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Got $21,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

Want to put $21,000 in a TFSA to work? A high-yield monthly payer like Timbercreek can turn it into tax-free cash flow surprisingly fast.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A $21,000 TFSA can generate meaningful tax-free monthly income if you invest it instead of holding cash.
  • Timbercreek Financial pays a high yield from commercial mortgage lending, but credit losses can hit results.
  • If credit conditions improve, reinvesting the monthly dividends can steadily grow both your share count and income.

Got $21,000 in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)? That can absolutely become a cash-generating machine, especially when you use it for monthly income instead of letting it sit in cash. At a recent annual payout of $0.69 per share, a stock like Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) can turn that amount into a steady stream of tax-free cash, with the added bonus that every reinvested payout can buy more shares and lift future income.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

TF

Timbercreek Financial is not a bank and it is not a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the usual sense. It’s a non-bank commercial real estate lender that provides shorter-duration mortgages, mainly against income-producing properties such as multi-residential, retail, and office real estate in urban Canadian markets. The dividend stock has built a $1.2 billion portfolio of institutional-quality mortgages, which gives investors exposure to real estate lending without actually owning buildings themselves. That can make it a useful income name when you want yield but do not want to bet everything on one property type.

Over the last year, the story has been a mix of steady income and a few bumps in credit quality. Timbercreek kept its monthly dividend at $0.0575 per share into 2026, which is a big part of the appeal here. At the same time, 2025 was not perfectly smooth. In the third quarter, the company recorded a $5.9 million expected credit loss, including provisions tied to an office asset in Calgary in receivership and a Vancouver retail portfolio slated for redevelopment. So this is not a flawless “set it and forget it” stock, but more of a high-yield income play that needs a little respect.

That said, there were positives too. In late 2024, management said activity had returned to more normalized levels and noted a strong pipeline supported by an improving market environment and the firm’s status as an approved CMHC lender. By Q3 2025, the dividend stock was also pointing to more than $200 million of funded and committed deals in its pipeline.

Into earnings

The latest earnings show why investors are still interested. In fourth-quarter 2025, Timbercreek reported net investment income of $25.7 million and distributable income of $15 million, or $0.18 per share, compared with $17.7 million, or $0.21 per share, a year earlier. The dividend stock posted a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per share, in the quarter, while full-year 2025 revenue came in at $151.8 million and net income at $34.5 million. So the income stream is still there, but the year clearly had more friction than 2024.

Valuation is where the case gets more interesting. With an annual dividend of $0.69, the yield sits around 10.4%. It also showed a trailing
price-to-earnings (P/E) near 16, with a market cap around $547 million. That is a hefty yield, and it explains why income investors keep circling back. It also explains why caution matters, because the market usually does not hand out a 10% yield for free.

The future outlook depends on two things going right at once: maintaining steady lending income and keeping credit issues contained. If interest rates stay supportive and commercial real estate conditions keep improving, Timbercreek could remain a strong monthly payer with room for better sentiment. If credit stress worsens, the dividend stock could stay under pressure. Still, for a TFSA investor who wants tax-free monthly cash and can handle a little extra risk, it fits the brief quite well. Especially by earning immense income from $21,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TF$6.613,176$0.69$2,191.44Monthly$20,989.36

Bottom line

Put it all together, and the case is pretty simple. A $21,000 TFSA may not sound life-changing at first, but parked in a high-yield monthly payer like Timbercreek Financial, it can start acting like a mini-income machine. It’s not a perfect stock, and it is not risk-free. But for investors who want cash flow now and the chance to build more of it over time, this one still looks worth a serious look.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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