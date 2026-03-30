A 4% Dividend Stock That’s Quietly Becoming a Top Pick for 2026

Less obvious dividend stocks can be great buys because they often give investors the best of both worlds: dependable income and less crowding. Everyone notices the flashiest high-yield names, but quieter dividend stocks can sometimes offer stronger balance sheets, steadier earnings, and better long-term growth without all the drama. That is usually where the smarter long-term money likes to hide, and why today we’re considering this finance stock instead.

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SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) is a good example of that quieter appeal. It is one of Canada’s largest financial services companies, with insurance, wealth management, and asset management operations across Canada, the United States, and Asia. That mix matters because it gives the company several growth engines instead of relying on one market or one product line. For a dividend investor, that is a nice place to start.

Over the last year, the story around Sun Life stock has been about steady execution rather than flashy headlines. It kept leaning on its mix of wealth, insurance, and asset management, while its Asia business remained an important long-term growth piece. The stock has not usually been the loudest name on the TSX, but that is part of the charm. Businesses that keep doing the work quietly can make very strong 2026 picks.

There was one bump along the way. In August 2025 Sun Life stock warned it would miss a 2025 U.S. medical loss ratio target because of Medicaid uncertainty, which knocked the shares lower at the time. But by the full-year 2025 report, the company was still pointing to strong underlying profitability and a healthy capital position. That is a useful reminder that good dividend stocks do not need a perfectly smooth year to remain attractive.

Into earnings

The earnings were strong. For the fourth quarter of 2025, Sun Life stock reported underlying net income of $1.1 billion, while full-year reported net income rose 14% to $3.4 billion. Underlying earnings per share (EPS) in the quarter increased 17% year over year, and the company posted an underlying return on equity of 19.1% in the quarter. Those are very solid numbers for a financial stock that many investors still treat like a plain old insurer.

The dividend still looks attractive too. It recently showed a trailing annual dividend yield of about 4.1% and a payout ratio near 57%, which suggests the payout is supported rather than stretched. That is the kind of yield that can appeal to passive-income investors without looking so high that it raises alarms. Safe, steady, and still meaningful is often the better recipe.

Valuation is another part of the case as Sun Life stock holds a market cap of about $48 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio around 14.2. That is not dirt cheap, but it is still reasonable for a business with this kind of scale, profitability, and international reach. The main risk is that results can still wobble if healthcare costs, markets, or claims trends turn unfriendly. But for 2026, Sun Life stock still looks like a stock that offers a strong balance of income and long-term quality. Even with $7,000, here’s what that could bring from dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SLF $87.56 79 $3.60 $284.40 Quarterly $6,917.24

Bottom line

Put it all together, and Sun Life stock looks like the kind of dividend stock that could quietly become a top pick for 2026. It has a healthy yield, solid earnings growth, a manageable payout ratio, and a business model that reaches well beyond Canada. It may not be the most exciting stock on the board, but for investors who want dependable income with room to grow, that is often exactly the point.