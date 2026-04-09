3 Dividend Stocks I Believe Belong in Almost Every Investor’s Portfolio

These dividend stocks are well-suited for most long-term portfolios, especially when accumulated on market dips.

Each company represents a different pillar — financial strength, defensive consumer demand, and regulated utility income — offering diversification and resilience across economic cycles.

Royal Bank of Canada, Loblaw, and Fortis are highlighted as reliable dividend stocks that combine stability, steady cash flow, and long-term growth potential.

Building a resilient, long-term portfolio doesn’t require chasing the latest market trends. In fact, some of the most effective strategies are rooted in simplicity: owning high-quality businesses that are here to stay, generate steady cash flow, and reward shareholders consistently. Dividend-paying companies — especially those with strong fundamentals and a history of growth — can form the backbone of a reliable investment approach.

In the Canadian market, a few names stand out, combining stability, income, and long-term growth potential. Here are three dividend stocks I believe deserve serious consideration by nearly any investor.

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RBC offers stability and scale

When it comes to dependable financial institutions, few names carry the weight of the Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). As the largest bank in the country, it benefits from scale, diversification, and a dominant market position across personal banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

What makes RBC particularly compelling is its ability to deliver consistent earnings through various economic cycles. For example, over the last decade, it increased its earnings per share at a compound annual growth rate of about 8%. Canadian banks operate in a tightly regulated environment, which has historically limited excessive risk-taking while supporting long-term profitability.

For dividend investors, RBC offers a strong and growing payout backed by robust earnings. The bank has a long track record of dividend increases, interrupted only during extraordinary global events. Over time, this combination of income and capital appreciation can be powerful for compounding wealth, especially if you buy RBC stock on meaningful dips.

Loblaw provides defensive growth

At first glance, a grocery and pharmacy retailer doesn’t seem exciting — but that’s precisely the point. Loblaw (TSX:L) operates in a sector that is essential regardless of economic conditions. People continue to buy food and household goods whether the economy is booming or slowing down.

What sets Loblaw apart is its ability to blend defensive characteristics with growth. Its private-label brands, strong pricing power, and expanding pharmacy and health services business create multiple avenues for earnings expansion.

In addition to steady cash flow, Loblaw has demonstrated a commitment to returning capital to shareholders through both dividends and share buybacks. For example, its five-year dividend growth rate was 11.5%, while in this period, it reduced its share count by 14%. While its 0.9% yield is modest, the reliability of its business and growth of its payout make it a solid long-term holding, especially when bought on dips.

Fortis pays out reliable income

If consistency is the goal, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a prime example as one of Canada’s premier utility companies. Its regulated business model provides highly predictable revenue streams, as it delivers essential electricity and gas services across North America and the Caribbean.

Utilities are often favoured by income-focused investors because of their stability, and Fortis is a top example of this trait. The company has one of the longest track records of annual dividend increases on the Toronto Stock Exchange, supported by a transparent five-year capital growth plan of $28.8 billion through 2030.

Fortis continues to invest in infrastructure and rate base expansion, which drives incremental earnings growth. While it may not deliver rapid capital gains from current levels, it offers something perhaps more valuable: dependable, steadily rising income, starting at a yield of 3.2% today.

Investor takeaway

A strong dividend portfolio doesn’t need dozens of holdings — it needs the right ones. Royal Bank of Canada, Loblaw, and Fortis each represent a different pillar of stability: financial strength, defensive consumer demand, and regulated utility income.

Together, they provide diversification across sectors while maintaining a shared commitment to consistent cash flow and shareholder returns. For investors seeking a balance of income, resilience, and long-term growth, these three companies offer a defensive foundation that can perform through a wide range of market conditions.