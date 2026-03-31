Got $21,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

Got $21,000 in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)? That can absolutely become a cash-generating machine, especially when you use it for monthly income instead of letting it sit in cash. At a recent annual payout of $0.69 per share, a stock like Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) can turn that amount into a steady stream of tax-free cash, with the added bonus that every reinvested payout can buy more shares and lift future income.

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Timbercreek Financial is not a bank and it is not a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the usual sense. It’s a non-bank commercial real estate lender that provides shorter-duration mortgages, mainly against income-producing properties such as multi-residential, retail, and office real estate in urban Canadian markets. The dividend stock has built a $1.2 billion portfolio of institutional-quality mortgages, which gives investors exposure to real estate lending without actually owning buildings themselves. That can make it a useful income name when you want yield but do not want to bet everything on one property type.

Over the last year, the story has been a mix of steady income and a few bumps in credit quality. Timbercreek kept its monthly dividend at $0.0575 per share into 2026, which is a big part of the appeal here. At the same time, 2025 was not perfectly smooth. In the third quarter, the company recorded a $5.9 million expected credit loss, including provisions tied to an office asset in Calgary in receivership and a Vancouver retail portfolio slated for redevelopment. So this is not a flawless “set it and forget it” stock, but more of a high-yield income play that needs a little respect.

That said, there were positives too. In late 2024, management said activity had returned to more normalized levels and noted a strong pipeline supported by an improving market environment and the firm’s status as an approved CMHC lender. By Q3 2025, the dividend stock was also pointing to more than $200 million of funded and committed deals in its pipeline.

Into earnings

The latest earnings show why investors are still interested. In fourth-quarter 2025, Timbercreek reported net investment income of $25.7 million and distributable income of $15 million, or $0.18 per share, compared with $17.7 million, or $0.21 per share, a year earlier. The dividend stock posted a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per share, in the quarter, while full-year 2025 revenue came in at $151.8 million and net income at $34.5 million. So the income stream is still there, but the year clearly had more friction than 2024.

Valuation is where the case gets more interesting. With an annual dividend of $0.69, the yield sits around 10.4%. It also showed a trailing

price-to-earnings (P/E) near 16, with a market cap around $547 million. That is a hefty yield, and it explains why income investors keep circling back. It also explains why caution matters, because the market usually does not hand out a 10% yield for free.

The future outlook depends on two things going right at once: maintaining steady lending income and keeping credit issues contained. If interest rates stay supportive and commercial real estate conditions keep improving, Timbercreek could remain a strong monthly payer with room for better sentiment. If credit stress worsens, the dividend stock could stay under pressure. Still, for a TFSA investor who wants tax-free monthly cash and can handle a little extra risk, it fits the brief quite well. Especially by earning immense income from $21,000.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT TF $6.61 3,176 $0.69 $2,191.44 Monthly $20,989.36

Bottom line

Put it all together, and the case is pretty simple. A $21,000 TFSA may not sound life-changing at first, but parked in a high-yield monthly payer like Timbercreek Financial, it can start acting like a mini-income machine. It’s not a perfect stock, and it is not risk-free. But for investors who want cash flow now and the chance to build more of it over time, this one still looks worth a serious look.