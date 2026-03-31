These two reliable dividend stocks to hold for can provide stability, income, and growth for investors building a 20-year portfolio.

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

TD Bank's Financial Strength : TD Bank provides robust financial stability with a conservative lending approach, a 3.41% yield, and growth from diversified earnings in Canada and the U.S.

Enbridge's Diverse Energy Operations : Enbridge stands out with its essential North American energy infrastructure, offering a 5.12% yield and stability from diversified, regulated cash flows.

Long-Term Growth and Income Potential : Consider Enbridge and TD Bank for their solid reputations and potential to enhance portfolios over a 20-year horizon, providing dependable dividends and long-term income.

What will your portfolio look like in 2046? Finding the right stocks today that can persist for a 20-year investing horizon takes patience and the right stocks. Patience and consistency in investing can build a solid portfolio over 20 years, provided investors pick the right dividend-paying stocks to hold.

Dividend stocks with strong, durable business models tend to outperform over long periods. Those companies also consistently reward shareholders with increases. Those bumps, along with the reinvested dividends, can amplify compounding, even during downturns.

For Canadian investors, large‑cap dividend payers offer the additional advantage of stability. Investors looking for dividend stocks to hold for that period have several great picks to choose from. Here are two top picks to buy now.

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge’s dividend spans decades

The first stock to consider is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge has built a reputation as one of the most dependable Canadian dividend stocks to hold. The company boasts a pipeline and energy infrastructure network that transports a significant portion of North America’s crude oil and natural gas.

This creates a business model that operates like a regulated utility stock. The cash flows from that segment are largely regulated, adding a defensive layer to consider.

And that’s not all. Enbridge also operates a growing renewable energy network and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in North America. Like the pipeline business, they are regulated, growing, and generating cash.

This overall stability has allowed Enbridge to deliver decades of consistent dividend payments. Enbridge has also provided annual bumps to that dividend for over three decades without fail.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge’s yield pays an impressive 5.12%.

For long‑term investors, Enbridge offers a combination of income and resilience. Its diversified asset base and essential role in North American energy make it a strong candidate for a 20-year dividend portfolio.

Consider TD Bank’s stability and income appeal

Another stock to consider is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). TD is the second-largest of Canada’s big bank stocks. TD stands out as one of the most reliable dividend stocks to hold in the financial sector.

The bank boasts a strong retail banking presence in both Canada and the United States, allowing it to benefit from a diversified earnings base. Like its big bank peers, TD is known for its conservative approach to lending. This translates into a defensive and steady stream of revenue that supports long‑term dividend growth.

TD has been paying dividends for well over a century and has provided annual bumps for over a decade. As of the time of writing, TD’s yield works out to a respectable 3.41%.

Investors looking for dividend stocks to hold will find that TD is a unique mix that combines stability with growth potential. The bank’s growing U.S. operations provide exposure to a larger market, while its Canadian foundation offers consistency. This blend makes TD a compelling anchor for a long‑term dividend strategy.

These are the two dividend stocks to hold for 20 years

Enbridge and TD complement each other in a long‑term dividend portfolio. Enbridge provides exposure to energy infrastructure with regulated cash flows.

TD offers solid financial stability coupled with strong cross-border growth.

Together, they create a diversified income base supported by two essential parts of the economy.

Holding both stocks for 20 years allows investors to benefit from compounding dividends, sector diversification, and the resilience of two companies with long histories of weathering economic cycles.

While no stock is risk‑free, both Enbridge and TD offer a mix of defensive appeal, income and growth to make them solid dividend stocks to hold for decades.