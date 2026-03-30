The First 2 Stocks I’m Buying if the Market Crashes

If the market crashes, these two reliable dividend stocks are at the top of my buying list for steady income and long-term growth.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stands out with its high yield and reliable cash flows supported by its energy infrastructure business.

Strong dividend stocks can help you build a steady income and stay invested even during market downturns.

In investing, building a reliable income stream is a key part of a strong long-term strategy. For Foolish Investors, that often means focusing on companies with a consistent history of paying and growing dividends. These businesses don’t just offer capital appreciation – they also show financial strength and a clear commitment to rewarding shareholders.

The Canadian stock market is home to several such companies, which not only survive economic downturns but also continue to grow and return capital over time. Let me highlight two of these top stocks that also offer dependable income.

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Manulife Financial stock

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is a global financial services provider with operations across Canada, Asia, the U.S., and Europe. It offers insurance, wealth management, and retirement solutions, generating revenue through premiums, investment income, and advisory fees. This diversified business model helps it stay resilient across different economic cycles.

MFC stock currently trades at $53.88 with a market cap of $33.4 billion. Over the past year, it has gained about 5% and offers a 4.6% dividend yield, paid quarterly. That steady dividend makes it an appealing option for investors looking to generate passive income while still staying exposed to financial sector growth.

Its recent performance has been driven by strong core earnings, which reached a record $7.5 billion in 2025, up 3% YoY (year-over-year) on a constant currency basis. Growth was particularly strong in Asia, where APE (annual premium equivalent) sales rose 18%, and new business CSM (contractual service margin) increased 27%. This highlights how important its Asian segment has become as a long-term growth driver.

Manulife is also expanding strategically. At the same time, it’s investing in innovation, using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools to improve the customer experience and streamline operations. Its $350 million investment in the Longevity Institute further highlights its long-term vision. All of these moves suggest the company isn’t just focused on the present, but also positioning itself for future growth.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure companies, focused on transporting and storing crude oil, natural gas, and renewable energy. ENB stock trades at $44.18 with a market cap of $84.1 billion. It has gained over 10% in the past year and offers an attractive 7.3% dividend yield, paid quarterly. That high yield alone is enough to catch the attention of income-focused investors.

The company continues to deliver strong earnings and cash flow, supported by its extensive pipeline network and stable, fee-based business model. This means its revenue is less sensitive to short-term commodity price swings, which adds a layer of stability many investors look for during uncertain markets.

At the same time, Enbridge is investing in renewable energy projects like wind and solar to diversify its revenue streams. This gradual shift shows that the company is adapting to the changing energy landscape while still maintaining its core operations.

Its long-term strategy includes expanding infrastructure and meeting growing energy demand across North America. With a focus on operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation, Enbridge remains a reliable income-generating stock. For investors, it offers a mix of stability, income, and slow but steady growth.