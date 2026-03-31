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5 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy if I Wanted Instant Income

Build a “get paid while you wait” portfolio with five TSX dividend names that spread income across utilities, real estate, seniors housing, and energy.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Algonquin and Birchcliff can pay dividends, but their payouts can swing with leverage or commodity prices.
  • Allied, Choice, and Chartwell aim for repeatable monthly income backed by rent and improving occupancy.
  • Mixing different dividend business types helps one weak sector not derail your cash flow.

Instant income has a certain magic to it. Instead of waiting for the market to “feel better,” you’re getting paid while sentiment flips back and forth. If you build around that, your portfolio stops being a daily scoreboard and starts acting like a little paycheque machine. So, where should you look first?

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Source: Getty Images

AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) is a dividend stock that investors keep revisiting because it owns utility assets and renewable generation. The story over the last year has been about rebuilding trust after a rough stretch. That included selling non-core assets, tightening the plan, and focusing on the parts of the business that can generate steady, regulated-style earnings.

In its latest annual outlook update, management pointed to 2026 adjusted net earnings per share guidance of roughly US$0.32 to US$0.44, and kept the message centred on execution and balance-sheet stability rather than big promises. Valuation still reflects that caution – hence the lower earnings ratio.

AP

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) is a classic “income again and again” candidate. It pays monthly and owns office properties with a strong urban focus, including tech-heavy and creative space to attract higher-quality tenants. Over the last year, the news has been about the office market reality check. Leasing takes longer, incentives matter, and refinancing costs are higher than they used to be – hence a skeptical sector.

The latest results have still shown the business trying to protect cash flow through leasing, asset sales, and capital discipline, while maintaining the monthly distribution. On valuation, it has tended to trade at a discounted level versus its pre-2022 era, with a high distribution yield that reflects market worry.

CHP

Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) is the kind of monthly payer that can feel almost “utility-like.” A large part of its portfolio is tied to necessity-based retail and industrial space, with Loblaw as a key tenant and partner. Over the last year, it kept the story practical: steady rent collection, incremental development, and disciplined debt. The real estate investment trust (REIT) maintained a monthly distribution of about $0.77 annualized, signalling confidence.

Its latest year-end reporting has emphasized funds from operations (FFO)-style cash flow measures over accounting earnings, because that’s what actually pays the distribution. The valuation often looks “cheap” or “expensive” depending on which metric you use, but the real question is coverage and balance-sheet resilience.

CSH

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) is a different kind of income story because it’s driven by both demographics and operating momentum, not just cap rates. It runs seniors housing across Canada, and over the last year, the key theme has been occupancy and suite economics improving as the operating environment normalized.

In its latest full-year results, Chartwell reported FFO of about $278 million for 2025, or $0.95 per unit, up from roughly $197.5 million, or $0.76 per unit, in 2024. That’s the kind of jump that can support a higher payout and a sturdier valuation floor. It also nudged the monthly distribution higher, moving from $0.051 per unit to $0.052.

BIR

Birchcliff Energy (TSX:BIR) brings a different kind of “income again and again” angle. The payout is tied to commodity cash flow, but the company has increasingly framed itself around returns and balance-sheet discipline. Over the last year, the story has been about operating execution, natural gas and liquids pricing swings, and how much free cash the dividend stock can generate through the cycle.

In its most recent full-year update, Birchcliff highlighted strong funds flow and a return-of-capital focus, supported by production and cost discipline. The valuation tends to look inexpensive when gas prices are soft, with the market often assigning a low earnings multiple.

Bottom line

If you want income that repeats, the trick is mixing business models so one rough patch doesn’t derail the whole plan. Combined, these dividend stocks can create immense income even with $7,000 each.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CHP.UN$15.87441$0.77$339.57Monthly$6,998.67
BIR$6.951,007$0.12$120.84Quarterly$6,998.65
AP.UN$9.35748$0.72$538.56Monthly$6,993.80
AQN$9.44741$0.37$274.17Quarterly$6,995.04
CSH.UN$21.40327$0.62$202.74Monthly$6,997.80

Put together, it’s a portfolio built to pay you in more than one way, in more than one kind of market.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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