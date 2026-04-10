3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Whose Passive Income Continues to Grow Over Time

These dividend stocks are set to grow investors’ passive income over time and are great buys on market dips.

The key takeaway is to prioritize dividend growth over high initial yield, as these businesses offer increasing passive income and long-term capital appreciation.

Each company combines steady income with growth drivers — strong cash flow in energy, diversified financial services expansion, and global alternative asset investing — to support rising dividends.

Building a reliable stream of passive income isn’t just about finding high yields — it’s about owning companies that can grow their payouts year after year. In Canada, a handful of proven businesses have demonstrated the ability to increase dividends through economic cycles, rewarding patient investors with rising income and long-term capital appreciation. The following three dividend stocks offer a decent blended yield as well as consistently grow their payouts over time.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Natural Resources: Income backed by strong cash flow

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) remains one of the most dependable dividend growers in the energy sector. Despite the inherent volatility of commodity prices, the company has increased its dividend for roughly 25 consecutive years. Even more impressive, its dividend has grown at an annualized rate of about 18% over the past decade.

This consistency is driven by its portfolio of long-life, low-decline assets, which provide stable production and predictable cash flow. These characteristics allow the company to generate significant free cash flow even during weaker oil price environments. Management has also demonstrated discipline in capital allocation, using a mix of organic growth, acquisitions, and technological improvements to enhance efficiency.

For investors, this translates into a dividend that is both resilient and positioned for continued growth. While energy stocks can be cyclical, and it would be safer to buy shares on market pullbacks, analysts currently believe Canadian Natural Resources is fairly valued at about $63 per share with a yield of nearly 4%. Long-term investors should continue to enjoy a growing dividend from the energy stock.

Power Corporation: Diversified growth with steady dividend increases

Power Corporation (TSX:POW) offers a nice mix of stability and growth through its diversified financial services holdings. Currently yielding around 3.8%, the company has increased its dividend consistently for over a decade, with a 10-year growth rate near 7%.

What makes Power Corp. particularly attractive is its multiple growth engines. Its controlling stake in Great-West Life provides exposure to insurance, retirement, and wealth management — with meaningful exposure (about 29% of adjusted earnings) to the growing U.S. market. In addition, the company continues to expand its alternative asset platforms, including private equity, credit, and infrastructure investments.

Another key driver is its investment in Wealthsimple, a rapidly growing fintech platform that appeals to younger investors through digital trading and robo-advisory services. These initiatives position Power Corp. to benefit from both traditional and emerging financial trends.

Although management targets dividend growth of 5–7% annually, recent increases have exceeded that range, suggesting potential higher growth. For income investors, Power Corp. delivers a balanced mix of current yield and sustainable dividend growth.

Brookfield: Lower yield, higher long-term income potential

Brookfield (TSX:BN) may not offer the highest starting yield, but it compensates with strong long-term growth potential. The company has increased its dividend for over a decade, achieving a 10-year growth rate of approximately 10%.

With roots stretching back more than a century, Brookfield has evolved into a global investment powerhouse managing over US$1 trillion in assets. Its ability to invest across multiple sectors and geographies — particularly in areas where capital is scarce — gives it a unique competitive advantage.

Brookfield also invests significant capital (about US$180 billion) alongside its clients, aligning its interests with long-term value creation. This disciplined approach has resulted in exceptional performance, with annualized returns of about 19% between 1993 to 2025.

For investors willing to accept a lower initial yield, Brookfield offers the potential for steadily rising dividends and meaningful capital appreciation over time.

Investor takeaway

These three Canadian dividend stocks demonstrate that growing passive income is achievable with the right investments. Canadian Natural Resources offers high growth potential in the energy sector, Power Corporation provides diversified and steady expansion, and Brookfield delivers long-term compounding potential. Together, they highlight a powerful strategy: focus not just on yield, but on companies capable of increasing dividends consistently for years to come.