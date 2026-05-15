The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

National Bank (TSX:NA) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) complement CU—NA offers strong growth and earnings after the CWB deal (YTD outperformance, ~2.4% yield) while TRP supplies energy exposure with 26 years of dividend growth and ~3.8% yield.

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is the anchor with 54 consecutive dividend increases, a ~3.8% yield, and a $12B five‑year capex plan to grow its regulated rate base.

A buy‑and‑hold dividend strategy can provide stability and recurring cash flows; three TSX names here are positioned as “forever” stocks.

An extended investment horizon allows investors to ride out the market’s spikes and dips. This strategy is particularly effective for income-focused investors looking to counter short-term volatility, while receiving dividends for years, if not decades.

Canadians can have the best of both worlds, peace of mind and recurring cash flows, by taking positions in the best dividend stocks. Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA), and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) could be your buy-and-hold forever stocks.

Source: Getty Images

Anchor stock

Canadian Utilities, a $13 billion energy infrastructure company, is TSX’s first dividend king. The core businesses are electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, as well as energy storage, energy generation, and industrial water solutions. Pursuing opportunities to expand into new markets and business lines is an ongoing concern.

CU’s 54 consecutive years of dividend increases provide the highest degree of passive income certainty. At $48.48 per share (+15.7% year-to-date), the dividend yield is 3.8%. According to management, dividends grow alongside sustainable earnings growth. Katie Patrick, Chief Financial and Investment Officer of Canadian Utilities, said utilities are a strong generator of the company’s cash flow.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

The new $12 billion five-year capital plan will expand the regulated utility infrastructure in Alberta and Australia. Moreover, the regulated rate base would grow to $23.2 billion by 2030 from $16.6 billion in 2025.

Return leader

National Bank of Canada has consistently been the return leader among the Big Six lenders. As of this writing, NA is up 19.4% year-to-date versus the broader market’s plus-7.3% gain. The share price is $204.94, with a corresponding dividend yield of 2.4%. Its total 10-year return is plus-622.7%, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%.

The $80.5 billion bank acquired Canadian Western Bank in February 2025. It instantly expanded NA’s national commercial banking presence in Alberta and British Columbia. In Q1 fiscal 2026 (three months ending January 31, 2026), net income rose 25% year-over-year to $1.3 billion.

Canada’s sixth-largest bank is on track to realize accelerated revenue growth and improved net margins in the ensuing quarters. The bank is due to report its Q2 fiscal 2026 earnings on May 27, 2026.

Energy giant

TC Energy completes the all-weather dividend portfolio. The large-cap stock in the heavyweight energy sector is an income generator. This $67.5 billion specialized natural gas and power infrastructure company is also a dividend growth stock. The 3.2% dividend hike in February this year marked 26 consecutive years of dividend increases.

TRP trades at $91.98 per share, up nearly 23% year-to-date. If you invest today, the yield is 3.8%. Like most energy constituents, TC Energy benefits from the oil price shock in 2026. Its President and CEO, François Poirier, said, “Constructive market conditions continue to translate into attractive, disciplined growth opportunities. He notes sustained growth in the natural gas and power demand in the United States.

Income engine

An investment portfolio formed around Canadian Utilities, National Bank of Canada, and TC Energy is a self-sustaining income engine. Buy the stocks today, and you never have to sell.