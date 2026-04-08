Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How to Structure a TFSA to Bring In $500 a Month — Completely Tax-Free

How to Structure a TFSA to Bring In $500 a Month — Completely Tax-Free

This TSX income fund’s fixed $0.1 per share monthly payout makes calculations a breeze.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Do not rely on yield percentages alone. Work backwards from the actual per-share distribution to calculate income.
  • Generating $500 per month from EIT.UN requires 5,000 shares, or roughly $83,150 at current prices.
  • The fund uses active management and leverage to support income, which increases both yield potential and risk.

Passive income math trips up a lot of investors. The usual approach is to take a yield figure, whether that is a trailing 12-month yield or a forward estimate, and multiply it by your portfolio value to “eyeball” how much income you will get.

The problem is that this is not very precise. Yields fluctuate, distributions change, and depending on how they are calculated, they may not reflect what you are actually receiving today.

A better way is to work backwards. Start with the most recent distribution per share, figure out how many shares you need to hit your target income, and then calculate how much capital that requires.

This process becomes even simpler inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Since there is no tax drag, you do not need to adjust for after-tax income. What you see is what you get.

Here is how that math works using one of my favourite Canadian income funds, the Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX: EIT.UN).

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Start with the income target

If your goal is $500 per month, the first step is to look at the most recent distribution. EIT.UN currently pays a fixed monthly distribution of $0.10 per share.

Now work backwards: $500 ÷ $0.10 = 5,000 shares. That is the number of shares required to generate $500 in monthly income.

Next, multiply that by the current market price. As of April 6, 2026, the fund trades at $16.63 per share: 5,000 × $16.63 = $83,150

So, you would need approximately $83,150 invested to generate $500 per month in tax-free income inside a TFSA.

This approach is much more reliable than relying on a yield percentage, because it is based on the actual cash payout you receive.

How Canoe EIT Income Fund works

EIT.UN is structured as a closed-end fund rather than an exchange-traded fund (ETF). It does not continuously issue or redeem units. Instead, a fixed number of units trade on the market, which means the price can move above or below the underlying net asset value.

As of April 6, 2026, the fund trades at $16.63 per unit compared to a net asset value of $16.87, representing a slight discount. It’s best to always buy at a discount, and never at a premium.

The portfolio is actively managed and holds a concentrated mix of Canadian and U.S. equities, roughly split 50/50. The focus is on large, established companies with durable earnings.

The fund can also use leverage, borrowing up to 20% of its net asset value. This can enhance income and returns but also increases risk during market downturns.

Finally, fees are also higher than a typical index ETF, with a 1.1% base management fee, reflecting its active approach.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock Up 60% Looks Like an Ideal Forever Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Quebecor’s quiet telecom engine is throwing off rising cash flow and paying down debt, even as the stock surges.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants Worth Buying While Rates Stay Put

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two quality dividend stocks offer excellent buying opportunities in this uncertain outlook.

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

A Rare Investment Opportunity: The AI Stock I’d Most Want to Buy Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Get insights into the future of AI stocks as new technologies emerge and traditional players adapt in the market.

Read more »

investor faces bear market
Investing

2 Long-Term Buying Opportunities You’ll Kick Yourself for Not Buying in April

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and another stock that could be worth buying right here.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants Worth Buying While Rates Stay on Hold

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) can profit with the Bank of Canada holding rates steady.

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Investing

This Is the TFSA Balance You’ll Likely Need to Retire Comfortably in Canada

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's the passive income math using the 4% rule and a TFSA.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

2 Powerful Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Confidently for the Next 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

These two proven Canadian giants could help you build steady wealth over the next five years.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

1 Top Energy Stock to Buy and Hold Through the End of the Decade

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock looks like a great buy, even as shares become a tad overbought.

Read more »