yield pick; it's also been consistently increasing its dividend in recent years.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Are Winning as the Loonie Falters

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When the loonie weakens, TSX winners are often companies with U.S.-dollar revenue and costs that don’t rise as fast.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re building a forever portfolio, these two dividend-paying stocks deserve a closer look.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

BCE or Telus: Which TSX Dividend Stock Is a Better Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Telus are down considerably in recent years. Is one ready to rebound?

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

The 2% Monthly Income ETF That Canadians Should Know About

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

VDY gives you monthly dividend income from Canada’s biggest payers, without betting your whole plan on one stock.

Read more »

person enjoys shower of confetti outside
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

With rising energy prices creating a ton of uncertainty in the global economy, here's why these are three of the…

Read more »