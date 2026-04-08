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5.4% Yield: A Monthly Paying Dividend Stock Canadians Should Watch

Holding 2,000 shares of this Canadian dividend stock would currently generate approximately $116 in monthly income.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • This Canadian stock offers a 5.4% yield and pays a monthly dividend, making it attractive to passive-income seekers.
  • The REIT’s diversified portfolio of industrial properties across Canada, the U.S., and Europe, along with a broad tenant base and high occupancy, supports stable rental income.
  • Strong leasing demand, new revenue streams like solar energy and private capital platforms, and improving cash flow help support sustainable monthly payouts.

Dividend-paying stocks with attractive yields are top investments for generating passive income. Among dividend payers, monthly dividend stocks can be more appealing. Monthly payments closely resemble a regular paycheque, offering more frequent income to manage their day-to-day financial needs.

Against this background, here is a monthly paying dividend stock Canadians should watch.  Its solid fundamentals, steady distribution history, and attractive 5.4% yield make this dividend stock an attractive option.

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Source: Getty Images

A monthly dividend stock to watch

Canadians seeking a reliable monthly income from dividend-paying stocks should watch Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN). The real estate investment trust specializes in industrial properties and operates a portfolio of urban logistics and distribution facilities across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. This geographic diversification helps stabilize earnings by reducing reliance on any single market.

The REIT also benefits from a diversified tenant base. Importantly, the company maintains strong diversification across industries, with no single sector accounting for more than 18% of total annualized gross rent. This operating structure helps mitigate customer concentration risk and adds stability to rental income even when certain industries experience economic pressure.

Dream Industrial also benefits from strong leasing demand, which drives occupancy and supports favourable rental spreads. High occupancy and rents drive its comparative property net operating income, supporting consistent dividend distributions.

The REIT’s growth is further supported by the company’s targeted leasing and asset management initiatives, expanding ancillary revenue streams, and accretive acquisitions.

Dream Industrial REIT pays a monthly distribution of $0.058 per share, yielding 5.4% based on its recent closing price.

Earn $116 per month in monthly income

Dream Industrial REIT’s monthly distributions appear sustainable, supported by high occupancy, improving rental fundamentals, and rising in-place rents across its portfolio. The REIT’s management stated during the last quarter’s conference call that the leasing conditions strengthened considerably during the second half of 2025, which augurs well for growth.

Increased leasing activity across key markets helped maintain stable asking rents and strengthened the REIT’s strong operating performance. Dream Industrial reported in-place and committed occupancy of 96.2%, while tenant retention remained strong. These metrics highlight the consistent demand for its industrial properties and the stability of its tenant relationships.

In addition, Dream Industrial has been expanding complementary revenue streams to diversify its revenue base. The REIT’s solar energy initiatives and private capital platform are gaining traction. Both businesses are growing rapidly and already making meaningful contributions to funds from operations (FFO), thereby strengthening the overall earnings base.

Management is also focusing on improving free cash flow and lowering the payout ratio, thereby enhancing the long-term sustainability of distributions. At the same time, the REIT continues to recycle capital from non-strategic assets into higher-quality urban industrial properties and targeted development projects that benefit from durable structural demand.

Overall, Dream Industrial REIT appears well-positioned to sustain its payouts. Its high-quality portfolio, strong leasing activity, solid occupancy levels, diversified tenant base, and expanding ancillary revenue streams support a positive outlook for future growth.

For investors focused on passive income, holding 2,000 shares of Dream Industrial REIT would currently generate approximately $116 in monthly income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Dream Industrial REIT$12.922,000$0.058$116Monthly
Price as of 04/08/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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