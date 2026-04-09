Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Forget Risk, All Investors Need is This Consistent 5.6% Dividend Stock

Forget Risk, All Investors Need is This Consistent 5.6% Dividend Stock

Dream Industrial is quietly growing cash flow and paying a 5%+ yield, even while refinancing gets tougher.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:

Growth stocks can be exciting, but they can also ask a lot from investors. You often need strong earnings growth, perfect timing, and a stomach for ugly drops when sentiment changes. That is fine for part of a portfolio, but not everyone wants that much drama for the long haul. A dividend stock that keeps growing steadily can be a much better fit. When the business is durable and the payout looks well supported, investors get cash today and the chance for compounding tomorrow.

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust

Source: Getty Images

Consider DIR

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) fits that idea nicely. It owns and operates industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the United States, with a portfolio of roughly 336 assets spanning about 72.6 million square feet. That makes it a simple bet on warehouses, logistics space, and industrial real estate rather than a flashy theme that might fall out of favour next quarter.

Over the last year, the story has been about steady execution. Dream Industrial reported that 2025 brought another year of strong performance, with 5% growth in funds from operations per unit even as it refinanced more than $800 million of lower-cost debt at higher current rates. That is a pretty good sign of resilience. It suggests the underlying business kept moving in the right direction even while financing conditions were less friendly.

The operating backdrop has also stayed healthy. The industrial stock reported that fourth-quarter rental income rose, and management pointed to 6% cash-preserving net operating income (NOI) growth, development contributions, ancillary revenue growth, and accretive acquisitions as drivers of results. In other words, this was not just a case of sitting on a pile of warehouses and hoping for the best. The real estate investment trust (REIT) kept finding ways to grow.

Into earnings

The earnings side also looks solid. For 2025, Dream Industrial posted diluted funds from operations per unit of $1.03, up 5.1% from $0.98 in 2024. Fourth-quarter diluted funds from operations (FFO) per unit came in at $0.26, up from $0.25 a year earlier. Comparative properties NOI rose 6% in 2025 and 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Those are not explosive numbers, but they are exactly the kind of dependable gains long-term income investors like to see.

The dividend still looks attractive, too. Dream Industrial announced a February 2026 dividend of $0.70 annualized, coming to a yield around 5.5% at writing. That is a healthy payout without veering into “too good to be true” territory. In fact, here’s what that could earn you from a $7,000 at the time of writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
DIR.UN$12.61555$0.70$388.50Monthly$6,998.55

The valuation adds to the appeal. Market data puts the REIT’s market cap around $3.7 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio near 21.8. That is not dirt cheap, but it does suggest investors are not paying an outrageous premium for a global industrial REIT with growing FFO and a solid yield. The main risk is that real estate still feels interest rates, and refinancing will not be as easy as it was a few years ago. But the latest numbers suggest Dream Industrial is handling that reality quite well.

Bottom line

If you want one consistent dividend stock that can do a lot of the heavy lifting without turning your portfolio into a roller coaster, Dream Industrial looks like a strong option. It offers dependable industrial real estate exposure, solid operating momentum, steady FFO growth, and a solid yield. It may not be the most thrilling stock on the TSX, but for years of reliable compounding, that is kind of the point.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks Worth Owning When a Trade War Hits

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These TSX grocery stocks have a lower beta and could be more insulated from tariff volatility.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

This Is the Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at Age 60

| Aditya Raghunath

The average TFSA balance for Canadians at 60 is under $45,000. Here's why that may not be enough – and…

Read more »

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks with U.S. president Donald Trump
Dividend Stocks

The U.S. Economy Is Slowing Down — These 3 Canadian Stocks Look Built to Keep Delivering

| Andrew Button

Fortis (TSX:FTS) can keep on paying dividends even with the economy slowing down.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Look Like Obvious Buys Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have solid fundamentals, a strong history of dividend growth, and the financial strength to grow their payouts.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

A Practical Way to Use Your TFSA to Generate $300 a Month – Tax-Free

| Demetris Afxentiou

Generate $300 a month in tax‑free TFSA income using a balanced mix of stocks such as this high-yielding trio.

Read more »

pumpjack on prairie in alberta canada
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Oil Stocks Built for Volatile Crude Prices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

How to invest in oil stocks when crude prices swing $20 in just two days.

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Built for Investors Who Want to Be Paid First

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks are some of the best and most reliable businesses to buy and hold for consistent…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I Believe Belong in Almost Every Investor’s Portfolio

| Kay Ng

These dividend stocks are well-suited for most long-term portfolios, especially when accumulated on market dips.

Read more »