5 Canadian Stocks Worth Buying Today and Holding for the Next 5 Years

These Canadian stocks have solid growth potential and likely to outperform the broader benchmark index over the next five years.

These fundamentally strong stocks are likely to benefit from sustained demand for their products and offerings and deliver outsized returns.

Buying and holding Canadian stocks for the long term, say five years, can help build wealth while navigating market volatility.

Investing in the equity market with a long-term outlook, such as a five-year horizon, can be a solid strategy for building wealth while navigating market volatility. Over time, short-term fluctuations tend to smooth out, allowing investors to benefit from the broader upward trajectory that equities have historically shown.

Moreover, a few high-quality Canadian stocks have pulled back, creating a buying opportunity. While there are fundamentally strong stocks that are likely to benefit from sustained demand for their products and offerings,

Against this backdrop, here are five Canadian stocks to buy and hold for the next five years.

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Top Canadian stock #1: Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a top Canadian stock to buy and hold for the next five years. SHOP stock has fallen by more than 28% this year due to macroeconomic uncertainty, valuation concerns, and concerns about AI’s impact on software companies.

In addition, market sentiment weakened for the Canadian tech giant after slower revenue growth and a softer free cash flow outlook for early 2026.

Still, Shopify’s underlying fundamentals remain strong. In 2025, gross merchandise volume rose 29% to $378 billion, and revenue climbed 30% to over $11.5 billion. This momentum will likely sustain as growth is driven by expanding merchants, strong adoption of Shop Pay, momentum in B2B and offline commerce, and rising demand for its Plus platform. These factors position Shopify to deliver solid growth amid a shift in selling models towards omnichannel and AI-driven commerce.

Top Canadian stock #2: Air Canada

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock is a strong long-term investment despite short-term challenges. Higher operating costs, elevated fuel prices, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and weaker Canada–U.S. travel demand pressured margins in the near term.

However, the airline is expanding international routes and strengthening its global hub network, with growing revenue from Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin American markets. Strong premium-travel demand and diversified income from Aeroplan, cargo, and vacation services support earnings.

While 2026 will likely be a transition year due to cost pressures and fleet upgrades, these investments should boost efficiency and drive stronger performance from 2027 onward.

Top Canadian stock #3: CES Energy

CES Energy (TSX:CEU) is a compelling Canadian stock to hold over the next five years. The company supplies specialized chemical solutions that help oil and gas producers boost output, improve efficiency, and protect key infrastructure.

Rising demand for advanced chemicals and targeted acquisitions have strengthened its financials and supported share price growth. Its asset-light model generates steady free cash flow, enabling reinvestment and shareholder returns. Moreover, higher upstream activity in North America and its strong U.S. revenue base position CES Energy for sustained growth for years.

Top Canadian stock #4: SECURE Waste Infrastructure

SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is an attractive growth stock to hold for the next five years. It operates a waste-management and energy infrastructure network across Western Canada and North Dakota, serving multiple industrial and energy markets through facilities such as landfills, recycling operations, pipelines, and storage terminals.

Strong operational performance has given SECURE stock a boost, and the upward momentum will likely be sustained. Recent results remain solid, including $372 million in Q4 2025 revenue, up 10% year over year. With new infrastructure projects, capacity expansions, and disciplined capital spending, SECURE appears well-positioned for continued growth and to return significant cash to shareholders.

Top Canadian stock #5: Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a top Canadian stock to buy and hold. The leading Canadian fashion retailer witnesses strong demand for its exclusive brands. Since fiscal 2020, the company has delivered double-digit revenue and earnings growth, while online sales have risen about 33% annually.

Looking ahead, Aritzia’s growth is likely to be driven by a loyal customer base, disciplined inventory management, and strong full-price sales. Despite potential short-term pressure from tariffs and logistics costs, Aritzia continues to expand its boutiques across Canada and the U.S. while strengthening its digital platforms and mobile shopping experience. Overall, it is poised to grow its revenue and earnings at a solid pace, which will support its share price.