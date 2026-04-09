Forget Risk, All Investors Need is This Consistent 5.6% Dividend Stock

Growth stocks can be exciting, but they can also ask a lot from investors. You often need strong earnings growth, perfect timing, and a stomach for ugly drops when sentiment changes. That is fine for part of a portfolio, but not everyone wants that much drama for the long haul. A dividend stock that keeps growing steadily can be a much better fit. When the business is durable and the payout looks well supported, investors get cash today and the chance for compounding tomorrow.

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Consider DIR

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) fits that idea nicely. It owns and operates industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the United States, with a portfolio of roughly 336 assets spanning about 72.6 million square feet. That makes it a simple bet on warehouses, logistics space, and industrial real estate rather than a flashy theme that might fall out of favour next quarter.

Over the last year, the story has been about steady execution. Dream Industrial reported that 2025 brought another year of strong performance, with 5% growth in funds from operations per unit even as it refinanced more than $800 million of lower-cost debt at higher current rates. That is a pretty good sign of resilience. It suggests the underlying business kept moving in the right direction even while financing conditions were less friendly.

The operating backdrop has also stayed healthy. The industrial stock reported that fourth-quarter rental income rose, and management pointed to 6% cash-preserving net operating income (NOI) growth, development contributions, ancillary revenue growth, and accretive acquisitions as drivers of results. In other words, this was not just a case of sitting on a pile of warehouses and hoping for the best. The real estate investment trust (REIT) kept finding ways to grow.

Into earnings

The earnings side also looks solid. For 2025, Dream Industrial posted diluted funds from operations per unit of $1.03, up 5.1% from $0.98 in 2024. Fourth-quarter diluted funds from operations (FFO) per unit came in at $0.26, up from $0.25 a year earlier. Comparative properties NOI rose 6% in 2025 and 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Those are not explosive numbers, but they are exactly the kind of dependable gains long-term income investors like to see.

The dividend still looks attractive, too. Dream Industrial announced a February 2026 dividend of $0.70 annualized, coming to a yield around 5.5% at writing. That is a healthy payout without veering into “too good to be true” territory. In fact, here’s what that could earn you from a $7,000 at the time of writing.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DIR.UN $12.61 555 $0.70 $388.50 Monthly $6,998.55

The valuation adds to the appeal. Market data puts the REIT’s market cap around $3.7 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio near 21.8. That is not dirt cheap, but it does suggest investors are not paying an outrageous premium for a global industrial REIT with growing FFO and a solid yield. The main risk is that real estate still feels interest rates, and refinancing will not be as easy as it was a few years ago. But the latest numbers suggest Dream Industrial is handling that reality quite well.

Bottom line

If you want one consistent dividend stock that can do a lot of the heavy lifting without turning your portfolio into a roller coaster, Dream Industrial looks like a strong option. It offers dependable industrial real estate exposure, solid operating momentum, steady FFO growth, and a solid yield. It may not be the most thrilling stock on the TSX, but for years of reliable compounding, that is kind of the point.