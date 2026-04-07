The TSX extended its gains to a fourth session, while today’s trade could stay cautious amid surging oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 7

With WTI crude prices above US$115, energy stocks may see gains at the open today, though market sentiment remains cautious due to Middle East tensions and mixed signals from commodities as investors also await PMI and U.S. durable goods data.

MDA Space and First Quantum Minerals surged over 3.7%, while Barrick Mining fell 1.4% due to concerns about its Reko Diq project amid rising costs and security issues in the region.

The TSX rose 0.2% to 33,182 on Monday, driven by gains in consumer staples, industrials, and financials, amid hopes for a U.S.-Iran ceasefire, reaching the highest level in over three weeks.

The Canadian stock market started the new week on a positive note amid hopes of de-escalation in the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, while reports of a potential ceasefire framework between the U.S. and Iran boosted investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up by 74 points, or 0.2%, on Monday to 33,182 — marking its fourth consecutive winning session to reach its highest level in over three weeks.

Even as commodity-linked and tech stocks witnessed weakness, strong intraday gains in many other key sectors like consumer staples, industrials, and financials pushed the TSX benchmark higher. Overall, the possibility of resumed energy flows helped stabilize commodity markets after recent volatility. Investors appeared cautiously optimistic as diplomatic efforts gained traction.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

MDA Space, First Quantum Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold Mines, and Baytex Energy were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, as they climbed by more than 3.7% each.

On the flip side, Stella-Jones, Transcontinental, First Majestic Silver, and Gibson Energy were the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each falling by over 2%.

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) was also among the session’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as it slipped by 1.4% to $57.22 per share after the mining giant provided an update on its Reko Diq project, highlighting rising security concerns in Pakistan. The company said it will slow development activity and extend its ongoing project review until mid-2027 to better assess the evolving security situation and capital requirements.

Barrick also warned that the project’s previously estimated capital costs of up to US$6 billion for Phase 1 and US$3.6 billion for Phase 2 could increase further. While the firm reiterated its confidence in the long-term value of the project, it plans to proceed with reduced capital spending in the near term. ABX stock’s decline reflected investor concerns around project delays, rising costs, and geopolitical risks impacting future returns.

Based on their trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, TD Bank, Scotiabank, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices surged above US$115 per barrel in early Tuesday trading as escalating tensions in the Middle East raised fresh concerns about global energy supply disruptions. At the same time, metals prices went sideways. Given these mixed signals from key commodities, the TSX could see a cautious and range-bound start to the session today.

Recent military strikes on Iran’s key infrastructure and renewed threats from U.S. President Donald Trump have heightened uncertainty around the region’s stability. At the same time, stalled ceasefire talks and conflicting signals from both sides have kept investors on edge.

While higher oil prices could support TSX energy stocks, broader market sentiment may remain cautious. Volatility could persist as markets react to rapidly evolving geopolitical developments.

In addition, Canada’s latest purchasing managers’ index and U.S. durable goods orders data will also be on investors’ radar today.

Market movers on the TSX today