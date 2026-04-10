1 Discounted Canadian Dividend Stock Down 17% That’s Worth Buying Now

With a consolidation strategy (latest acquisition: Sixbell Telco), solid cash flow and a fortress balance sheet, analysts’ $20 12‑month target implies upside and the stock appears more a “quality sale” than a yield trap, though market volatility carries risk.

Despite Q1 revenue and net income drops of 3% and 20%, Enghouse has 70% recurring revenue, $260.2M cash, zero external debt, an 18-year dividend-growth streak (recent 3.3% hike) and ongoing buybacks supporting payouts.

TSX tech is the most beaten-down sector in 2026 and Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) has slid ~17% YTD to $16.66, now yielding 7.44%.

Technology is the TSX’s most beaten-down sector thus far in 2026. Besides the fear of the AI bubble bursting, investors turn to safe havens during heightened volatility. Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) is not the worst performer, but it is a bargain given its 17% year-to-date loss. At $16.66 per share, the 7.4% dividend yield is an enticing offer for those seeking exposure to a tech-growth business with growing passive income yearly.

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Financial performance

Enghouse fell 9.3% in the past 30 days after releasing Q1 fiscal 2026 results. In the three months ending January 31, 2026, revenue and net income declined 3% and 20% to $120.1 million and $17.9 million, respectively, compared to Q1 fiscal 2025.

Despite these declines, the situation remains stable since 70% of total revenue is recurring. At the quarter’s end, Enghouse had $260.2 million in cash and no external debt. Management highlights that this solid recurring revenue base helps ensure stability and predictability across changing market conditions.

With a robust balance sheet and strong cash flow, Enghouse can pursue strategic acquisitions and expand geographic presence to drive profitable growth.

Dividend growth streak

Enghouse is a reliable passive income provider, as evidenced by 18 consecutive years of dividend increases. No Canadian tech firm can match this dividend growth streak. The Board of Directors approved a 3.3% hike in the quarterly dividend last month.

In Q1 fiscal 2026, Enghouse repurchased $5.1 million of its shares and returned $16.4 million to shareholders through dividends. Sadler, however, stressed that share buybacks take precedence over large dividend increases. Regarding upside potential, ENGH’s 52-week high is $27.41. Market analysts’ 12-month high price target is $20.

Should investors be worried that ENGH is a potential yield trap? Often, a yield trap is a stock with a high yield and depressed share price due to a broken business model and high debt. Enghouse is cash-generative and not struggling financially. It boasts a debt-to-equity ratio of 0%. The company has ample liquidity and recurring cash flows to sustain the generous payouts.

Business outlook

Enghouse acquires mission-critical software businesses as part of its consolidation strategy, focusing on fragmented industries like transportation and telecommunications. In November 2025, it acquired Sixbell Telco, the Chilean telecommunications division of Sixbell. This marks its fourth major acquisition since 2023.

Sixbell Telco develops and integrates software solutions for telecommunications service providers and customer engagement throughout Latin America. According to its Chairman and CEO, Steve Sadler, Sixbell Telco’s solutions complement Enghouse’s Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Business Support Systems (BSS) network transformation portfolio. It also provided additional capabilities to the growing Latin American business.

Margin of safety

Enghouse Systems, a Canadian software stalwart, is currently a “quality sale.” A growth-oriented and debt-free tech firm paying dividends is a rare find in any market, let alone a very volatile one like 2026. The price decline is temporary, but should correct soon.

The durable engine for sustainable income will restart when the next market recovery gets going. Enghouse’s fortress balance sheet offers a significant margin of safety.